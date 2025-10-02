'Adapting to referees is giving Wallabies growing pains'

They say rugby is a young person’s game. Take a moment to ponder the lifetime of a referee. The average age for the panel of referees officiating at the 2025 Rugby Championship is only 36 years old. In the prime of life, rugby is a full-time occupation for those who officiate and play the game alike.
As one of the cadré of youthful referees in the burgeoning English Premiership, Tom Foley is one of those pioneers who have been hacking a new path through the professional jungle. He has been a full-time referee ever since 2014, having officiated over 100 games in the Prem and featuring regularly as a TMO in international games.
“There is a perception you just turn up on a Saturday, then spend the rest of the week watching TV,” he told BBC Sport in 2023. In fact, a referee’s weekly schedule is as full as that of any player or coach. There are performance reviews early in the week, followed by interval training and weights – “Tuesdays are the killer” – and team previews as Saturday draws nearer. Just like the players out on the field, referees work with familiar faces throughout the season in three-man pods or crews.
If rugby is a business, the players are its merchandise and the referees are the salespeople who dress it for the shop window. They are rugby’s essential connective tissue. They interpret the law and communicate it to the wider rugby public. As Foley explains: “We build a picture of the game before feeding back to the rest of the group. If I have done something and the group [of referees] agree that is how we want to referee going forward, we will then make sure we do it next week. There is a genuine feeling that we can make the whole officiating appear better if we are all working together.”
Six months after that interview appeared, Foley was the TMO for the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand in Paris. What should have been one of the proudest moments of his career was stained by the abuse he received after the event. Foley even had to contact the school his children attended because of emails containing malicious threats to hunt him down and ill-wishers hoping he would die in a car crash.
Two of the biggest matches at the weekend, the World Cup final at Twickenham between England and Canada, and the first game in the Bledisloe Cup double-header between Australia and New Zealand at Eden Park, illustrated the issues a modern referee faces, particularly in the ongoing crux areas at scrum and breakdown.
There are no fewer than 29 possible penalties and 20 potential free-kick offences in Section 19 of the lawbook, which governs the scrum. That is a lot of information for the referee to process in a set-piece which lasts around 30 seconds from set-up to finish.
England were the undisputed queens of the scrum at the 2025 World Cup and they proved the point emphatically against Canada, winning five penalties from the set-piece and another turnover from free-kick. Over the entire tournament, they won a massive 27 penalties while conceding only four and that stat as much as any other reaped the ultimate reward at the old cabbage patch.
One of the magical micro-stories underpinning Red Rose success was the healthy rivalry between Maud Muir and Sarah Bern at tight-head prop. One plays for Gloucester-Hartpury, the other represents Bristol. One is a female version of Frans Malherbe and an exceptional scrummager, the other is modelled on Tadhg Furlong and a superb all-rounder. As Muir herself observed: “Sarah Bern is a big role model for me. We obviously play the same position, but I think she was probably the first of a new era of props.
“You see the things that she does in open play, it’s crazy. She runs through people, her footwork, her change of direction is actually mad. I could only dream of having that.
“I probably would truck it up the middle a bit more, go into contact, but it’s a good mix… it’s kind of a good dynamic to have healthy competition.”
When head coach John Mitchell decided to start Muir ahead of Bern, it was a sign he had come down on the side of a tough-minded, tournament-oriented game-plan based principally upon forward power and defensive excellence. England’s scrummaging at the World Cup was a class ahead of everyone else, and as such it fully exploited the grey areas of that 49-rule lawbook in the final.
Hollie Davidson has a clear remit to avoid awarding penalties and produce as much usable ball as possible from the set-piece, but the final demonstrated how a referee can be ‘persuaded by repetition’. Davidson made three different decisions on each occasion when England replicated the same scrum.
The Red Roses want to shift across the face of the Canadian front-row from left to right, and Muir’s key objective is to move her right foot outside the left foot of her opponent, McKinley Hunt. In all three cases, the scrum lurches sideways before it goes forwards, and the differences are marginal. Davidson allows play to continue in the first instance, calls for a reset in the second, and awards England a penalty at the third. According to law 19.19, players may push provided they do so straight and parallel to the ground. It would be harsh indeed to punish England for their obvious physical dominance, but the means to achieve it are technically ambiguous.
