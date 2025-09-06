Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
5'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
The Rugby Championship

All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

By Henry Lee at Eden Park, Auckland
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Ardie Savea of New Zealand looks on during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Eden Park on September 06, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

They say records are there to be broken, but not at Eden Park.

Scott Robertson’s All Blacks have extended their run of 50 matches unbeaten at Eden Park to 51, beating the Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who else, but Ardie Savea. The 100-Test All Black in the most important moment of the match, got himself over the ball to win a clutch penalty in the 79th minute.

A sold-out Eden Park in Auckland played host to arguably the biggest Test match in the whole of 2025, between the back-to-back World Champions and Scott Robertson’s All Blacks.

It didn’t take long for the two teams to showcase how physical this Test match was going to be, with some brutal carries in the opening couple of minutes.

A knock on by Jesse Kriel in midfield gave the All Blacks the first opportunity of the game, as Billy Proctor scooped up the ball and kicked it ahead.

Cheslin Kolbe tracked back and managed to clear, giving the All Blacks a lineout inside the Springboks’ 22. The home side’s lineout was taken successfully, before a Beauden Barrett cross-field kick went straight into Emoni Narawa’s hands.

Narawa got up with the ball in hand, threw a dummy, and went over in the corner to give the All Blacks the lead after just two minutes. Jordie Barrett made no mistake with the conversion, extending the lead to 7-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

It might have been a fantastic start for Narawa at Eden Park, but the try was basically his last action of the game, limping off after just six minutes.

An offside penalty that went the All Blacks’ way gifted Barrett an opportunity at three points from about 35 meters, but his attempt sailed wide.

In classic Rassie Erasmus fashion, the Springboks tried a midfield lineout move after just twelve minutes, but Tupou Vaa’i sniffed out the danger almost immediately.

After a couple of Finlay Christie box kicks, Beauden Barrett picked up the ball and out of absolutely nowhere, found the grass with an inch-perfect left-footed touch finder, securing a 50/22 for his side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Codie Taylor’s lineout went over the back, but Wallace Sititi brought it down and fired a perfectly timed inside ball to Will Jordan, who broke through the line to go in under the posts.

Replacement playmaker Damian McKenzie took over the kicking duties, making no mistake from right out in front, to take the All Blacks’ lead to 14-0 after 17 minutes.

It took 21 minutes for referee Karl Dickson to blow a scrum penalty, which went the way of the Springboks just outside the All Blacks’ 22. Handre Pollard’s kick sailed straight down the middle. 14-3 to the All Blacks.

Another escort penalty was awarded to the Springboks as an All Blacks player was deemed to have impeded a South African kick chaser, but Pollard’s attempt from just under 40 meters went just wide.

There were little to no opportunities for either team in the final 15 minutes of the first half, with both teams choosing to go to the box kick over stringing together a consistent number of phases.

HT: 14-3 to the All Blacks.

Beauden Barrett’s kick-off got the second 40 minutes underway at Eden Park, before a Willie Le Roux cut out pass put Kolbe through down the right hand touchline.

The Springboks won back the ball on the back of some messy lineout work from the All Blacks, but Rieko Ioane got underneath the ball to hold it up over the line.

Pieter-Steph du-Toit was deemed to have infringed at a ruck just outside the Springboks’ 22, and McKenzie’s kick gave the All Blacks the first points of the second half, extending the lead to 17-3.

The All Blacks defence held strong over the next ten minutes, as they were forced to make a number of tackles by the Springboks forwards.

The Springboks gifted the All Blacks a scrum inside their 22 when a pass drifted forward in midfield, but the resulting New Zealand scrum was completely dominated by the Springboks.

Springboks hooker Malcom Marx was too big, too strong as he barged his way over the line to score the away side’s first try of the match. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu added the extras from in front, closing the margin to seven with under 20 minutes to go.

Another unforced error by the Springboks as they were trying to exit put more pressure on their defence, as a Springboks player was in an offside position.

The All Blacks could have gone for the three to extend the margin to more than a converted try, but trusted their lineout execution close to the line.

After countless phases in front of the Springboks line, Christie shifted it to the right, before Barrett found replacement midfielder Quinn Tupaea in space.

Tupaea punched through a hole in the Springboks defence to score what seemed like the icing on the cake for the All Blacks at Eden Park.

