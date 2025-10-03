All Blacks forced into late change after training ground injury

The All Blacks have been forced into a late reshuffle ahead of Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup clash in Perth, with lock Tupou Vaa’i ruled out after suffering a training ground injury.

Vaa’i took a knock to his right knee during Thursday’s session and will return to New Zealand for further assessment by a specialist next week.

His absence opens the door for Fabian Holland to step into the starting side, with Patrick Tuipulotu promoted to provide cover from the bench.

The injury is a blow to Scott Robertson’s side as they prepare for the second Bledisloe Test, which doubles as the final fixture of this year’s Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.

The Perth clash closes out what has been the most competitive Rugby Championship in recent memory, with all four sides having traded blows across the campaign.

While the Bledisloe Cup may already be secured, there is still plenty riding on the contest as Robertson’s men look to bring momentum into their northern tour.

The updated All Blacks match-day 23 to face Australia is:

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett

5. Fabian Holland

6. Simon Parker

7. Ardie Savea

8. Peter Lakai

9. Cam Roigard

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Quinn Tupaea

14. Leroy Carter

15. Will Jordan

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. George Bower

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Rieko Ioane

23. Ruben Love