Something similar happened at the beginning of the game between South Africa and Argentina in Durban.
Australian referee Angus Gardner is one of the best and most experienced officials in the world. There is a reset at the first scrum after he calls ‘use it!’ just as Thomas Du Toit heaves forward on the Springbok tight-head side and a knee touches the turf. At the second, there is no hint of South African dominance and the scrum collapses straight down. It is Du Toit’s knee which scrapes the grass first but the penalty is awarded to the myrtle-and-green. Refereeing perception is still king at scrum time, and coaches will do everything in their power to influence it.
The breakdown already features 31 potential penalty sanctions and three other free-kick offences. Italian referee Andrea Piardi, who adjudged Jac Morgan’s cleanout to be legal in the lead-up to the British and Irish Lions’ series-winning try in Melbourne, took charge of Saturday’s Bledisloe showdown.
Piardi’s decision drew the ire of Stan Sport’s Morgan Turinui back in July, and the ex-Wallaby centre was equally critical of Piardi’s performance at Eden Park: “The Wallabies [have to] be more accurate and not allow a referee that’s not up to this occasion, that’s been appointed by World Rugby in error, to take them out of the game.”
Mark Twain once said, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes”, and that is especially true in the social media era. Let’s peel the onion a little more than Turinui was willing, or able, to do.
- The final penalty total was 15-10 in New Zealand’s favour, but up until the 45th minute nine of the 13 penalties had been awarded to the Wallabies. For the final 35 minutes that trend was reversed, with the All Blacks being awarded 10 of the last 11 penalties.
- The Wallabies have won the penalty count in all three of their games involving New Zealand referees [plus 11 cumulatively] but are sitting at minus 12 in the past two matches managed by European-based officials. The number of penalties conceded at the ruck has risen with each successive game, in the following progression 1-3-6-7-8.
- A table of refereeing tendencies at the breakdown in those five games offers some fascinating reveals:
The two Europe-based referees [Piardi and Christophe Ridley] have awarded more penalties and a higher proportion of them have been at the ruck – 57% as against 41% awarded by the Kiwi officials. At the same time, they have produced two games with almost five minutes more ball-in-play time, with a notable increase in the speed of ruck delivery.
The Wallabies need to confront a scenario where they have conceded more penalties at the ruck in every match, and they need to adjust to European referees, who are stricter at the breakdown and want to deliver quicker ball from it. As Wallaby head coach Joe Schmidt pointed out after the game, it is a failure of adaptation by his charges: “I do think that we’ve just got to be better at adapting to how the referee is refereeing and if you don’t do that, then you pay the price as we did today.”
One of the comparisons highlighted on Stan Sport involved two pilfers won by first Ardie Savea for the All Blacks, then Tom Hooper for the Wallabies.
Law 14.5 [d] requires the tackler to ‘allow the tackled player to release or play the ball.’ In modern refereeing praxis, that means showing an obvious release before diving back in for the steal. Savea raises his arms to erase all doubt, Hooper does not.
The final straw was Harry Potter’s yellow card in 73rd minute.
Potter is clearly propping himself up on his left hand before scooping the ball back, and Piardi is in ideal position to see the offence. There is no fairytale turnover at the end of the refereeing rainbow.
In the movie Shadowlands, the CS Lewis character and author of The Chronicles of Narnia proclaims “The magic never ends” to young Douglas Gresham. “Well, sue him if it does,” comes the answer from his down-to-earth single mother Joy. The Wallabies could do with a dose of that salty, matter-of-fact realism right now. You cannot always be on the right end of the penalty count as they were at Ellis Park against the mighty Springboks.
Adapting to all refereeing styles and cultures is part of the growing pains of all promising teams who will be greater in future than they are right now. Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies and Kevin Rouet’s Canadian women fall into that category. The referee needs to be massaged. Persuaded to believe what you believe. The best lies always contain a grain of truth.
I had a facepalm moment this week when Phil Waugh suggested that Australasian referees should permitted to take charge of Bledisloe Cup matches provided they’re among the best in the world.
Refs get enough scrutiny for their performances, the last thing they need and deserve is to have their nationality form part of the post game discourse around their performance.