An inch perfect kick from Feinberg-Mngomezulu forced the All Blacks to give up a 5-meter scrum, which the Springboks took advantage of through replacement halfback Cobus Reinach.

Reinach was in a world of space on the left hand edge, brushing off a couple of tackles to give the Springboks a lifeline with under ten minutes to go.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu remained perfect off the boot, closing the gap to 24-17 to set up a grandstand finish.

The final minutes of the match was as tense as Test rugby gets, but in the end, the All Blacks held on to keep the Eden Park unbeaten record in-tact.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
1
3
Tries
2
3
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
95
Carries
96
3
Line Breaks
2
14
Turnovers Lost
15
7
Turnovers Won
2

FT: 24-17 to the All Blacks.

The All Blacks and Springboks will now travel to Wellington for another Rugby Championship Test match next Saturday.

Recommended

Fissler Confidential: Wallaby's Exeter move could come with complications

EXCLUSIVE

Steven Kitshoff warns of 'angry' All Blacks welcome at Eden Park

Argentina confirm Rugby Championship plans up to 2030

EXCLUSIVE

We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks

OPINION

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

68 Comments
J
JW 4 days ago

Kinda surprised SA didn't make more errors (only 15), again their lack of skills at the breakdown and winning turnovers is the biggest difference between their opponents.

Y
YeowNotEven 4 days ago

That scrum annihilation was hard to watch as a kiwi. I almost jumped behind the couch. Savage.

O
Over the sideline 3 days ago

It was only 1 scrum tho. Why wernt they doing it every scrum?

B
Blessing 4 days ago

It was brutal. Sent shivers down my spine. I hope the replacement FR eats their Weetabix this week. You can’t perform like that in successive weeks against the Boks and expect to win. Still praying for another AB win. Please Baby Jesus.

E
Emery 4 days ago

Great intensity in wet, both teams play was affected by the conditions and used the conditions.

The ref was ok, he does like to make his presence felt usually.

ABs were accurate in both the 22s.

Felt Taukei’aho went well thrown in there early. Vaa’i was huge, all over the boks and just enjoyed the game by the looks.

Parker is a great wall to have at 6 and had support from both Savea and Sititi who stayed tight often.

Sititi didn’t look too bad after limited rugby, good all round at tackles, carries, metres.

Christie did well I thought for where he’s at and at this level.

BB had some nice assists on the tries which were defining, couple good kicks, couple bad.

The kicking game is here to stay between the 22s, where just not gunna be the ball in hand multi phase team until inside our 22.

Proctor had a better game, quietly went about his work, Conrad like even.

Back three went alright together, dmac secured the high ball well. Jordan was better, still missed a few, more support around this time.

Good shift from Tupaea and great try.


Eden Park record secure…… but a wallaby could be hiding over the fence, ready to raid the lush green paddock

J
JW 4 days ago

Hopefully Preston is given an opportunity next week, you'll see a far more interesting and tactical kicking game from him.

C
CT 5 days ago

Wow great match

S
SK 5 days ago

Excellent win for the AB’s. Turned up and won the big moments. Selection calls from Razor were spot on and they did what they needed to. Brilliant game from Savea, thought Parker was an inspired selection and the Locks played well too. Mckenzie solid at the back as well. Defended so well. As for the Boks well Le Roux selection was a bad one and hooker from the bench was decent but an extra forward may have been better. Kriel looks off it and Kolisi clearly not at 100%. Le Roux did nothing in that game and at fault for the Narawa try. Boks have no good lineout throwers. Marx is average at best and so is Wessels. Despite not having good throwers they constantly try to hit the middle and back ball and seldom go to the front. When they do go front its obvious. Also they almost never compete against opposition front ball. Likely because thats where they want to defend but still make them at least throw it straight. Lineout is a mess. So many mistakes in key areas and lack of discipline as well. Pen after the try off the kick off a coach killer. Yellow card at 65mins a brain fart. Defensive structures also struggling. AB’s scored 2 tries off first phase and really cashed in on 22 entries. Attack misfiring. Think Kolbe and Moodie only had the ball just once or twice on attack. Not ideal conditions for handling but there can be no excuse for rudimentary errors like obstruction with players running into eachother. Supposed to be world champions but increasingly looking like a stale old team that is one step behind.

