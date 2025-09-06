Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
20'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
The Rugby Championship

'There's been a lot of noise': Quinn Tupaea on the All Blacks' backline

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Quinn Tupaea of New Zealand celebrates after scoring a try during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Eden Park on September 06, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Quinn Tupaea admits he is feeling relieved after the All Blacks‘ 24-17 win over the Springboks at Eden Park, and hopes the performance has quietened some of the “noise” about the team’s backline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bruising midfielder had a busy 21-minute showing off the bench, scoring a try in the 66th minute to extend his side’s lead to 14. That effort proved crucial in the long run, with South Africa fighting back in the final quarter and scoring through Cobus Reinach before threatening to draw level in the dying moments.

Following the win, Tupaea explained what he was seeing when he opted to take on the Springbok line.

“We were making some good metres there with the forwards, we had a mindset to go through them there. And then, as backs, we’re always looking for space to help our forwards out a bit,” he said.

“Our outside backs were screaming for the ball; there was a bit of space out there, but I decided to straighten it up a bit. I should’ve gone right a little bit earlier when I got the ball, but a few right-foot steps and I was pretty happy to get over there.”

The All Black’s backline has faced criticism over recent weeks, with their ability to win contestable kicks and execute backline plays called into question following the Argentina mini-tour.

With the backline accounting for all three All Blacks tries in Auckland, Tupaea was pleased to see his running mates get over the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a massive step forward for our backline. There’s been a lot of noise over the last couple of weeks about us. I thought the boys handled the high ball well tonight and kicked very well.

“It’s a great step forward for us, for confidence and how we want to play.”

Related

All Blacks centurion Savea reacts to dream-like moment in win over Boks

Ardie Savea remained calm and composed when it mattered most against the Springboks, with the All Blacks Test centurion enjoying a dream-like moment.

Read Now

The 26-year-old’s return to the international fold comes after a lengthy recovery from an ACL tear in 2022. An impressive couple of showings in the All Blacks XV last November showed he was back in top form, but the 2025 Super Rugby season saw him hit another level.

“It’s been awesome being back. Playing my role off the bench, I want to add value, but you don’t really expect to score tries. Just try to do our job out there. It was an amazing feeling.”

Playing against the Springboks left a mark, but Tupaea was happy to wear that for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re big humans, you guys can see that out there. I come off worse for wear in one of those contacts, which is a bit of a badge of honour.”

Another decisive play in the contest was a late breakdown penalty forced by Ardie Savea, who was celebrating his 100th Test cap on the night. The play was made with just 68 seconds left on the clock and just five metres from the All Blacks’ tryline.

“He’s one of our biggest players in our team, and big players step up like that. It was only a matter of time for him, really. Our backs were on the line, and it was a massive play from him.

“I was right next to him, and I think I was the first to get there and celebrate with him. So it was a pretty cool moment.”

Recommended

Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

OPINION

‘That’s why they’re the greats’: All Blacks defend Eden Park fortress

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

OPINION

All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

BREAKING

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

7 Comments
C
Cantab 4 days ago

Our backs were vastly improved and I think took the Boks a bit by surprise. A special mention for Finlay Christie. I have not hitherto ranked him as an AB half back but in this game he produced by far his best effort in the Black jersey. Well done !

B
B 4 days ago

Quinn Tupaea is putting his hand up just to point out to Robertson that he's back…

S
SB 4 days ago

It was a massive step forward for our backline

Not sure about this, looked more of the same to me. The All Blacks got the job done with a bright start and excellent defending along with great work at the breakdown.

S
SadersMan 4 days ago

BB & JB turned up finally. They were both cr*p v ARG T2. Still work needed but huge backline turnaround. Good to see. Now repeat at The Cake Tin.

O
Over the sideline 4 days ago

Lots were vrap v Arg.

T
TokoRFC 5 days ago

People forget that Tupaea was one of the few positive newcomers during a bleak period a few years ago. Proper midfielder, it’s great to see him back.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 20 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 21 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 24 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 53 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 54 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments