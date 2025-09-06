All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship
Very rarely do Test matches have as much history, prestige, and anticipation as this. The All Blacks hosted the Springboks at Eden Park for the first time since 2013 in round three of the Rugby Championship, and a 31-year unbeaten record at the venue was valiantly upheld.
48,312 fans witnessed another famous chapter in rugby’s greatest rivalry, and roared at the sight of Damian McKenzie kicking the ball out with a seven-point All Blacks lead on full-time.
The All Blacks protected home turf, surviving some late Springbok power in doing so. The teams will now turn their attention to Wellington’s sequel next week.
Here’s how they rated.
1. Ethan de Groot – 8.5
After losing his place in the starting team during an injury-disrupted 2024 international calendar, de Groot’s engine has been well up to the task in 2025. The challenge was for him to make his statistics count and to handle the bulk of the Boks’ scrum.
De Groot produced a strong showing in the former of the two areas, with his abrasive defence standing up to the visitors’ physicality well. The Kiwi scrum was more stable on the loosehead’s side, although it was more likely to surrender metres than make them. Replaced at the half by Tamaiti Williams.
2. Codie Taylor – 6
With a loss souring his 100th game in Buenos Aires, Taylor was sure to be itching for a win in Auckland. His night was ended early, however, due to a head knock.
At the time he left the park, 31 minutes in, the All Blacks’ attacking lineout and scrum were imperfect, and Taylor hadn’t found many opportunities to make his presence felt.
3. Fletcher Newell – 6.5
Faced with one of the great challenges in rugby, scrummaging opposite Ox Nche, Newell had his work cut out for him in this one. The prop hit the ground in the first handful of scrums, with the Springbok pack taking some strides forward behind Nche.
On defence, Newell was riding the contact rather than repelling it, and that allowed the Springboks to drive forward for a step or two through the contact. His presence at the breakdown was rock solid more often than not.
4. Scott Barrett (c) – 7.5
The captain has had his doubters, and Saturday night was his biggest opportunity yet to inspire a meaningful winning performance from his men.
Barrett started with a missed tackle and couldn’t execute a pass to Tupou Vaa’i a few minutes later, seeing the ball go to ground. A charge down on Grant Williams’ box kick 10 minutes in was a big play to put pressure on the Springboks’ contestable kicking game, and he continued to at least get in the halfback’s peripheral vision throughout the game.
5. Tupou Vaa’i – 8.5
Shifting back to the second row after four Tests at blindside flanker, Vaa’i’s selection was one of the big calls from Scott Robertson for this Test.
Vaa’i’s defence work at the lineout was present early, disrupting Springbok ball. When the visitors tried a midfield lineout, Vaa’i was on them in an instant, contributing to a knock-on. That play exemplified just how switched on he was on the night.
He looked to be the most explosive off the ground in the lineouts, but was caught napping on the side of the ruck by Cobus Reinach for a big Springbok try. Six missed tackles on the night.
6. Simon Parker – 8
With just one Test cap under his belt and now in his preferred position, Parker’s nous was well up to international standard in Auckland.
The rookie’s physicality saw him go toe-to-toe with some established heavyweights of the rugby world and hold his own. He absorbed the contact of Ox Nche right on the try-line and followed it up by tackling Marco van Staden, who had a full head of steam, moments later, early in the second period.
Parker led the game in completed tackles in his 67 minutes on the park.
7. Ardie Savea (vc) – 9
The milestone man. Savea’s 100th Test coming in this almighty game is one of those moments that feels written in the rugby stars.
Savea’s defence was less tackling and more wrestling for stretches of this one. The flanker’s strength never ceases to amaze, and he was as busy as anyone on the park in Auckland. The pace shown to keep up with Cheslin Kolbe when chasing a chip kick highlighted the athlete he still is at 31 years of age.
A huge turnover in the 79th minute was vintage Savea, proving again how he loves rising to the occasion.
8. Wallace Sititi – 8.5
Having made a name for himself in this very rivalry one year ago, Sititi hasn’t missed much of a step since, despite two injuries.
Sititi used quick hands under duress, footwork in close quarters, and lent his shoulder to some heavy contact. Led his side with 13 carries.
9. Finlay Christie – 7.5
New Zealand’s injury crisis at halfback handed Christie a rare opportunity to reclaim favour with selectors after falling out of the All Blacks squad at the back end of 2024.
