'There's been a lot of noise': Quinn Tupaea on the All Blacks' backline

Quinn Tupaea admits he is feeling relieved after the All Blacks‘ 24-17 win over the Springboks at Eden Park, and hopes the performance has quietened some of the “noise” about the team’s backline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bruising midfielder had a busy 21-minute showing off the bench, scoring a try in the 66th minute to extend his side’s lead to 14. That effort proved crucial in the long run, with South Africa fighting back in the final quarter and scoring through Cobus Reinach before threatening to draw level in the dying moments.

Following the win, Tupaea explained what he was seeing when he opted to take on the Springbok line.

“We were making some good metres there with the forwards, we had a mindset to go through them there. And then, as backs, we’re always looking for space to help our forwards out a bit,” he said.

“Our outside backs were screaming for the ball; there was a bit of space out there, but I decided to straighten it up a bit. I should’ve gone right a little bit earlier when I got the ball, but a few right-foot steps and I was pretty happy to get over there.”

The All Black’s backline has faced criticism over recent weeks, with their ability to win contestable kicks and execute backline plays called into question following the Argentina mini-tour.

With the backline accounting for all three All Blacks tries in Auckland, Tupaea was pleased to see his running mates get over the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a massive step forward for our backline. There’s been a lot of noise over the last couple of weeks about us. I thought the boys handled the high ball well tonight and kicked very well.

“It’s a great step forward for us, for confidence and how we want to play.”

The 26-year-old’s return to the international fold comes after a lengthy recovery from an ACL tear in 2022. An impressive couple of showings in the All Blacks XV last November showed he was back in top form, but the 2025 Super Rugby season saw him hit another level.

“It’s been awesome being back. Playing my role off the bench, I want to add value, but you don’t really expect to score tries. Just try to do our job out there. It was an amazing feeling.”

Playing against the Springboks left a mark, but Tupaea was happy to wear that for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re big humans, you guys can see that out there. I come off worse for wear in one of those contacts, which is a bit of a badge of honour.”

Another decisive play in the contest was a late breakdown penalty forced by Ardie Savea, who was celebrating his 100th Test cap on the night. The play was made with just 68 seconds left on the clock and just five metres from the All Blacks’ tryline.

“He’s one of our biggest players in our team, and big players step up like that. It was only a matter of time for him, really. Our backs were on the line, and it was a massive play from him.

“I was right next to him, and I think I was the first to get there and celebrate with him. So it was a pretty cool moment.”