World Rankings No.1 riding on Rugby Championship finale

For the third time during The Rugby Championship, there could be a change at the top of the World Rugby Men’s Rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa entered the southern hemisphere’s elite tournament ranked number one in the world, only to lose that status to New Zealand one week later, following their shock 38-22 defeat to Australia at Emirates Airline Park.

New Zealand, who’d beaten Argentina on the opening weekend, took on the mantle of being the world’s best team and held it for four weeks before the Springboks reclaimed their place at the top after routing the All Blacks 43-10 in Wellington.

South Africa currently have a 1.79-point lead over Ireland, with the All Blacks 2.34 points in arrears, but they could be replaced at No.1 by either of those teams this weekend.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 20 30 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

The final round of The Rugby Championship begins with New Zealand’s Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia in Perth. If the All Blacks win by more than 15 points, they will take over at the top if the Springboks lose to Argentina at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham in the later kick-off.

An All Blacks win by a lesser margin would leave them needing Argentina to win by more than 15 points – something they have never achieved in 33 years of playing the Springboks in Test rugby – to reach No.1.

Ireland’s route back to the top is even more convoluted: they need the Springboks to lose by a historic margin and hope that the Perth match ends in a draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

If both South Africa and New Zealand win, then the All Blacks will climb above Ireland into second place behind the Springboks.

In a week when more details were released about the draw for Rugby World Cup 2027, there has been even more focus on the rankings, as they will determine which bands teams are placed in.

Teams in the top six of the rankings at the time of the draw, on Wednesday, December 3rd, will be placed in the top band and, theoretically, will get a slightly easier draw as they will be paired with teams below them.

The battle for a place in the top six has been intense between Argentina and RWC 2027 hosts Australia throughout The Rugby Championship, with Los Pumas currently in pole position.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they will concede sixth place to Australia if they are beaten in London and Australia achieve a draw or better in their game against the All Blacks.

Argentina cannot catch England, the side immediately above them in fifth, even with an emphatic victory, while Australia are safe in seventh if they are well beaten.