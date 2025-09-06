Rassie vows changes after Springboks gift All Blacks early points
Rassie Erasmus has vowed to ring the changes after watching his side fail to recover from a sloppy start that saw them gift the All Blacks 14 points in their 24-17 defeat at Eden Park.
Erasmus admitted that before the game, he was going to keep changes to a minimum, but would be wielding the axe with some members of his squad set to pay a heavy penalty for almost gift-wrapping the All Blacks a victory.
He pointed out that he was pleased with the impact some of the players who came off the bench had, as they attempted to repair the damage from their slow start and gave their hosts a lead they gratefully received.
“There were many things we did wrong, mainly giving them 14 points and still thinking you are going to win, even though we almost pulled the draw out at the end. I thought that we played well, but they played a lot better.
“There is still a lot to play for next week. Its a crunch game. We will definitely make some changes in our team. Before this game, we thought we would have more or less the same team next week. But we will make a few changes.
“The three backline players who came on really had a good impact. I thought Cobus [Reinach] settled down the breakdown. Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] was really electric when he had the ball in hand.
“And Ethan [Hooker] was really good in the air for us. There were many things we got wrong, but mostly good,” said a subdued Erasmus.
The Springbok coach acknowledged that his side’s poor start left them chasing their own tail and refused to blame the weather for their defeat.
“14 points, two easy tries, I mean, Malcolm (Marx) played well all over, but he misses that tackle, then I think Willie (Le Roux) will accept, and all of us can accept that was a weird thing he tried to do with that tackle.
“I’m not sure what he was trying to do. The guy just got up and scored the try. Then you are 14 points down and chasing your own tail.
“New Zealand played in exactly the same weather with the same ball, and their ball control was much more steady, and you can’t pinpoint why. I don’t think they did anything illegally. We just didn’t control it well enough,” he added.
“Gifting the ABs points” is a bit condescending. The ABs played brilliantly in that first half, and deserved to be up 14-0. That first try was pure magic.
No matter what u say, it the end the Boks lost against themselves with all the mistakes they made. Lost the ball more then once infront of the All Blacks goal line.
Boks front row is a mess they made the most mistakes in that team.They are slow on the follow-up and didn't protect there scrumhalf. Mistakes mistakes them the game.
What was baffling to me was why a shoulder to the head was not a yellow card at the very least! Was it because it wasn’t cynical Kwagga Smith’s yellow? Just asking ….
The Boks will take the loss on the chin, no complaints! But to watch the demolition of AB scrum going backwards at a breathtaking speed was a sight to behold.
I haven’t seen a Tier 1 scrum being demolished like that for some time. No angles, just all out power pushing them completely off the ball.
no scrum, no win! hence why the ABs lost this match
‘gift’ you say 🤣
I don't know if you watched the game or have played rugby. The Boks gave that game away. And it wasn't even a good AB team, on paper they okay, but they mediocre in comparison to past NZ teams.
At this level it was definitely a gift. What’s the highest level of rugby you’ve played or coached smart fellow? 🤡
I think he means there was a total of four missed tackles on the two try scorers
SFM and Hooker to start I think.
