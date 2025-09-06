All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Very rarely do Test matches have as much history, prestige, and anticipation as this. The All Blacks hosted the Springboks at Eden Park for the first time since 2013 in round three of the Rugby Championship, and a 31-year unbeaten record at the venue was valiantly upheld.

48,312 fans witnessed another famous chapter in rugby’s greatest rivalry, and roared at the sight of Damian McKenzie kicking the ball out with a seven-point All Blacks lead on full-time.

The All Blacks protected home turf, surviving some late Springbok power in doing so. The teams will now turn their attention to Wellington’s sequel next week.

Here’s how they rated.

1. Ethan de Groot – 8.5

After losing his place in the starting team during an injury-disrupted 2024 international calendar, de Groot’s engine has been well up to the task in 2025. The challenge was for him to make his statistics count and to handle the bulk of the Boks’ scrum.

De Groot produced a strong showing in the former of the two areas, with his abrasive defence standing up to the visitors’ physicality well. The Kiwi scrum was more stable on the loosehead’s side, although it was more likely to surrender metres than make them. Replaced at the half by Tamaiti Williams.

2. Codie Taylor – 6

With a loss souring his 100th game in Buenos Aires, Taylor was sure to be itching for a win in Auckland. His night was ended early, however, due to a head knock.

At the time he left the park, 31 minutes in, the All Blacks’ attacking lineout and scrum were imperfect, and Taylor hadn’t found many opportunities to make his presence felt.

3. Fletcher Newell – 6.5

Faced with one of the great challenges in rugby, scrummaging opposite Ox Nche, Newell had his work cut out for him in this one. The prop hit the ground in the first handful of scrums, with the Springbok pack taking some strides forward behind Nche.

On defence, Newell was riding the contact rather than repelling it, and that allowed the Springboks to drive forward for a step or two through the contact. His presence at the breakdown was rock solid more often than not.

4. Scott Barrett (c) – 7.5

The captain has had his doubters, and Saturday night was his biggest opportunity yet to inspire a meaningful winning performance from his men.

Barrett started with a missed tackle and couldn’t execute a pass to Tupou Vaa’i a few minutes later, seeing the ball go to ground. A charge down on Grant Williams’ box kick 10 minutes in was a big play to put pressure on the Springboks’ contestable kicking game, and he continued to at least get in the halfback’s peripheral vision throughout the game.

Possession 13% 36% 37% 14% 5% 25% 47% 23% 22% Possession Last 10 min 78% 48% Possession 52%

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 8.5

Shifting back to the second row after four Tests at blindside flanker, Vaa’i’s selection was one of the big calls from Scott Robertson for this Test.

Vaa’i’s defence work at the lineout was present early, disrupting Springbok ball. When the visitors tried a midfield lineout, Vaa’i was on them in an instant, contributing to a knock-on. That play exemplified just how switched on he was on the night.

He looked to be the most explosive off the ground in the lineouts, but was caught napping on the side of the ruck by Cobus Reinach for a big Springbok try. Six missed tackles on the night.

6. Simon Parker – 8

With just one Test cap under his belt and now in his preferred position, Parker’s nous was well up to international standard in Auckland.

The rookie’s physicality saw him go toe-to-toe with some established heavyweights of the rugby world and hold his own. He absorbed the contact of Ox Nche right on the try-line and followed it up by tackling Marco van Staden, who had a full head of steam, moments later, early in the second period.

Parker led the game in completed tackles in his 67 minutes on the park.

7. Ardie Savea (vc) – 9

The milestone man. Savea’s 100th Test coming in this almighty game is one of those moments that feels written in the rugby stars.

Savea’s defence was less tackling and more wrestling for stretches of this one. The flanker’s strength never ceases to amaze, and he was as busy as anyone on the park in Auckland. The pace shown to keep up with Cheslin Kolbe when chasing a chip kick highlighted the athlete he still is at 31 years of age.

A huge turnover in the 79th minute was vintage Savea, proving again how he loves rising to the occasion.

8. Wallace Sititi – 8.5

Having made a name for himself in this very rivalry one year ago, Sititi hasn’t missed much of a step since, despite two injuries.

