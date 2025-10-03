Rob Baxter's worst fears confirmed over Tshiunza injury

The opening round of the 2025/26 Gallagher PREM season has claimed another casualty, with Exeter and Wales lock Chris Tshiunza ruled out for the next eight to 12 weeks because of a foot injury.

Tshiunza will miss the 2025 Quilter Nations Series as a result of the injury he sustained in the first half of Chiefs’ 33-33 draw at Northampton Saints last weekend.

Unfortunately for Tshiunza, scans have shown that history has repeated itself and he has broken a bone in his foot. Tshiunza suffered the same fate in his first game back for the Chiefs on his return from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He was out for five weeks then, but Director of Rugby Rob Baxter expects him to be back sooner this time around.

“Christ came off at half-time last weekend in some pain and on further investigation this week, it has been found that he has broken his foot,” Baxter explained.

“Following further assessment, the decision has been made that the injury will be able to heal by itself over time and not require surgery.”

The Welshman now enters a period of rehabilitation with the Chiefs’ medical team and is expected to be unavailable for 8-12 weeks.

The 23-year-old has won 15 caps for Wales but did not feature in this year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations nor the drawn summer series against Japan, which ended 1-1.

