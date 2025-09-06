All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground
They say records are there to be broken, but not at Eden Park.
Scott Robertson’s All Blacks have extended their run of 50 matches unbeaten at Eden Park to 51, beating the Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park.
Who else, but Ardie Savea. The 100-Test All Black in the most important moment of the match, got himself over the ball to win a clutch penalty in the 79th minute.
A sold-out Eden Park in Auckland played host to arguably the biggest Test match in the whole of 2025, between the back-to-back World Champions and Scott Robertson’s All Blacks.
It didn’t take long for the two teams to showcase how physical this Test match was going to be, with some brutal carries in the opening couple of minutes.
A knock on by Jesse Kriel in midfield gave the All Blacks the first opportunity of the game, as Billy Proctor scooped up the ball and kicked it ahead.
Cheslin Kolbe tracked back and managed to clear, giving the All Blacks a lineout inside the Springboks’ 22. The home side’s lineout was taken successfully, before a Beauden Barrett cross-field kick went straight into Emoni Narawa’s hands.
Narawa got up with the ball in hand, threw a dummy, and went over in the corner to give the All Blacks the lead after just two minutes. Jordie Barrett made no mistake with the conversion, extending the lead to 7-0.
It might have been a fantastic start for Narawa at Eden Park, but the try was basically his last action of the game, limping off after just six minutes.
An offside penalty that went the All Blacks’ way gifted Barrett an opportunity at three points from about 35 meters, but his attempt sailed wide.
In classic Rassie Erasmus fashion, the Springboks tried a midfield lineout move after just twelve minutes, but Tupou Vaa’i sniffed out the danger almost immediately.
After a couple of Finlay Christie box kicks, Beauden Barrett picked up the ball and out of absolutely nowhere, found the grass with an inch-perfect left-footed touch finder, securing a 50/22 for his side.
Codie Taylor’s lineout went over the back, but Wallace Sititi brought it down and fired a perfectly timed inside ball to Will Jordan, who broke through the line to go in under the posts.
Replacement playmaker Damian McKenzie took over the kicking duties, making no mistake from right out in front, to take the All Blacks’ lead to 14-0 after 17 minutes.
It took 21 minutes for referee Karl Dickson to blow a scrum penalty, which went the way of the Springboks just outside the All Blacks’ 22. Handre Pollard’s kick sailed straight down the middle. 14-3 to the All Blacks.
Another escort penalty was awarded to the Springboks as an All Blacks player was deemed to have impeded a South African kick chaser, but Pollard’s attempt from just under 40 meters went just wide.
There were little to no opportunities for either team in the final 15 minutes of the first half, with both teams choosing to go to the box kick over stringing together a consistent number of phases.
HT: 14-3 to the All Blacks.
Beauden Barrett’s kick-off got the second 40 minutes underway at Eden Park, before a Willie Le Roux cut out pass put Kolbe through down the right hand touchline.
The Springboks won back the ball on the back of some messy lineout work from the All Blacks, but Rieko Ioane got underneath the ball to hold it up over the line.
Pieter-Steph du-Toit was deemed to have infringed at a ruck just outside the Springboks’ 22, and McKenzie’s kick gave the All Blacks the first points of the second half, extending the lead to 17-3.
The All Blacks defence held strong over the next ten minutes, as they were forced to make a number of tackles by the Springboks forwards.
The Springboks gifted the All Blacks a scrum inside their 22 when a pass drifted forward in midfield, but the resulting New Zealand scrum was completely dominated by the Springboks.
Springboks hooker Malcom Marx was too big, too strong as he barged his way over the line to score the away side’s first try of the match. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu added the extras from in front, closing the margin to seven with under 20 minutes to go.
Another unforced error by the Springboks as they were trying to exit put more pressure on their defence, as a Springboks player was in an offside position.
The All Blacks could have gone for the three to extend the margin to more than a converted try, but trusted their lineout execution close to the line.
After countless phases in front of the Springboks line, Christie shifted it to the right, before Barrett found replacement midfielder Quinn Tupaea in space.
Tupaea punched through a hole in the Springboks defence to score what seemed like the icing on the cake for the All Blacks at Eden Park.
An inch perfect kick from Feinberg-Mngomezulu forced the All Blacks to give up a 5-meter scrum, which the Springboks took advantage of through replacement halfback Cobus Reinach.
Reinach was in a world of space on the left hand edge, brushing off a couple of tackles to give the Springboks a lifeline with under ten minutes to go.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu remained perfect off the boot, closing the gap to 24-17 to set up a grandstand finish.
The final minutes of the match was as tense as Test rugby gets, but in the end, the All Blacks held on to keep the Eden Park unbeaten record in-tact.
FT: 24-17 to the All Blacks.
The All Blacks and Springboks will now travel to Wellington for another Rugby Championship Test match next Saturday.
