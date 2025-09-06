Los Pumas player ratings vs Australia | The Rugby Championship

Los Pumas player ratings vs Australia

It took the Wallabies 85 minutes to win a hard-fought test against a Pumas’ side that failed to control their discipline in the final minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how Argentina rated in Townsville.

1. Mayco Vivas – 6

Turned around a dismal start to the Rugby Championship with back-to-back solid performances. His side of the scrum against Taniela Tupou was acceptable and stole two turnovers to quieten the many critics he had gathered.

2. Julián Montoya – 6

Jesse Kriel speaks about ‘standing in’ as captain of the Springboks Jesse Kriel speaks about ‘standing in’ as captain of the Springboks Gave away a penalty for not having the break foot in the final, important, scrum in a first half in which he made no mistakes. Los Pumas won every lineout he threw in and was missed in the final few minutes when discipline failed and the Wallabies won the game.

3. Joel Sclavi – 6

The huge tighthead was solid in the scrum, turned a ball over and did his fair share of tackling during his 50 minutes of hard toil, moving around the field in the sticky Townsville heat.

4. Franco Molina – 6

The future Western Force lock missed the game’s kick-off in the air but after that made his usual contribution. Went off for an HIA which he successfully passed and gave another 25 minutes of his usual, good, self. Won his own lineout ball and stole one Wallaby throw-in.

Plays as a lock, defends all around the field as a flanker, seldom handles the ball but his constant defence is impressive.

6. Juan Martín González – 7

ADVERTISEMENT As a blind side flanker was not as visible as when playing looser, but a good lineout option and filling up a role that is not his accustomed. Yet, did all that is expected of him.

A menace in attack and defence, it must be awful to have the ball in hand and see the bearded giant coming straight to you trying to chop you in half. If whomever counted 25 tackles to his name was accurate, then his shoulders must ache.

8. Pablo Matera – 6

Probably managing his time on the field after two full games against the All Blacks , playing at humber eight Matera was not as effective as in the start of The Rugby Championship, yet his 50 minutes of service showed all his experience, excepet with giving away an unnecessary penalty after the Wallabies’s second try.

9. Gonzalo García – 7

Getting better with every game. Quick on the ball, no loose passes, attacked at the right time and did his fair share of tackling. Balanced his game to ensure the Wallabies didn’t know what to expect from the base.

10. Santiago Carreras – 7

After being the first choice #10 for a handful of years yet seemingly never executing the role comfortably, his hour against the All Blacks in the previous game showed a renewed Carreras. With the incumbent back at home recovering from a hand operation, Carreras ran his backs wisely and the few mistakes were for his busy afternoon in which he did a lot of good things, including kicking three penalties, one from a long distance, and a superb touchline conversion.

11. Mateo Carreras – 7

Always busy in defence and attack, scored a great try soon after his side’s first try. Added a lot to his team, as always. Was sinbinned for repeated infringements, and the Wallabies came back with a try straightaway. The most Pumas’ carries with 11.

12. Santiago Chocobares – 8

Imperious. World class. A ran a great line to create the Pumas’s first try which he completed with a great pass. Had a few good runs and his defence is solid, with a better first half than a second, but that was the way Argentina played. He always give his 110%.

First touch was a knock-on, then gave away possession with a long kick. With the initial nerves gone, he was vital in Los Pumas’ second Puma try running around the Wallaby would-be-tacklers. Controls the defensive lines. 50 minutes of good work, was replaced by Elizalde.

14. Bautista Delguy – 6

Not the greatest tackler, but a fine runner with the ball, scoring his side’s first try, and usually generating chaos when popping up in different areas.

15. Juan Cruz Mallía – 8

Getting better with every game. Not spectacular but really accurate except when captain Wilson charged down his clearance kick, fortunately his teammates came to the rescue. Showed his coolness with a long range 78th minute to put his side in front. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be the winning kick as history now shows.

Reserves

Came on for captain Montoya in the 74th minute; was pointed out for being offside in the final minute. The Wallabies chose not to go for the draw and instead went for the corner. They would, as history now shows,

17. Boris Wenger – 6

Twenty five minutes for his official test debut, even if he played against the British & Irish Lions in May in the non-capped international. Came on with the team down to fourteen right after the yellow card to Carreras and showed his eagerness to contribute. Will play many tests in the future.

18. Francisco Coria Marchetti – 5.5

Brought on in the 50th minute, struggling with the team in the final minutes..

19. Guido Petti Pagadizábal – 6

First ten minutes were whilst Franco Molina was in the HIA, replacing him for the final thirty minutes. The future Harlequin is a good impact player to have in the bench. Ran strongly in a couple of occasions and defended with physicality. Was found offside in the 83rd minute giving the Wallabies an extra life. Which they took.

20. Joaquín Oviedo – 5.5

Seems to have lost his place as a starter and did not have a big impact expect when running out of his ingoal not to give the Wallabies a scrum in the five metres.

21. Agustín Moyano – N/A

Came on the 72nd minute and showed his speed in his first five minutes in The Rugby Championship when Los Pumas had possession.

22. Gerónimo Prisciantelli – N/A

The 26-year-old future Racing Metro flyhalf made his test debut coming on for the experienced Carreras with eight minutes in the clock. As with Moyano, showed some glimpses of what he can provide in the first few minutes when Los Pumas were on attack. Little to do in the final, chaotic minutes.

23. Benjamín Elizalde – 6.5

Came on for the final 30 minutes replacing centre Cinti – coach Felipe Contepomi wants to make the young 21-year old fullback into a centre and his innings against the Wallabies showed that his huge future might include wearing the number 13 jersey. Sadly, his Rugby Championship debut ended in a loss.