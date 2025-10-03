‘All got his back’: Wilson confident Edmed can steer Wallabies at 10

Harry Wilson insists the Wallabies have full faith in Tane Edmed ahead of this weekend’s clash with the All Blacks, after the Brumbies-bound playmaker was promoted to the starting side at fly-half for the Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth.

With Tom Lynagh unavailable and James O’Connor shifting to the bench, Edmed will wear the No. 10 jersey for just the second time ever at Test level, after first featuring in the run-on side against Argentina last month.

Edmed played 54 minutes against Los Pumas at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, converting one try during the 26-28 loss. O’Connor was called into the starting side for the Wallabies’ next Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park, which was a two-point thriller with 10 to play.

Cam Roigard all but sealed the win for the All Blacks with a runaway try deep into the contest, as they held on for a Bledisloe Cup-clinching 33-24 win. While the Cup will stay in New Zealand for another year, the Wallabies have turned to Edmed for the finale of the two-Test series.

Longtime NSW Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon will partner Edmed in the halves, while Ryan Lonergan has been retained on the bench after debuting in Auckland. Wallabies captain Wilson has backed Edmed to shine, following that mixed performance against Los Pumas.

“I thought his last game against Argentina was a really good game. He obviously had the hiccup moment is something everyone sort of looks at,” Wilson told reporters.

“But the way he directed us around the field, a few big moments, hitting a 50/22, sound off the boot, he’s got a really good kicking game.

“Just to go out there and do that because he’s a really confident player and he’s got a really loud voice which is something I love about him. He’s not afraid to direct us around the field. Just to go out there and be composed and do that. We’ve all got his back out there, that’s for sure.”



Wilson is one of three starting Wallabies who featured in the run-on side that defeated the All Blacks, winning 24-22 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium five years ago. James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa were the other two who played in that match on November 7, 2020.

Slipper has been named at loosehead prop, marking the record-holder’s 151st and final match in Wallaby gold. Rugby Australia announced earlier this week that Slipper had decided to call time on his decorated international rugby career.

Alaalatoa returns to the First XV after a stint on the sidelines, with coach Joe Schmidt making five changes to the starting side, including the selections of Gordon at scrum-half and halves partner Edmed in the No. 10 jumper.

Filipo Daugunu has been named on the left wing for the first time in 2025, and Will Skelton is back in the mix after initially leaving the squad. Skelton returned to France for the start of the Top 14 season, but has flown back to Australia for Bledisloe II.

“It’s always exciting when you get someone like Will Skelton coming back in the team,” Wilson said.

“When you have a person of his size, it definitely gives everyone a lot of confidence.

“He’s a real calm person and a real leader in our group and we love having him.

“Whenever he’s available and comes in, he always makes everyone pretty excited to have him on the field.”