Kinda surprised SA didn't make more errors (only 15), again their lack of skills at the breakdown and winning turnovers is the biggest difference between their opponents.
That scrum annihilation was hard to watch as a kiwi. I almost jumped behind the couch. Savage.
It was only 1 scrum tho. Why wernt they doing it every scrum?
It was brutal. Sent shivers down my spine. I hope the replacement FR eats their Weetabix this week. You can’t perform like that in successive weeks against the Boks and expect to win. Still praying for another AB win. Please Baby Jesus.
Great intensity in wet, both teams play was affected by the conditions and used the conditions.
The ref was ok, he does like to make his presence felt usually.
ABs were accurate in both the 22s.
Felt Taukei’aho went well thrown in there early. Vaa’i was huge, all over the boks and just enjoyed the game by the looks.
Parker is a great wall to have at 6 and had support from both Savea and Sititi who stayed tight often.
Sititi didn’t look too bad after limited rugby, good all round at tackles, carries, metres.
Christie did well I thought for where he’s at and at this level.
BB had some nice assists on the tries which were defining, couple good kicks, couple bad.
The kicking game is here to stay between the 22s, where just not gunna be the ball in hand multi phase team until inside our 22.
Proctor had a better game, quietly went about his work, Conrad like even.
Back three went alright together, dmac secured the high ball well. Jordan was better, still missed a few, more support around this time.
Good shift from Tupaea and great try.
Eden Park record secure…… but a wallaby could be hiding over the fence, ready to raid the lush green paddock
Hopefully Preston is given an opportunity next week, you'll see a far more interesting and tactical kicking game from him.
Wow great match
Excellent win for the AB’s. Turned up and won the big moments. Selection calls from Razor were spot on and they did what they needed to. Brilliant game from Savea, thought Parker was an inspired selection and the Locks played well too. Mckenzie solid at the back as well. Defended so well. As for the Boks well Le Roux selection was a bad one and hooker from the bench was decent but an extra forward may have been better. Kriel looks off it and Kolisi clearly not at 100%. Le Roux did nothing in that game and at fault for the Narawa try. Boks have no good lineout throwers. Marx is average at best and so is Wessels. Despite not having good throwers they constantly try to hit the middle and back ball and seldom go to the front. When they do go front its obvious. Also they almost never compete against opposition front ball. Likely because thats where they want to defend but still make them at least throw it straight. Lineout is a mess. So many mistakes in key areas and lack of discipline as well. Pen after the try off the kick off a coach killer. Yellow card at 65mins a brain fart. Defensive structures also struggling. AB’s scored 2 tries off first phase and really cashed in on 22 entries. Attack misfiring. Think Kolbe and Moodie only had the ball just once or twice on attack. Not ideal conditions for handling but there can be no excuse for rudimentary errors like obstruction with players running into eachother. Supposed to be world champions but increasingly looking like a stale old team that is one step behind.
South Africa had their chances. Clinical by All Blacks.
The AB’s were disciplined enough to have 15 players stay on the Fortress of Eden Park and the Centurion of the moment Ardie Savea stood tall when it mattered most…
Referee Karl Dickson is well known to the Sth.African players for the URC and they were fair giving him an earful and even pleading for head high tackles…yeah nah..
A staunch effort by the AB’s especially Rieko who stopped a certain try and assisted in Quinn Tupaea’s one and good to see them all fronting up to a bit of “hows your father’…
The AB’s coaches box looked pretty chuffed with themselves including Wayne Smith who had a satisfied smile on his dial…
There'll be a few injury issues for the AB’s to manage before the Wellington rematch and a reshuffle of players in the interim doesn't make for an ideal preparation…
Was a funny Springbok pinball moment.
I’m not too sure if Karl Dickson does any URC games as being English, he does the Gallagher PREM whereas the URC is SA, Ire, Wal & Sco. He might have refereed a couple of the SA Teams in the Champions & Challenge Cup games though if they qualified & weren’t playing an English side.
Williams knocked it on anyway leading to the Rieko save …
All the nay sayers can get off the ABs & Razors back now. Not a perfect performance but many steps better against a highly competitive Boks side who proved to be vulnerable at times under pressure. The challenge for the ABs now is repeat the effort next week and to tidy up those areas eg scrum and tactical kicking which were scratchy at times. Wellington is one NZ ground which NZ does not always do well at.
Great contest. AB’s wanted it more and every small victory was celebrated which demonstrates how the power has shifted. Boks cant make that many mistakes and win but came close. Have a look at AB 18 at 78.45. Cynical not rolling away. Defo yellow card if that’s in the middle of the game- outcome Savea snuffles one. But on balance can’t blame the ref but ……
I was very frustrated at SA players constantly tackling AB players without the ball. Why wasn’t the ref pulling it up and carding them?