The halfback was composed from the outset, feeling out the Springbok defence and being patient with his box kicks, also handling loose balls well.
Some passes were a little high, and some clearance kicks left a little to be desired in terms of distance, but it was a robust showing on his home ground.
10. Beauden Barrett – 7
The most experienced player in this immense battle, Barrett’s boot was well employed in the game. The All Blacks didn’t win the territory battle, but as they have done throughout this tournament to date, they were superbly efficient in converting their 22m entries into points.
Barrett kept the ball moving, whether by pass or kick, with some crisp deliveries as his side looked to move the big Boks pack around. Just eight metres carried represents a quiet performance in that regard. A superb 50-22 was a golden contribution to the win. Two try assists on the night.
11. Rieko Ioane – 7
One of the All Blacks seemingly fighting to keep his place in the starting XV, Ioane’s name was greeted with a roar at his home ground of Eden Park.
The ball didn’t come his way a whole lot, but Ioane had some class moments when involved in play off the wing. His defence cut down some dangerous moments, including a quick reaction to hold the Boks up over the line.
12. Jordie Barrett – 7
Barrett’s return to New Zealand hasn’t been as smooth as one imagines he would have liked, but he is finding his feet. On Saturday night, he got involved early and often, assuming the kicking duties for the first two kicks before Damian McKenzie entered the game.
Barrett chewed through plenty of work in his time on the park, chasing hard and putting pressure on the Boks under the high ball. He handled the physicality of opposite Damian de Allende, who struggled to get go-forward while leading his team in carries.
13. Billy Proctor – 6
Capitalised on some clunky Springbok play early, and was there when things got scrappy in various parts of the game.
One subpar cross-field kick was his main contribution on the attacking side of the ball, but his defensive positioning was good throughout.
14. Emoni Narawa – N/A
A dream start for the winger, with a try just one minute into the contest coming from a good collection of a cross-field kick and a smart run. A knee injury befell Narawa shortly after, and Damian McKenzie replaced him on the field.
15. Will Jordan – 7
After plenty of criticisms over his high ball ability in Buenos Aires, Jordan was right where his team needed him when contesting in Auckland. Collecting the ball in the air, when contesting, was still an issue, however.
Running off Wallace Sititi’s inside shoulder off a lineout 16 minutes in, Jordan shed the tackle of Malcolm Marx to score his side’s second try of the game.
Reserves
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 9
The hooker got straight down to business once on the park for the injured Codie Taylor, getting involved in some big plays. The Springboks struggled to get him on the ground when carrying, and he managed a team-high of four defenders beaten.
17. Tamaiti Williams – 7
Williams got well overpowered in the scrum that preceded the Springboks’ first try, but was otherwise strong, especially in the driving maul. Got the upper hand in some scrums as the second half wore on.
18. Tyrel Lomax – 7
19. Fabian Holland – 7
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi – 8
Kirifi was hungry around the park in two separate stints. Made the most tackles per minute in the contest.
21. Kyle Preston* – 7
22. Quinn Tupaea – 8.5
Tupaea’s energy was felt in the game as soon as he came on. Put his side ahead by 14 when he ran a strong line right through the tackle of Pieter-Steph du Toit. He also put a big hit on the World Rugby Player of the Year close to the try line.
23. Damian McKenzie – 7
McKenzie was thrown into the action early after the injury to Emoni Narawa. He was targeted by the Springboks under the high ball, and while there was no shortage of effort, the ball came loose more often than not. McKenzie’s kicking was on point for the team.
😂😂😂 what game did this guy watch!?
The futility of relying on these ratings as an accurate record is illustrated by the disparity between different so called experts
Just one example in the ratings in the NZ Herald by their deputy Sports Editor, Lomax and Williams are scored at 2 each.
On here Lester gives them a score of 7 each. There can be no reason for this astonishing disparity except the incompetence of the authors.
Once again I'm forced to deplore the appalling standard of NZ rugby journalists of which this is another example.
Well done Finlay! Your knockers cant bring themselves to acknowledge how you have stood up to the plate….heroic given the circumstances
The scrum - SA’s big weapon - presents an interesting conundrum to the ABs next week. Lomax and Williams - both tall men - allowed their opposites to drive right under them for the conceded tighthead scrum.