W
WI 5 days ago

South Africa had their chances. Clinical by All Blacks.

B
B 5 days ago

The AB’s were disciplined enough to have 15 players stay on the Fortress of Eden Park and the Centurion of the moment Ardie Savea stood tall when it mattered most…


Referee Karl Dickson is well known to the Sth.African players for the URC and they were fair giving him an earful and even pleading for head high tackles…yeah nah..


A staunch effort by the AB’s especially Rieko who stopped a certain try and assisted in Quinn Tupaea’s one and good to see them all fronting up to a bit of “hows your father’…


The AB’s coaches box looked pretty chuffed with themselves including Wayne Smith who had a satisfied smile on his dial…


There'll be a few injury issues for the AB’s to manage before the Wellington rematch and a reshuffle of players in the interim doesn't make for an ideal preparation…

J
JW 4 days ago

Was a funny Springbok pinball moment.

C
Can I have a word your Honour? 5 days ago

I’m not too sure if Karl Dickson does any URC games as being English, he does the Gallagher PREM whereas the URC is SA, Ire, Wal & Sco. He might have refereed a couple of the SA Teams in the Champions & Challenge Cup games though if they qualified & weren’t playing an English side.

B
BK 5 days ago

Williams knocked it on anyway leading to the Rieko save …

C
Cantab 5 days ago

All the nay sayers can get off the ABs & Razors back now. Not a perfect performance but many steps better against a highly competitive Boks side who proved to be vulnerable at times under pressure. The challenge for the ABs now is repeat the effort next week and to tidy up those areas eg scrum and tactical kicking which were scratchy at times. Wellington is one NZ ground which NZ does not always do well at.

W
Willardi 5 days ago

Great contest. AB’s wanted it more and every small victory was celebrated which demonstrates how the power has shifted. Boks cant make that many mistakes and win but came close. Have a look at AB 18 at 78.45. Cynical not rolling away. Defo yellow card if that’s in the middle of the game- outcome Savea snuffles one. But on balance can’t blame the ref but ……

O
Over the sideline 3 days ago

I was very frustrated at SA players constantly tackling AB players without the ball. Why wasn’t the ref pulling it up and carding them?

R
RG 5 days ago

Had a look and AB 18 makes a tackle and sits at the back of the SA ruck after letting the player go and the ball goes to the far side of the ruck and the SA player clears it away- nothing cynical and no interference, so not sure what you seeing there.

Get used to the mistakes though, SA players looking tired and with 16 players of the 23 being 30 plus not only tired but aging badly.

Even with a stellar late charge it still wasn’t enough so huge warning signs there for the Boks Dads Army.

AB’s only 4 players 30+ with most 26 and under and all their up and comers well under 30.

Changing of the guard coming with Aussies showing it up and AB’s confirming it but these cyclical changes happen and you will come again in 10 or so years.

It happens to all of us.

T
Tim 5 days ago

And yet you are…..blaming the ref.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Well done men. Keep on building. Those Boks though!!

M
Mitch 5 days ago

The most brutal game of rugby for a long time. The All Blacks won it in the first half. Marx's throwing technique is a problem and Grant Williams won’t like watching his game back.

B
Blessing 5 days ago

Marx’s throwing technique might not be great but I disliked the fans shouting and singing during the Saffa line outs. You could tell that he struggled to hear. I first noticed this trend in Argentina when Tau’keiaho was throwing. Didn’t like it then and sure as hell didn’t like it today.

P
PM 5 days ago

Key moment was the accidental off side by Lood from the kick off. Rassie’s reaction said it all and that was probably the key moment.


Absolutely brilliant game of rugby. Loved it!!!

C
ColinK 5 days ago

Well played Boks great comeback and as always massively physical. Our turn this time but it really is a pleasure to watch these two heavy weights smash it out.

