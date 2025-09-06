All Blacks centurion Savea reacts to dream-like moment in win over Boks

Ardie Savea remained calm and composed when it mattered most against the Springboks, with the All Blacks’ latest Test centurion enjoying a dream-like moment at the breakdown late in a 24-17 win at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand hadn’t beaten their arch-rivals in more than two years before Saturday, having lost their last four dating back beyond the last Men’s Rugby World Cup. South Africa won a Test in London in 2023, the World Cup final, and later two Tests on home soil in 2024.

Those results helped set the stage for one of the most anticipated Test matches of the year, as the All Blacks looked to defend their fortress yet again by extending their incredible unbeaten streak at ‘The Garden’ to 51.

Swys De Bruin on facing France and their scrums Swys De Bruin on facing France and their scrums

Emoni Narawa and Will Jordan scored a try each inside the first 20 minutes, helping the men in black race out to a commanding 14-nil lead. But fast forward to the 78th minute, and the New Zealanders held a seven-point advantage with the visitors inside their attacking 22.

That’s when Savea stepped up – a match-winning moment towards the end of the backrower’s 100th Test in the black jersey. Savea secured a pivotal penalty at the breakdown, which allowed the All Blacks to kick their way out of trouble with time almost up.

“I need to stop waiting until the 78th minute to get a turnover, mate. I need to get stuck into it more,” Savea quipped after the match.

“We talk about being where your mate needs you to be and those moments, you fire for those moments and you dream for those moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just try and anticipate the play and it pulled off in that one.”

While there’s always pressure and expectation resting on the shoulders of All Blacks players and management, “there was a lot riding on that game” in particular. New Zealand hadn’t lost at Eden Park since 1994, and with this result, that record remains intact.



From the moment the All Blacks released their playing schedule for 2025, rugby fans worldwide circled September 6 in their calendars as one of the biggest days of the year – a clash between two fierce rivals, who are also the top two teams in World Rugby’s men’s rankings right now.

But for the All Blacks, their performances over in Argentina added more weight to the build-up for this Springboks clash. The All Blacks had lost to Los Pumas in their second of two Tests in South America, which was an early twist in The Rugby Championship title race.

New Zealand’s seven-point win over South Africa puts them in a strong position once again, with Argentina falling to Australia in a thriller. The All Blacks sit in first place after three rounds, while the Wallabies occupy second – a bonus point the difference between those sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think keep bringing the pressure. You guys do a great job building that pressure,” Savea said.

“I think as a player, mate, you thrive on that and that makes you want to do better, and that’s what the people of this nation deserve and that’s what we expected as All Blacks to do.

“For me, I love it. It gets the knots in the gut going and makes me want to perform.”