Thursday
14:00
The Rugby Championship

Robertson reflects on 'brave' performance to keep the Eden Park record intact

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Coach Scott Robertson of New Zealand looks on after winning The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Eden Park on September 06, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Eden Park's contest between the All Blacks and the Springboks lived up to it's billing, coming down to the wire in what was easily the most anticipated Test match of 2025.

Scott Robertson's All Blacks frustrated and suffocated the Springboks from the opening whistle, making it difficult for the away side to gain any sort of momentum at Eden Park.

Robertson, who admitted this week it was likely the biggest Test match of his short coaching career, was impressed with the way his side competed on both sides of the ball in such a huge match.

"We competed, some of the defensive sets was just immense and we played really good footy, and then the Test turned after a couple of scrum penalties.

"Then we defended and we knew it was going to go back and forward," Robertson told media at Eden Park after the Test.

"When you play a World Cup winning team, a team that's been together for a long period of time, with experience, you're not going to win every moment and yeah you have to stay in the fight.

"It turned into a scrap and when it started raining a couple of calls went one way or another, but we just kept competing and won the ones that mattered."

Despite some tough conversations being had in camp after the loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires, Robertson says he was proud of the way his team locked in this week.

"What I did enjoy is the way we locked in, we're really clear and we didn't want to waste the lesson from Argentina.

"It really hurt us, our performance and our care wasn't high enough, preparation wasn't good enough, so our preparation this week was where it needed to be, and that's what I enjoyed."

An important work-on for Robertson's All Blacks was the way they attacked and defended in the air, after a couple of average performances in the air against Argentina last month.

The 51-year-old head coach explained that he thought his team were brave at Eden Park, contesting the Springboks in the air.

"We were good enough, kicking is a real art, and just the accuracy of it to make it contestable, where it truly becomes 50/50, so the technical side of it was really important, and we were brave.

"We kept getting up, we won a lot of the scraps, and you might not win it in the air, but it's when it's on the ground that you need to win it and we won a lot of those 50/50's, so overall our plan and the execution was better."

It was a fast start at Eden Park for Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa, who latched onto a cross-field kick from Beauden Barrett before going into score the first try of the game in the opening three minutes.

But that was all she wrote for the 26-year-old, as Robertson told media in Auckland that Narawa will need scans early next week, after copping a knee to the ribs while contesting a box kick.

Meanwhile, 101-Test All Black Codie Taylor failed his HIA in the 31st minute and could possibly miss next weekend's clash against the Springboks in Wellington.

We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

PoppaRick 8 days ago

I need to start with a HUGE Thank you! To the World Champion South Africans, without them the All Blacks would not have shown the pure grit and determination to make it thru that MAGNIFICENT BATTLE with the W. As for the ABs forget the breakdown for now, you played the best team in the world and won, enjoy that fact.

YOU BLOODY LEGENDS!!

C
CO 8 days ago

It's time to put Quinn into second five as Jordie lacks the sheer physicality that Quinn brings.


However Jordie needs to go to fullback to sort out the ongoing high ball fiasco and Jordan to the right wing.

P
PoppaRick 8 days ago

While I agree mate let’s just enjoy the W and talk about improving, till the kill joy commentators kick that nest.

C
Cantab 8 days ago

A brave effort by the ABs to squeak home against the formidable Boks. Will need to improve further to repeat a win in Wellington where NZs record isnt that great and the desperate Boks will come at them with everything they can muster. Need to ensure they don’t lose line outs and scrum doesn’t get monstered again. Our defence against the aerial bombardment was ok but still had vulnerabilities. Will be interesting to see what players both teams field .

P
PoppaRick 8 days ago

YAY WE WON!!

Nuff Said.

R
Rugby 101 - Ed Pye 19 minutes ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Razor has to be more agile than he has been. His selections so far have been reliant on experience, but that can be an issue when the experience is full of bad habits.

23 Go to comments
J
Jon 27 minutes ago
Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Leicester Tigers

It was a poor attempt at a ‘magic’ pun

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

They are both good players but DuPont is better and does things that no other player can. FRA are definitely better when he is in the side. He’s the equivalent of Sia for the Boks and is their talisman in the moment of need that creates something impossible.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

That’s going to be an absolute epic match when those two sides eventually meet. When they are at their best I think they are in a slight league of their own and they are very well matched but SA may have a better rush defence.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Whilst Saturday was outstanding, there is also an argument to say SA left at least 10 points out there in those first 10 mins and when Steenekamp/Wessels/Louw come on, it may be the most powerful bomb squad ever, with Etzebeth or Snyman coming on with fresh legs at the same time.