Sititi used quick hands under duress, footwork in close quarters, and lent his shoulder to some heavy contact. Led his side with 13 carries.

9. Finlay Christie – 7.5

New Zealand’s injury crisis at halfback handed Christie a rare opportunity to reclaim favour with selectors after falling out of the All Blacks squad at the back end of 2024.

The halfback was composed from the outset, feeling out the Springbok defence and being patient with his box kicks, also handling loose balls well.

Some passes were a little high, and some clearance kicks left a little to be desired in terms of distance, but it was a robust showing on his home ground.

10. Beauden Barrett – 7

The most experienced player in this immense battle, Barrett’s boot was well employed in the game. The All Blacks didn’t win the territory battle, but as they have done throughout this tournament to date, they were superbly efficient in converting their 22m entries into points.

Barrett kept the ball moving, whether by pass or kick, with some crisp deliveries as his side looked to move the big Boks pack around. Just eight metres carried represents a quiet performance in that regard. A superb 50-22 was a golden contribution to the win. Two try assists on the night.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 4.2 5 Entries Avg. Points Scored 1.3 13 Entries

11. Rieko Ioane – 7

One of the All Blacks seemingly fighting to keep his place in the starting XV, Ioane’s name was greeted with a roar at his home ground of Eden Park.

The ball didn’t come his way a whole lot, but Ioane had some class moments when involved in play off the wing. His defence cut down some dangerous moments, including a quick reaction to hold the Boks up over the line.

12. Jordie Barrett – 7

Barrett’s return to New Zealand hasn’t been as smooth as one imagines he would have liked, but he is finding his feet. On Saturday night, he got involved early and often, assuming the kicking duties for the first two kicks before Damian McKenzie entered the game.

Barrett chewed through plenty of work in his time on the park, chasing hard and putting pressure on the Boks under the high ball. He handled the physicality of opposite Damian de Allende, who struggled to get go-forward while leading his team in carries.

13. Billy Proctor – 6

Capitalised on some clunky Springbok play early, and was there when things got scrappy in various parts of the game.

One subpar cross-field kick was his main contribution on the attacking side of the ball, but his defensive positioning was good throughout.

14. Emoni Narawa – N/A

A dream start for the winger, with a try just one minute into the contest coming from a good collection of a cross-field kick and a smart run. A knee injury befell Narawa shortly after, and Damian McKenzie replaced him on the field.

15. Will Jordan – 7

After plenty of criticisms over his high ball ability in Buenos Aires, Jordan was right where his team needed him when contesting in Auckland. Collecting the ball in the air, when contesting, was still an issue, however.

Running off Wallace Sititi’s inside shoulder off a lineout 16 minutes in, Jordan shed the tackle of Malcolm Marx to score his side’s second try of the game.

Attack 125 Passes 103 95 Ball Carries 96 221m Post Contact Metres 231m 3 Line Breaks 2

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 9

The hooker got straight down to business once on the park for the injured Codie Taylor, getting involved in some big plays. The Springboks struggled to get him on the ground when carrying, and he managed a team-high of four defenders beaten.

17. Tamaiti Williams – 7

Williams got well overpowered in the scrum that preceded the Springboks’ first try, but was otherwise strong, especially in the driving maul. Got the upper hand in some scrums as the second half wore on.

18. Tyrel Lomax – 7

19. Fabian Holland – 7

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi – 8

Kirifi was hungry around the park in two separate stints. Made the most tackles per minute in the contest.

21. Kyle Preston* – 7

22. Quinn Tupaea – 8.5

Tupaea’s energy was felt in the game as soon as he came on. Put his side ahead by 14 when he ran a strong line right through the tackle of Pieter-Steph du Toit. He also put a big hit on the World Rugby Player of the Year close to the try line.

23. Damian McKenzie – 7

McKenzie was thrown into the action early after the injury to Emoni Narawa. He was targeted by the Springboks under the high ball, and while there was no shortage of effort, the ball came loose more often than not. McKenzie’s kicking was on point for the team.