Possibly the most stupid suggestion yet for Aus. Imagine the team’s surprise at a RWC, with a non-SH ref officiating, when things don’t work out as they thought - cue the wailing and teeth-gnashing (again).
Exactly that would set the rugby world back about 50 years - not to mention the disaster potential on social media 🤣
If we define the problem as “it’s getting harder for the current game officiating structure” to keep pace with the professional game, you then have a few ideas to improve it, especially at International level (the game is quicker). These are the areas they may wish to consider;
1) Do we let the assistant refs step in for more (can they make comments to the TMO to check during games), who can then come into the ref if required beyond just foul play and forward pass, knock-ons (they would need a separate comms line).
2) Do they rotate the ref at half time (as if they were injured) so you have a fresh ref for the 2nd half of matches to improve fitness standards for those final 20 mins and the touch judge becomes the ref for the 2nd half?
3) Do they trial with 2 refs to either split the pitch based on territory (each refs their half) or do you have one ref looking at attack and the other reffing defence, so you broaden their attention? (Feels messy but was an idea).
4) Do you have a junior TMO assistant giving feedback to the ref (it’s not instant but it would give them some pointers for the areas to look for during a game) and help the ref adapt during the game?
5) Radical idea . . . But do we just accept the ref as one of the game’s variables and just live with the concept of ref variability being an element of the game (it’s likely never been perfect, yet we suddenly demand it).
Item 5 feels like a good starting point . . . . BUT there’s pro’s & con’s for all the others but would be interesting to see what people prefer.
1. Allow the touchies to ref infield, just be mindful of the need to target 20 pens per game
2. No new ref or one ref in either half, it would result in skipper/fan overload!
Overall I’d like to see the two touchies allowed on-field with specific responsibilities like offside for example so effectively you would have thre refs working together ine very situation with oine main decision-maker.
Situations like where the ball crosses touch could be handled by ‘Hawkeye’ or similar!
Hoping with Joe setting the tone post match the Aussie will drop this regrettable emerging cultural tendency. I think there’s still the bad blood over the Lions game 2 fueling it.
Great point but ultimately, they rarely moan about the ref when they win games, so “Playing Better Next Time” would be the ultimate fix for these issues.
Yep hopefully that’s all in the past now and the WB will get back on an even keel. The biggest irony is that it doesn’t help them improve as a team!
Nice article Nick, it’s nice to see someone come out and back the refs because our game is in serious trouble without them.
It’s a bit of a vicious circle for refs. On the physical side games have got quicker, BIP time increasing, the distance they cover is increasing which puts a lot of pressure on their fitness to keep up. Then on the technical coaching side, defences have improved, set piece has become more technical in nature and games feel like they are tighter/more competitive and it’s usually a number of small moments/decisions that decide a game . . . . from that tired ref in the final 20 mins of games. The two combined certainly don’t make it easy for the ref in the modern era.
Regarding last week’s game, the AB’s went back to that circa 2015 rucking style of high speed, low height (the Retallick/Whitelock style of rucking). It was clearly something they had worked on but it’s almost impossible to stay on your feet and they were quickly lying on the breakdown a fraction after hitting it. Piardi allowed it but others would have an issue and that’s your point regarding fair contests at the breakdown and the divide we see in styles. That’s where Wilson has to engage the ref a little better, comments like . . . “In those last rucks, can you just ensure they are holding their bodyweight and allowing a fair contest” but equally I thought Itoje & Doris was becoming a comedy act last year pushing each other away to get their comments in first, that was also a step too far, so there is a subtle balance we need to find in the game.
Personally, I thought WB’s lacked their three lynchpins last week, Tupoa, Skelton & Valentini playing “human skittles” in contact and at the breakdown makes a massive difference. I don’t think the AB’s will be able to control the rucks as easily this week, which was the key takeaway from the Lions series with them playing.
That for me was the real difference last week and the ref can’t be responsible for that.
I GPS tracked my matches. Nigel has also reported his GPS measurements. The distances are not that high. It’s the speed per run that has increased. 4.5 miles or so of speeding per game. There’s lots of standing too.
Yes after the BD changes back in 2020 the game became a lot lot quicker.
I do recall Piardi pinging the ABs on a couple of occasions for sealing off so maybe he was conscious of the tendency you describe.