U
Utiku Old Boy 5 days ago

Bruising, hyper-intense match affected by Auckland rain and the mutual cancelation by each team. The AB start was a key to their victory and Bok errors contributed a lot to their loss. AB forward pack was a bit wonky at the scrum and the lineouts were so competitive that having the throw in was not a guarantee for either side. I thought the AB loosies showed up tonight - Sititi was huge, Parker was more settled than last week and Ardie showed up when needed. Scooter and Vai’i were good in the loose, tackle and at lineout and managed Eben and his mates pretty well. Nice touches by Beaudy, Jordan and Narawa gave a glimpse before getting a knee in the ribs. Tupaea scored an excellent try. Jordie still missing tackles - but his big boot was a bonus. Next week’s re-match will be interesting and whichever team makes the best tweaks, wins. I hope the ABs haven’t peaked for this match as I don’t think the Bok will have two bad-uns in a row. Credit to the coaching team for having them ready, retaining the record - and for the crowd keeping the atmosphere electric!

J
JW 4 days ago

Yup all the kids stood up well. Boks for game 2.

j
jb 5 days ago

Spot on. The best ABs game I've watched since the RWC final vs Ireland. Team effort, the boks definitely weren't at their best. I think two players that redeemed their selection were Rieko and Quinn turning up in big moments.

G
GrahamVF 5 days ago

Well played All Blacks. The better team won on the day. Can’t give the AB’s a 14 point start in Eden Park in the wet. Bit of soul searching for Rassie and co. seeing we have really gone backwards this year.

P
PM 5 days ago

What a brilliant game of rugby. 👏👏👏


I absolutely loved watching that match and in reality, there is very little between these two teams but that was the best AB’s performance under Razor by far.

B
B 5 days ago

If its a contest of 15 vs 15… the AB’s are always a formidable rugby team to defeat..


Discipline is a key problem and Wayne Smiths presence and valuable knowledge will motivate the team to play well and to keep onside with the match officials..


Also the feedback of their recent well tuned and energised training sessions are positive signs and bodes well for the tactics the AB’s will showcase vs Sth.Africa…


Go the AB’s…Staying on and standing alongside Ardie at the Fortress of Eden Park…

P
PR 5 days ago

Deserved win for ABs but, man, the Boks served up some gifts tonight.

P
PM 5 days ago

There is very little between those two teams and the defence and collisions were immense on both sides.


I think Eden Park probably made the difference but that was an outstanding game of rugby that both fans will have enjoyed.

j
jb 5 days ago

What. A. Match

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

All Blacks the better team. Did well to improve as much as they did. Well done to them.


Too many errors from the boks again. Lineouts are a mess. Again. Breakdowns not good enough. Again.

J
JW 4 days ago

Not sure they improved a whole lot. Definitely better prepared.

G
GermanFilipinoIndoSan 5 days ago

Now it makes sense why you were pining for Jamie Joseph….lol Go All Blacks!

P
PM 5 days ago

That was the best game the AB’s have played under Razor but don’t be too hard on the Boks, that game could have gone either way and the last AB try was a gift after the accidental offside by Lood from the kick off (Rassie reaction confirmed it).


They are getting better and I actually thought the Sacha/Pollard combination worked at 15/10, so is progress, whereas it looks like AB’s have finally found their back row balance.

B
Blessing 5 days ago

Bloody hell, what a barnstormer. As an Anybody But SA person I’m chuffed. Ardie Savea take a bow son. Wow! Dare I say it, Simon Parker is a Test animal. The replacement front row for the AB’s has got a lot of work to do next week. That was dismal. Springbok jersey is a thing of beauty.

K
Koro Teeps 5 days ago

Williams and Lomax haven’t played much rugby in the last few months. Big men always get better with regular games under their belt. Bok scrum was strong tonight

J
JWH 5 days ago

I will be collecting apologies tmrw.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CG 37 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

1 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 38 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments
J
JPM 4 hours ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Obviously because SA is far weaker than Canada…

3 Go to comments
L
LS 4 hours ago
Alex Codling: The man behind Ireland's line outs and the infamous ‘jukebox’

The thumbnail still says ‘Then man’

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Enjoyed this. Plenty already said about the Wallabies under Schmidt. As an aside, has any professional coach ever cared less about immediate results and more about the long-term future of his side when he’s confirmed not to be part of it? Totally about team. Like him a lot.

As you say, the Wallaroos have an issue with their fitness which means they can’t stay with the very top teams, but they have skills and heart that mean they can make life difficult. They were struggling for the last 5-10 minutes of H1, but it was the first 10 minutes of H2 where they fell off a cliff in terms of execution, and the game as a competition was over. It was the same last week against USA. Minutes 41-50 were atrocious and probably should have lost us the game.



...

70 Go to comments