One idea might be to start Lomax alongside Williams and Taukei’aho to start, and then pick Newall to finish with De Groot and presumably McAlister. Newall and McAlister are specialist scrummagers and it might help resist the Springboks’ efforts at the end of the match (with fresh legs too). To be sure, the SA scrum will put pressure on every scrum, but the main thing is to not concede anything from it. Williams, Taukei’aho and Lomax might provide more ball carrying at the start of the match to avoid scrummaging.
The rest of the collision areas were fine - Parker, Savea and Sititi are keepers.
If Codie failed the HIA, he will be out, as you won’t be able to train and you can’t go against SA half cooked.
I agree with your thought, Lomax, Taukei’aho & Williams with Newall & De Groot to finish will be a better combination next week.
Proctor had a solid game at 13 think he'd do even better outside of Tupaea instead of one dimension Jordie who dies with ball in hand. Tupaea scored when Jordie came off Barrett's far too overrated imo
Kriel made too many outside breaks and was the main defensive weakness. I actually think Proctor will be dropped next week as they look to strengthen the outside 13 channel.
Ardie v South Africa!
What an absolute weapon of a player.
What did Kirifi do to get 8 and a higher rating than Jordan, McKenzie, Proctor? He barely played and did very little
Just maters what you do when you're on, not how much you do. He had that great steal when Tupaea got penalized for that high shot?
A very subjective rating. Ok, so it was a wet night, but both sides made a mess of fielding the box kicks which then became the main feature of what could never be described as the greatest game of rugby. Lineouts and scrums were also a shambles. All we learned (if we didn’t already know it) was that the ABs can play when stung by a bad defeat. Is that really the future of this side, only turning up when desperate?
I thought Jordie was immense, how many tackles did he make. The Boks targeted him and he will make the ‘Smashed-em-Bro’ highlight real at least twice - the fact that he can still kick and pass after that is impressive. Billy Procto(logist) owes him a beer
Jordie rates at least an 8. He was one of our best
What game was this?!
Rieko and Jordie being rated with equal marks is strange. Apart from his try saving involvement, Rieko was average at best.
DMac probably deserved 0.5 more for his aerial game.
I have to acknowledge the solid performance of Finlay.
Averagely solid maybe. Rieko had at least one good bust too. Should probably be center next week.
Scrum issue is not always present. AB Samisoni Taukeiho is not the best scrummage. May start McAlister next week, as Taylorxwill be out
Is this another incarnation of the Kiwi hating “John of many colours” also known as the great conspiracy theorist?
Based on your expertise of the front row? Yeah,nah dribble.
Go the ABs.
This guy did not see the scrums, they should have conceded much more but fair play to the AB ‘s we will get them next week
Nonsense.
Parker, Sititi and Ardie were outstanding!
Ardie… what can you even say about this player? He might be the greatest number 8 (loose forward) we’ve ever seen. Yes, even ahead of McCaw… In terms of consistent performances, Savea is a total freak. And that turnover in the 79th minute… So no, he hasn’t won a Rugby World Cup, but he’s not alone on the field.
Vaa’i – monstrous! He’s really at his best in the second row.
There are still some adjustments needed in the backline. The All Blacks have a very solid defensive backline… now they just need a bit more flair, some X Factor.
Well done Simon Parker. He’s a tough one. Everything you want from a number 6."
I think this pretty much confirms the preferred starting forward pack for the AB’s but as you say, attention will swing to the back line now the platform has been set up front.
If we start from the back, I think Love deserves a chance at 15, which moves Will Jordan to the wing and most likely either Ione or Clarke on the wing (probably Clarke, with Ione on the bench). Then you have to decide if Leicester replaces Proctor and then you get the two injured scrum halves and you have a debate of BB vs RM.
That’s a lot of change for what should be a settled side at this stage, so will be interesting to see how many changes take place for these final games once SA is done but Razor may wait for the AI’s given how close TRC is this season.
The starting back row is sorted with 6 Parker, 7 Savea, 8 Sititi but Kirifi may be the size of Kwagga but he has nowhere near his ball carrying ability nor makes any jackals in test matches.
Time for Kirifi to be dropped from the bench in favour of Peter Lakai who is bigger, faster, stronger, and younger. Plus Lakai covers 7 and 8.