The WBs will be a whole lot better at BD time with big Will back for sure.
Apologies for not replying on the SA thread btw. It is so long now that it takes too much time to weed out the new comments!😳
This is honestly a disgraceful comment from a rugby pundit. Piardi is not the problem, it is the Wallabies and they need to adapt and show the ref the right pictures. With all the ire and vitriol directed at refs these days the last thing they need is a pundit telling the public that the ref is not good enough and setting the scene for anger to be directed against him if the 50-50 decisions don’t go their way on the day. Piardi was very consistent and pinged NZ 10 times, multiple times at breakdown. NZ stopped conceding penalties because they listened once the whistle became too loud to ignore. The Wallabies seem to be deaf to it as do their pathetic punters who blame refs for defeats consistently. Northern refs are speeding up the game. They have a mandate to protect the breakdown and apply the laws stringently there. Its up to the players to be very accurate and if they get it wrong accept the consequences.
The WBs total pen count over five matches is +48 -49 so what is all the ‘hard done by’ fuss really about?
I agree they need to adapt better to the ref in general and so does their skipper in particular.
Over the course of 30 years - I do think officiating has improved. The laws have become more technical, but the officials are certainly more competent than they’ve ever been and up to the task. So we should be glad for that.
I think the differences between officials (or regions) as this article points out is the root source of the frustration fans have week from week. But it’s good to know that there is real effort put in between the referees to find common ground and consistency. The professionalism is comforting.
The game we love is complex. Not for the faint hearted.
HH, the quality of officiating is off the charts over 30 years ago.
Just watch the old tries with the bundle of bodies going over and the try being awarded. In fairness bring the touch judges in stopped the off ball antics and made the game much better as a result. We really are lucky when you watch one of the old games and the sort of stuff that was given (and missed) back in the day.
The lawbook is imposing HH and it allows ample scope for interpretation in comps across the world. Ofc that does present a problem when refs from one comp start officiating in another!
They could consider regular ‘transplants’ of one reffing crew [of three or four inc the TMO] from one to the other - say SRP to the Prem - to establish more consistency.
Also I think we’ll see more action of the touchies on the pitch helping the ref out - as long as they can keep the pens to <20 per game ofc.
I too got caught up in the Potter send off, my excuse was that it looked OK in real time.
The other issues that bugged me that you didn’t mention Nick, the tip tackle that Piardi let go and Ardie’s knee on the ground whilst driving towards the goal line and not releasing the ball. There were other issues around the scrum, I wasn’t happy with, and Piardi’s general running of the game. At half time I said to my mate, I would rather have a Kiwi ref than this guy.
Yes the tip tackle is part of the vid although I didn’t comment on it. It could easily have been a yellow ofc as it is a lifting tackle.
In general we need to move away from the idea of refs being biased Ardy. Aussie were +11 in pens over the first three TRC matches, and +5 with Piardi at Eden Park up to the 45th minute - so was Piardi wrong to award Aussie pens at a 2:1+ ratio in that period?
For guys like Turinui to be credible witnesses when they critique refs, they have to say occasionally, ‘The WBs won but they benefited from some lucky reffing decisions’ - as well as being unlucky when the reverse is true.
I don’t understand the discourse around the first Bledisloe or why there is even a debate. The two dangerous Wilson tackles were obvious and easy to call. The penalty against Hooper highlighted here was a very good call and the comparison to Ardie’s apt. The yellow was also spot on. The commentators really don’t help and lead the fans astray who then decide everything is a conspiracy theory.
Sadly it picks up an audience in the social media era where everyone is a very rude king in his own world, and in only a few words TD!
I didn’t feel Piardi was biased against Aussie, nor should he be perceived as such. The outcome now will be a certain reluctance to appoint him to Wallaby games in future, and you cannot have teams effectively choosing from their own refereeing menu.
The 3 Kiwi referees are terrible in my opinion.
Just diff to Euroipean interpretations is all. I do think more ref exchanges between hemispheres would be helpful mind.
Mind blowing when the most obvious incident isn’t flagged by the TMO team, that’s what gets me the most.
Like the obvious forward pass whch won Aussie a couple of bonus points v Argy in round four!