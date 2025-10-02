Wounded Pumas make wholesale changes for Springboks rematch

Felipe Contepomi has made seven personnel changes to his Argentina starting XV to take on South Africa at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday in round six of the Rugby Championship, with a further two positional changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only area of the field that remains untouched is the front-row, with captain Julian Montoya packing down between Mayco Vivas and Joel Sclavi again as they take on the Boks’ formidable pack at scrum time.

Elsewhere, the second-row, back-row, half-backs, centres and back three have all seen changes, with Contepomi opting to revert back to the lock pairing of Guido Petti and Pedro Rubiolo.

The half-back unit has been completely replaced as well, with Simon Benitez Cruz partnering Gerónimo Prisciantelli. The change at fly-half has shifted Santiago Carreras to full-back, which has in turn moved Juan Cruz Mallía onto the wing.

Argentina South Africa All Stats and Data

The Pumas’ 67-30 defeat to South Africa in Durban last week ended their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship, but they will be looking to finish the tournament with a victory over every side.

Furthermore, a victory could even deliver a third-place finish for Contepomi’s side.

Argentina XV

1. Mayco Vivas

2. Julián Montoya (c)

3. Joel Sclavi

4. Guido Petti

5. Pedro Rubiolo

6. Pablo Matera

7. Marcos Kremer

8. Santiago Grondona

9. Simon Benitez Cruz

10. Gerónimo Prisciantelli

11. Juan Cruz Mallía

12. Santiago Chocobares

13. Justo Piccardo

14. Bautista Delguy

15. Santiago Carreras

Replacements

16. Ignacio Ruiz

17. Boris Wenger

18. Francisco Coria Marchetti

19. Franco Molina

20. Juan Martin Gonzalez

21. Joaquin Oviedo

22. Agustin Moyano

23. Rodrigo Isgro

ADVERTISEMENT