Whilst Saturday was sensational to watch, dare I say it, I still think they have more to come . . . . and that’s a frightening prospect!!



...

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

The SA defence was outstanding. I’m not too sure NZ saw that coming but they gave them no room whatsoever.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Well Nick, we didn’t know what to expect from this back line but the back row clicked into place with Wiese and they each did their job perfectly. The scrum was dominant throughout and the lineout had been worked on all week, whilst the backline were outstanding.

The fact the SA coaches were jumping around like giddy kids at the end only confirms how special that was.



...

59 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Its losses like these that can make or break the coaching staff. NZ Rugby is not in a bad place overall. Theres plenty of experience and quality in the team and plenty of talent in the set up. They just need to keep building. Losing test matches is never ideal and being hammered by 30 points at home is terrible however they still need to keep building depth and trying new combinations. Razor and co need to be bolder both in selection and game plan. The next 3 weeks will show us what this group is made of. How they respond to a shellacking matters. The All Blacks need to make a statement against a resurgent Wallabies

23 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Don’t worry AB fans, it’s not as bad as you think. We ENG fans have been through far worse under Borthwick and after 3 years of painful losses and dull rugby, we are finally coming through at the other end and it’s starting to look good again. 🤞

23 Go to comments
L
LN 1 hour ago
Bordeaux vs Racing 92 | Racing 92 vs Bordeaux | Top 14 Live

Racing 92 is winning with two red cards, WOW!!!

1 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

What a spectacle of a performance from the Boks. They married power with with pace and it killed the All Blacks. They produced so much lightning quick ball and this time they had lightning quick backs and plenty of muscle to burn. The All Blacks defensive line had no time to reset and they tried to reset furiously so many times that by the end of the game they were gassed. Every time a Springbok player was chopped down the ball came out quick and then the ball went to Willemse or Libbok who gave it air or ran at the defence squaring them up. If not them then to Esterhuizen, Wiese or Smith to take it up the guts and buy time. Reinach also sniped. The Boks backed that up with forwards who could keep up with play. Jan Hendrik Wessels, Ruan Nortje, Malcolm Marx, Marnus, Ox Nche, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi and Pieter Steph and were right there to clean rucks, take a pop pass or tidy up. They also won plenty in the air through Moodie and Hooker. The work from Moodie was understated in that game, he too cleaned rucks like a forward. Willams and Kolbe were like Jack Rabbits in wide areas. With so many threats the All Blacks line didnt know how to set or what speed to come up at. They were disjointed and messy. They were chasing their own tail missing tackles and ran out of ideas quickly. It was furious and fast. Tony Ball is alive and well but its Rassies selection that deserves the credit. He had the guts to change the plan and he had the vision to select the athletes to execute the plan. Razor may have won the battle of these coaches at Eden Park but Rassie showed that the Springboks can shift their gameplan, change their personnel, use their versatility and depth (even when losing 4 to injury during a game) and find different ways to win. Razor cant say the same about his team.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Rampant Springboks return to the top of world rankings

I think that’s probably it in a nutshell.

19 Go to comments
S
SF 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

I know New Zealanders hate what i’m going to say. Select your players

That are playing abroad. Rassie started it. Liatern to your players that have played abroad. All of them say that they have grown immensely. Unfortunately you have your old school thinking supporters. That’s your problem. Rassie has shown that you have to evolve. As far that is, concerned that AB's are a nil on a contract



...

23 Go to comments
S
SK 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I would correct you on that one. Manie Libbok is the best flyhalf when the team has front foot ball. Once they start going backwards he doesnt always make the best decisions

59 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

I think you’re right, we could do with some help. We’re too busy complaining in the comments sections of online publications to organise a movement for change.

23 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I think that the maul weapon is being kept back as a surprise. Like when Rassie hid his Bomb squad in RWC 2019 until the time came to unleash it for the knockout rounds. It is something that Rassie will definitely do.

59 Go to comments
S
Simon Ball 2 hours ago
Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Leicester Tigers

Author cited Harry Potter but I think they meant Dan Kelly who left last season? Potter left at the end of 2023.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I don’t think they have much choice Prab. After phase four they get very one-out and lose shape too easily.

59 Go to comments
K
KB 2 hours ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Rugby has many layers to it.

Rassie had to:



...

23 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Boks have the ideal balance starting with Thomas du Toit who’s a great all-arounder with terrific work rate, and Wilco coming on to do the scrums for 20-30 mins. That pair could turn out to be as good if not better than big Frans and Koch.

Whn Steenekamp returns I’d have him at LHP and develop Wessels at hooker! Scary.



...

59 Go to comments