Had a look and AB 18 makes a tackle and sits at the back of the SA ruck after letting the player go and the ball goes to the far side of the ruck and the SA player clears it away- nothing cynical and no interference, so not sure what you seeing there.
Get used to the mistakes though, SA players looking tired and with 16 players of the 23 being 30 plus not only tired but aging badly.
Even with a stellar late charge it still wasn’t enough so huge warning signs there for the Boks Dads Army.
AB’s only 4 players 30+ with most 26 and under and all their up and comers well under 30.
Changing of the guard coming with Aussies showing it up and AB’s confirming it but these cyclical changes happen and you will come again in 10 or so years.
It happens to all of us.
And yet you are…..blaming the ref.
Well done men. Keep on building. Those Boks though!!
The most brutal game of rugby for a long time. The All Blacks won it in the first half. Marx's throwing technique is a problem and Grant Williams won’t like watching his game back.
Marx’s throwing technique might not be great but I disliked the fans shouting and singing during the Saffa line outs. You could tell that he struggled to hear. I first noticed this trend in Argentina when Tau’keiaho was throwing. Didn’t like it then and sure as hell didn’t like it today.
Key moment was the accidental off side by Lood from the kick off. Rassie’s reaction said it all and that was probably the key moment.
Absolutely brilliant game of rugby. Loved it!!!
Well played Boks great comeback and as always massively physical. Our turn this time but it really is a pleasure to watch these two heavy weights smash it out.
Bruising, hyper-intense match affected by Auckland rain and the mutual cancelation by each team. The AB start was a key to their victory and Bok errors contributed a lot to their loss. AB forward pack was a bit wonky at the scrum and the lineouts were so competitive that having the throw in was not a guarantee for either side. I thought the AB loosies showed up tonight - Sititi was huge, Parker was more settled than last week and Ardie showed up when needed. Scooter and Vai’i were good in the loose, tackle and at lineout and managed Eben and his mates pretty well. Nice touches by Beaudy, Jordan and Narawa gave a glimpse before getting a knee in the ribs. Tupaea scored an excellent try. Jordie still missing tackles - but his big boot was a bonus. Next week’s re-match will be interesting and whichever team makes the best tweaks, wins. I hope the ABs haven’t peaked for this match as I don’t think the Bok will have two bad-uns in a row. Credit to the coaching team for having them ready, retaining the record - and for the crowd keeping the atmosphere electric!
Yup all the kids stood up well. Boks for game 2.
Spot on. The best ABs game I've watched since the RWC final vs Ireland. Team effort, the boks definitely weren't at their best. I think two players that redeemed their selection were Rieko and Quinn turning up in big moments.
Well played All Blacks. The better team won on the day. Can’t give the AB’s a 14 point start in Eden Park in the wet. Bit of soul searching for Rassie and co. seeing we have really gone backwards this year.
What a brilliant game of rugby. 👏👏👏
I absolutely loved watching that match and in reality, there is very little between these two teams but that was the best AB’s performance under Razor by far.
If its a contest of 15 vs 15… the AB’s are always a formidable rugby team to defeat..
Discipline is a key problem and Wayne Smiths presence and valuable knowledge will motivate the team to play well and to keep onside with the match officials..
Also the feedback of their recent well tuned and energised training sessions are positive signs and bodes well for the tactics the AB’s will showcase vs Sth.Africa…
Go the AB’s…Staying on and standing alongside Ardie at the Fortress of Eden Park…
Deserved win for ABs but, man, the Boks served up some gifts tonight.
There is very little between those two teams and the defence and collisions were immense on both sides.
I think Eden Park probably made the difference but that was an outstanding game of rugby that both fans will have enjoyed.
What. A. Match
All Blacks the better team. Did well to improve as much as they did. Well done to them.
Too many errors from the boks again. Lineouts are a mess. Again. Breakdowns not good enough. Again.
Not sure they improved a whole lot. Definitely better prepared.
Now it makes sense why you were pining for Jamie Joseph….lol Go All Blacks!
That was the best game the AB’s have played under Razor but don’t be too hard on the Boks, that game could have gone either way and the last AB try was a gift after the accidental offside by Lood from the kick off (Rassie reaction confirmed it).
They are getting better and I actually thought the Sacha/Pollard combination worked at 15/10, so is progress, whereas it looks like AB’s have finally found their back row balance.
Bloody hell, what a barnstormer. As an Anybody But SA person I’m chuffed. Ardie Savea take a bow son. Wow! Dare I say it, Simon Parker is a Test animal. The replacement front row for the AB’s has got a lot of work to do next week. That was dismal. Springbok jersey is a thing of beauty.
Williams and Lomax haven’t played much rugby in the last few months. Big men always get better with regular games under their belt. Bok scrum was strong tonight
I will be collecting apologies tmrw.