The Rugby Championship

Rassie vows changes after Springboks gift All Blacks early points

Head coach Rassie Erasmus of South Africa looks on during the South Africa Springboks captain's run at Eden Park on September 05, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Rassie Erasmus has vowed to ring the changes after watching his side fail to recover from a sloppy start that saw them gift the All Blacks 14 points in their 24-17 defeat at Eden Park.

Erasmus admitted that before the game, he was going to keep changes to a minimum, but would be wielding the axe with some members of his squad set to pay a heavy penalty for almost gift-wrapping the All Blacks a victory.

He pointed out that he was pleased with the impact some of the players who came off the bench had, as they attempted to repair the damage from their slow start and gave their hosts a lead they gratefully received.

“There were many things we did wrong, mainly giving them 14 points and still thinking you are going to win, even though we almost pulled the draw out at the end. I thought that we played well, but they played a lot better.

“There is still a lot to play for next week. Its a crunch game. We will definitely make some changes in our team. Before this game, we thought we would have more or less the same team next week. But we will make a few changes.

“The three backline players who came on really had a good impact. I thought Cobus [Reinach] settled down the breakdown. Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] was really electric when he had the ball in hand.

“And Ethan [Hooker] was really good in the air for us. There were many things we got wrong, but mostly good,” said a subdued Erasmus.

The Springbok coach acknowledged that his side’s poor start left them chasing their own tail and refused to blame the weather for their defeat.

“14 points, two easy tries, I mean, Malcolm (Marx) played well all over, but he misses that tackle, then I think Willie (Le Roux) will accept, and all of us can accept that was a weird thing he tried to do with that tackle.

“I’m not sure what he was trying to do. The guy just got up and scored the try. Then you are 14 points down and chasing your own tail.

New Zealand played in exactly the same weather with the same ball, and their ball control was much more steady, and you can’t pinpoint why. I don’t think they did anything illegally. We just didn’t control it well enough,” he added.

29 Comments
N
NM 3 days ago

“Gifting the ABs points” is a bit condescending. The ABs played brilliantly in that first half, and deserved to be up 14-0. That first try was pure magic.

C
ClemyD 4 days ago

No matter what u say, it the end the Boks lost against themselves with all the mistakes they made. Lost the ball more then once infront of the All Blacks goal line.

Boks front row is a mess they made the most mistakes in that team.They are slow on the follow-up and didn't protect there scrumhalf. Mistakes mistakes them the game.

G
Gavin 4 days ago

What was baffling to me was why a shoulder to the head was not a yellow card at the very least! Was it because it wasn’t cynical Kwagga Smith’s yellow? Just asking ….

G
Gavin 4 days ago

The Boks will take the loss on the chin, no complaints! But to watch the demolition of AB scrum going backwards at a breathtaking speed was a sight to behold.

P
PM 4 days ago

I haven’t seen a Tier 1 scrum being demolished like that for some time. No angles, just all out power pushing them completely off the ball.

f
fl 4 days ago

no scrum, no win! hence why the ABs lost this match

J
Jmann 4 days ago

‘gift’ you say 🤣

V
Venomenal1 3 days ago

I don't know if you watched the game or have played rugby. The Boks gave that game away. And it wasn't even a good AB team, on paper they okay, but they mediocre in comparison to past NZ teams.

G
Gavin 4 days ago

At this level it was definitely a gift. What’s the highest level of rugby you’ve played or coached smart fellow? 🤡

G
GrahamVF 4 days ago

I think he means there was a total of four missed tackles on the two try scorers

S
SB 5 days ago

SFM and Hooker to start I think.

B
BAZ 5 days ago

I THINK RASSIE ERASMUS IS UPSET! IS HASSLED !!Like me for getting a ban for a well worded Black Ferns development again in the wrong place so won’t be offered a job!

A
Ace 4 days ago

Who’s your dealer? Can you share his contact details, pls.

f
fl 5 days ago

wut

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 16 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 17 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 20 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 49 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 50 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments