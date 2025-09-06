Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Cobus Reinach of South Africa dives towards the tryline to score during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Eden Park on September 06, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Springboks were unable to extend their winning streak against the All Blacks, falling 7 points short in another Eden Park thriller, with the hosts emerging victorious 24-17.

Although a very troublesome opening half, the 4-time World Champs dug deep to find their way back into the game and came close to equalising what was another thrilling encounter between the old-time rivals.

1. Ox Nché – 7
One of the best Boks in the opening half, pressuring Fletcher Newell consistently in the scrum and pumping a handful of impactful carries. Ended up being penalised a few minutes before the break, but it didn’t affect the veteran scrummager, as he was part of that massive 8-man effort that led to his team’s first try.

2. Malcolmx Marx – 5
It was a game far from perfect in what concerned the lineout, with Marx missing the mark in four out of ten, one of which deep inside the All Blacks own half. Made a few good tackles, scored a try, but allowed Will Jordan to slip past him in the hosts’ 2nd try.

3. Thomas du Toit – 7
Forced Ethan de Groot to the ground in two instances, giving an edge to the Springboks scrum. Great input around the breakdown and as a second tackler. Came off early after a great effort.

4. Eben Etzebeth – 7
Didn’t stop for a single minute, chasing high balls, making several cover tackles and injecting much-needed belief and energy. Was the heart and soul of the team and worked tirelessly until the end, making significant carries.

5. Ruan Nortjé – 6
Nortjé’s lineout performance gave some oxygen to his team, as the Bulls lock towered over the opposition to complete three steals. Like Etzebeth, Nortjé was one of the leading ball chasers for the Springboks, pressuring the New Zealand backline well.

6. Marco van Staden – 7
Marco Van Staden was undoubtedly South Africa’s primary enforcer, putting down a few threatening runs from the All Blacks backline. His off-the-ball work ensured the visitors stayed afloat even under heavy pressure.

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit – 6
Not the best of games for the two-time World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year. Du Toit was severely penalised on the breakdown, one of which led to Damian McKenzie’s 51st penalty conversion, being far from having that behemoth physical impact that he is known for.

8. Siya Kolisi – 5
The Springboks great had an off day in Eden Park, missing the chance to make any impact from the back of the scrum or as a ball carrier, something expected from South Africa’s number-eight.

9. Grant Williams – 6
Grant Williams kicking game was spot on, allowing for his team to have a way inside the All Blacks half when the backline gameplan was not working. A knock-on in the dying embers of the first 40 minutes was a miss-opportunity for the Boks to score points.

10. Handré Pollard – 6
Executed one of the best 50/22s of the year and tried to calm his team’s nerves but was unable to find a way to make the Springboks’ backline work. Only missed one kick from the tee, slotting in his team’s first three points of the game.

11. Canan Moodie – 6
He had absolutely no chances to show his skills as a runner, but his defensive performance was vital in shutting down a few New Zealand threats. Gathered balls from the air and was insatiable in hindering down the All Blacks backline.

12. Damian de Allende – 7
The experienced two-time World Champion made more than a few big carries, throwing tacklers backwards and setting a good platform for the Springboks to attack from. Finished as the Springboks top tackler, with twelve completed tackles.

13. Jesse Kriel – 5
The Springboks captain for tonight’s clash, Jesse Kriel, had a performance that wasn’t what the centre would’ve wanted. That obstruction deep inside the opposition 22 played a significant role in South Africa’s defeat, losing momentum at a crucial moment. However, at the same time, his brutal tackle on Barrett pumped life and made his team wake up from a slumber.

14. Cheslin Kolbe – 6
Like Moodie, he didn’t have too many opportunities to put up a good show, but his ball chasing and tackles were helpful to keep the All Black’s outside backs’ threats out.

15. Willie Le Roux – 6
Le Roux’s off-the-ball work and tactical awareness tried to keep his team in the game when the All Blacks were chasing to extend their lead before half-time. Although he had no attacking participation whatsoever, his input was invaluable when the Springboks were feeling uneasy and restless.

Reserves

16. Jan-Hendrik Wessels – 7

17. Boan Venter – N/A

18. Wilco Louw – 7

19. Lood de Jager – 7

Jesse Kriel speaks about 'standing in' as captain of the Springboks

Jesse Kriel speaks about 'standing in' as captain of the Springboks

20. Kwagga Smith – 4– came in and only lasted a few minutes before he was sent to the sin-bin for a professional foul.

21. Cobus Reinach – 8 – came on in a much-needed time for the Springboks. His speed and ball movement gave the Springboks a second life, bagging a cunning try 5-meters from the line.

22. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 6 – a try-conversion and a few good runs.

23. Ethan HookerN/A

Comments

18 Comments
J
JW 4 days ago

4 out of 10 probably a better mark for Marx.

f
fl 4 days ago

Malcolmx Marx

S
SadersMan 4 days ago

Lood gets a 7 after gifting us a kick-off penalty straight after the Bok's first try? Then we score.

P
PR 4 days ago

The SA starting back line contained too many slow and conservative players well suited to boring rolling maul rugby. If they want to play open attacking rugby and defend against teams that play at speed, then they need to shift le Roux, Kriel, de Allende & Pollard.

H
Hammer Head 4 days ago

Conditions weren’t really suited to high speed attacking rugby.

P
PB 4 days ago

You mean like a 34 yr old Beauden, Ioane, and Jordie?

J
JW 4 days ago

Didn't seem to want to play rugby. They would have been better off sticking with the attacking players as these conservative ones made just as many errors trying to do the basics.

P
PM 5 days ago

The game was closer than the scores suggest.


Wiese returns next week and he would have been made for this game, so should make a difference,


A few tweaks here and there and next week should be another brilliant game as they both lock horns again.

B
BK 4 days ago

Yes, they might need to shift 9s but also have some tweaks here and there …

J
JWH 4 days ago

Frankly I thought the scoreline was a little flattering. A last minute try to even it up a bit. Ofc they were putting pressure towards the end there to rob a win (bit like the Wallabies) but ultimately the ABs had been difusing that all night so I wasn’t too worried.

F
Flankly 5 days ago

Most of these ratings are a couple of points too high. Kwagga's 4 is unfairly low.


In the one game that the Boks have been targeting for months, this looked nothing like a world champion team. It was not old guys running out of gas towards the end, nor a team without talent or a game plan, it was a team displaying a shocking number of errors, both forced and unforced. And between the errors there was very little that was outstanding or brilliant.

B
BK 4 days ago

Yes, there were too many errors from the Boks and their attack hasn’t been too great but they still held on for almost a draw. Any other team at 24-10 would have folded. It feels like the are still going through the transition between Tonyball and Nieberball. Hoe they figure that out remains to be seen. They can’t go back to the latter as teams have figured that stuff out. The WBs are a case in point even if S.A went into that game playing Nieber ball but still they werent’ great in the 2nd Test. Still early days on whether the decline has started because at this level there are fine margins and time will tell …

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

The error count is just consistently too high

f
fl 5 days ago

no aura around any of these players.


you don’t know what we know - namely that time is linear.

t
tm 5 days ago

Not when approaching the speed of light it’s not!

S
SB 5 days ago

Le Roux 6? Far too high. Thought Hooker was solid off the bench and Sacha made an impact, interested to see if they will start next week.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 19 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 20 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 23 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 52 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 53 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments