Wallabies pull Houdini act over Pumas with 86th minute try to win
The Wallabies have turned down three opportunities to kick a match-tying penalty and instead scored an 86th-minute winner in their latest Houdini Test act.
Australia beat Argentina 28-24 in Townsville on Saturday afternoon, with Angus Bell’s barging try coming after the Wallabies trailed by three points with 90 seconds to go.
They had trailed 21-7 at halftime but launched a brilliant second-half rally.
It came two Tests after a stunning, historic comeback defeat of South Africa at Ellis Park and continues the momentum outgoing coach Joe Schmidt has created in the past 12 months.
“There was a lot happening there,” skipper Harry Wilson said of the dramatic ending.
“We could have went for goal and taken the draw but everyone believed we could finish the job.
“Everyone feeling the moment and there was 25,000 fans pleading for us to tap it.
“We weren’t at our best but to find a away against a really good opposition is a real credit.”
In front of 20,162 fans, Argentina thought they’d pinched it with a 78th-minute penalty after the hosts had levelled at 21-21 but then failed to land the killer blow.
A jarring 15-point punch in just 13 minutes approaching halftime broke the game open for the visitors after a spluttering first half hour.
Argentina led 6-0 thanks to penalty goals when Taniela Tupou was twice pinged for making no-arm tackles in an opening that didn’t deliver the running rugby most expected.
Australia steadied and, after a 20-minute hydration break, eventually cracked the line.
Nic White darted through the space after Harry Wilson had peeled off the back of a lineout to get the hosts on the front foot.
But, with the Wallabies on the charge again, Rob Valetini knocked on and Los Pumas pounced.
First they shifted to the blind side of a scrum, with winger Bautista Delguy finishing the slick move.
Tom Hooper’s forward pass minutes later gave them another scrum from a similar position and Argentina schemed to the open side with a set play finished by winger Mateo Carreras.
Returning flyhalf Tom Lynagh and Andrew Kellaway, replacing the injured Tom Wright at fullback, then got tangled up inside their 22 and Carreras accepted another gift three-pointer.
Bell’s introduction gave Australia impetus that was converted when Len Ikitau’s offload put Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii over.
The contest opened up from there.
The Puma’s back line handling was back to it’s sparkling best and is incredible to watch when in full flow, especially on the counter attack where they know they have numbers.
Do they actually have the most skilful backline in TRC this season?
Congrats to Australia, that was a great win, Argentina could not close it. Saying that Paul Williams had a shocker, not bias, but poor refereeing
Australia played with 16 players on the field, reff was to many partial he tilt de court to Australia side
Explain the ref penalising Australia for a no arms tackle and not penalising Argentina for the same if not worse tackle within the space of 10 minutes in the first half. Stop blaming the ref. It wasn’t him that didn’t score enough points. It also wasn’t him repeatedly being offside in the last 5 minutes. Take the loss buddy and move on.
This was a very good game. Argentina could easily have won it and have fluidity and strength across the park. They are world class level and are showing this trajectory is not a flash in the pan. Oz now seems to have this growing belief and “never-say-die” willingness to back themselves and Bell deserved the match winner. The RC is the closest its ever been and the quality is so high and the margins so small.
As a NZ'er this would have to be the most anticipated Bledisloe Cup series in years, the Wallabies are pulling wins from nowhere and hopefully it continues. Bring it on!
Rewarded for their bravery and excellent execution in clutch time.