Thought he still played more like a six. They change was more Parker for Holland. Tough call what would have been better for that game.
I think we got our back row sorted now I think thats what it should be
All Blacks have lot to work on … but we’ll take that . The better team won … Savea steals it at the end , I don’t know how we lost possession so fast 🤦♂️ … holland forgets to tackle the man with the ball , Rookie mistake. Christie doesn’t have the best boot , but he’s cool under pressure . Why doesn’t 11 & 13 get the ball enough . Jordie doesn’t do enough damage to create space … he’s the weakness … special thank you to the ref 9/10 performance . Common sense prevailed for the most part . Tried to let the game flow , no controversial calls . Missed a few calls but got it right for the most part . Was sceptical before the game … but I’m happy with it …
At least Christie’s kicks were contestible as compared to Ratimer.
Only because hb’s are allowed to take so frickin long.
Ref was a crackup always in the wrong place.
Good point about the ref.
I was a bit worried about having a POM on the whistle haha but thought he was excellent. Perhaps strict if you’re kwagga but he was consistently strict which kept things from capitulating during a desperate final quarter.
Awesome game but the scrum was a worry at times. Vaai is outstanding but do we lose some grunt at scrum time when Holland is out, and with a lighter lock Vaai?
Razor said he put back V’aai at 2nd row because he’s the best scrummager.
If anything, SA have stopped using their scrum dominance to get penalties. They used to keep the ball in and squeeze the penalty but once refs stopped giving them the penalties and demanded they “play it”, they haven’t been using it as much this season, so whilst they clearly had a scrum advantage, it didn’t give them that much from it and you can make that trade off.
However, if they go back to using the scrum as a weapon, it will force you to consider changes.
It wasnt vaai Newell keep dropping to the ground
Lomax and Williams both need more game time under their belts to play their best rugby. Bok scrum was strong today but ours will improve
Simple statement - Ardie for PM. What a player, leader and man.
Not sure he would accept such a lowly position. 🤣🤣🤣
Quite high ratings
All of those 8+ rankings need to be deducted .5, far too generous. Plus, Newell & Taylor are both in the 7 range not 6. As should all tighties who go head to head with the Boks pack.
And Proctor at a 6 is nonsense. At least a 7 or 7.5. Defended well, made all of his tackles, line speed excellent, scrambled well, solid carries, discipline top notch, a busy game. Great intent kick pass attempt even though it became a touch finder lol.
MOTM for me was Tupou Va'ai, despite his silly brain fart ‘playing the 9’ penalty which robbed us of a key momentum change.
On that ‘playing the 9’ penalty - I think Va’ai and SB (ref said both) were hard done by there.
Here’s the Law:
16.18 A player who is, or was part of the maul may not play an opponent who is near it (within 1m), and who is attempting to play the ball away.
The SA scrummy stepped back away from the maul and was certainly more than one metre away when they got to him. The protection given to the acting scrum half is to allow them to play the ball away quickly, not take two steps back and have a big wind up on a long pass.
Billy definitely wasnt that good he only made 5 tacklesin the whole game didnt fo much running the center pairing is weak tupea should be in at 12 and move jordie out to 13
Great game. Well done New Zealand - winners by a clear length. It would have been a travesty of justice if the Boks pulled off a draw - they just didn’t deserve it. The Boks lacked direction and execution. You win big matches by taking your chances which the ABs did well and the Boks didn’t. Not sure that there is a lot the Boks can do to turn this round right now.
agree Billys job at 13 is not to be flashy. His low error rate was a pleasure to see. That was a real feature of Conrads game so welll done to Billy. Christie also had an excellent game. Narawa for a few minutes showed what he can do too. Our loosies were excellent, Parker is a real find, Wallace was outstanding and Ardie is a rugby god!
AB’s have finally found the solution to their back 5 forwards conundrum and the back row were immense today.
Backs were solid but not spectacular - add in Leicester for Proctor and Love at 15 with Jordan replacing Ione (who can move to bench) and you are starting to see a very, very good side emerge under Razor.
Looks like the power game has finally answered the question for Razor and will give him a very good chance at the 2027 RWC.
McKenzie needs to stay at fullback. He is the most reliable goal kicker in NZ by far and as the second Argentina test shows, goal kicking wins or loses tests.
Will Jordan at right wing and Caleb Clarke or Leroy Carter at left wing.