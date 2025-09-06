Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The Springboks were unable to extend their winning streak against the All Blacks, falling 7 points short in another Eden Park thriller, with the hosts emerging victorious 24-17.

Although a very troublesome opening half, the 4-time World Champs dug deep to find their way back into the game and came close to equalising what was another thrilling encounter between the old-time rivals.

1. Ox Nché – 7

One of the best Boks in the opening half, pressuring Fletcher Newell consistently in the scrum and pumping a handful of impactful carries. Ended up being penalised a few minutes before the break, but it didn’t affect the veteran scrummager, as he was part of that massive 8-man effort that led to his team’s first try.

2. Malcolmx Marx – 5

It was a game far from perfect in what concerned the lineout, with Marx missing the mark in four out of ten, one of which deep inside the All Blacks own half. Made a few good tackles, scored a try, but allowed Will Jordan to slip past him in the hosts’ 2nd try.

3. Thomas du Toit – 7

Forced Ethan de Groot to the ground in two instances, giving an edge to the Springboks scrum. Great input around the breakdown and as a second tackler. Came off early after a great effort.

4. Eben Etzebeth – 7

Didn’t stop for a single minute, chasing high balls, making several cover tackles and injecting much-needed belief and energy. Was the heart and soul of the team and worked tirelessly until the end, making significant carries.

5. Ruan Nortjé – 6

Nortjé’s lineout performance gave some oxygen to his team, as the Bulls lock towered over the opposition to complete three steals. Like Etzebeth, Nortjé was one of the leading ball chasers for the Springboks, pressuring the New Zealand backline well.

6. Marco van Staden – 7

Marco Van Staden was undoubtedly South Africa’s primary enforcer, putting down a few threatening runs from the All Blacks backline. His off-the-ball work ensured the visitors stayed afloat even under heavy pressure.

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit – 6

Not the best of games for the two-time World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year. Du Toit was severely penalised on the breakdown, one of which led to Damian McKenzie’s 51st penalty conversion, being far from having that behemoth physical impact that he is known for.

8. Siya Kolisi – 5

The Springboks great had an off day in Eden Park, missing the chance to make any impact from the back of the scrum or as a ball carrier, something expected from South Africa’s number-eight.

9. Grant Williams – 6

Grant Williams kicking game was spot on, allowing for his team to have a way inside the All Blacks half when the backline gameplan was not working. A knock-on in the dying embers of the first 40 minutes was a miss-opportunity for the Boks to score points.

10. Handré Pollard – 6

Executed one of the best 50/22s of the year and tried to calm his team’s nerves but was unable to find a way to make the Springboks’ backline work. Only missed one kick from the tee, slotting in his team’s first three points of the game.

11. Canan Moodie – 6

He had absolutely no chances to show his skills as a runner, but his defensive performance was vital in shutting down a few New Zealand threats. Gathered balls from the air and was insatiable in hindering down the All Blacks backline.

12. Damian de Allende – 7

The experienced two-time World Champion made more than a few big carries, throwing tacklers backwards and setting a good platform for the Springboks to attack from. Finished as the Springboks top tackler, with twelve completed tackles.

13. Jesse Kriel – 5

The Springboks captain for tonight’s clash, Jesse Kriel, had a performance that wasn’t what the centre would’ve wanted. That obstruction deep inside the opposition 22 played a significant role in South Africa’s defeat, losing momentum at a crucial moment. However, at the same time, his brutal tackle on Barrett pumped life and made his team wake up from a slumber.

14. Cheslin Kolbe – 6

Like Moodie, he didn’t have too many opportunities to put up a good show, but his ball chasing and tackles were helpful to keep the All Black’s outside backs’ threats out.

15. Willie Le Roux – 6

Le Roux’s off-the-ball work and tactical awareness tried to keep his team in the game when the All Blacks were chasing to extend their lead before half-time. Although he had no attacking participation whatsoever, his input was invaluable when the Springboks were feeling uneasy and restless.

Reserves

16. Jan-Hendrik Wessels – 7

17. Boan Venter – N/A

18. Wilco Louw – 7

19. Lood de Jager – 7

20. Kwagga Smith – 4– came in and only lasted a few minutes before he was sent to the sin-bin for a professional foul.

21. Cobus Reinach – 8 – came on in a much-needed time for the Springboks. His speed and ball movement gave the Springboks a second life, bagging a cunning try 5-meters from the line.

22. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 6 – a try-conversion and a few good runs.

23. Ethan Hooker – N/A

