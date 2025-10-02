Wounded Pumas make wholesale changes for Springboks rematch
Felipe Contepomi has made seven personnel changes to his Argentina starting XV to take on South Africa at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday in round six of the Rugby Championship, with a further two positional changes.
The only area of the field that remains untouched is the front-row, with captain Julian Montoya packing down between Mayco Vivas and Joel Sclavi again as they take on the Boks’ formidable pack at scrum time.
Elsewhere, the second-row, back-row, half-backs, centres and back three have all seen changes, with Contepomi opting to revert back to the lock pairing of Guido Petti and Pedro Rubiolo.
The half-back unit has been completely replaced as well, with Simon Benitez Cruz partnering Gerónimo Prisciantelli. The change at fly-half has shifted Santiago Carreras to full-back, which has in turn moved Juan Cruz Mallía onto the wing.
The Pumas’ 67-30 defeat to South Africa in Durban last week ended their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship, but they will be looking to finish the tournament with a victory over every side.
Furthermore, a victory could even deliver a third-place finish for Contepomi’s side.
Argentina XV
1. Mayco Vivas
2. Julián Montoya (c)
3. Joel Sclavi
4. Guido Petti
5. Pedro Rubiolo
6. Pablo Matera
7. Marcos Kremer
8. Santiago Grondona
9. Simon Benitez Cruz
10. Gerónimo Prisciantelli
11. Juan Cruz Mallía
12. Santiago Chocobares
13. Justo Piccardo
14. Bautista Delguy
15. Santiago Carreras
Replacements
16. Ignacio Ruiz
17. Boris Wenger
18. Francisco Coria Marchetti
19. Franco Molina
20. Juan Martin Gonzalez
21. Joaquin Oviedo
22. Agustin Moyano
23. Rodrigo Isgro
We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now
What a time for Prisciantelli’s starting debut.