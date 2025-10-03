All Blacks forced into late change after training ground injury
The All Blacks have been forced into a late reshuffle ahead of Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup clash in Perth, with lock Tupou Vaa’i ruled out after suffering a training ground injury.
Vaa’i took a knock to his right knee during Thursday’s session and will return to New Zealand for further assessment by a specialist next week.
His absence opens the door for Fabian Holland to step into the starting side, with Patrick Tuipulotu promoted to provide cover from the bench.
The injury is a blow to Scott Robertson’s side as they prepare for the second Bledisloe Test, which doubles as the final fixture of this year’s Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.
The Perth clash closes out what has been the most competitive Rugby Championship in recent memory, with all four sides having traded blows across the campaign.
While the Bledisloe Cup may already be secured, there is still plenty riding on the contest as Robertson’s men look to bring momentum into their northern tour.
The updated All Blacks match-day 23 to face Australia is:
1. Tamaiti Williams
2. Codie Taylor
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barrett
5. Fabian Holland
6. Simon Parker
7. Ardie Savea
8. Peter Lakai
9. Cam Roigard
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Leicester Fainga’anuku
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Quinn Tupaea
14. Leroy Carter
15. Will Jordan
Replacements:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. George Bower
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Wallace Sititi
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Rieko Ioane
23. Ruben Love
Don't know if it matters which forward pack we select hot then cold, selections over the last 12 months hasn't helped I just don't see how picking the same people again and again moves us forward. I hope i’m wrong Reiko and Dmac must have mean contracts.
Peter Lakai cannot possibly play poorer at 8 than Wallace Sititi has this season.
Sititi has been a shadow of his 2024 self. He was injured throughout SRP, rushed back too early to SRP, injured again, rushed back before match fit.
Regardless, Sititi needed to be dropped based on performance and Lakai deserves his shot.
Fabian Holland is a better #5 loose lock than Vaa’i so this is an upgrade.
Holland cleans more rucks, makes more tackles, carries for more meters in tight, and is a better target on their own line-out ball than Vaa’i.
Neither are a #4 tighthead lock as Barrett and Tuipulotu are.
Surprises me that he doesn’t scrum in the TH lock given he is both taller and heavier than the other locks. That size and full extension gets your TH side up. Hollandwas packing down on the blind when injected in Wellington.