Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
23'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
The Rugby Championship

Wallabies pull Houdini act over Pumas with 86th minute try to win

Australia's Angus Bell (2nd L) celebrates a game winning try with teammates during the Rugby Championship Test match between Australia and Argentina at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on September 6, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL CHAMBERS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Wallabies have turned down three opportunities to kick a match-tying penalty and instead scored an 86th-minute winner in their latest Houdini Test act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia beat Argentina 28-24 in Townsville on Saturday afternoon, with Angus Bell’s barging try coming after the Wallabies trailed by three points with 90 seconds to go.

They had trailed 21-7 at halftime but launched a brilliant second-half rally.

It came two Tests after a stunning, historic comeback defeat of South Africa at Ellis Park and continues the momentum outgoing coach Joe Schmidt has created in the past 12 months.

“There was a lot happening there,” skipper Harry Wilson said of the dramatic ending.

“We could have went for goal and taken the draw but everyone believed we could finish the job.

“Everyone feeling the moment and there was 25,000 fans pleading for us to tap it.

“We weren’t at our best but to find a away against a really good opposition is a real credit.”

In front of 20,162 fans, Argentina thought they’d pinched it with a 78th-minute penalty after the hosts had levelled at 21-21 but then failed to land the killer blow.

A jarring 15-point punch in just 13 minutes approaching halftime broke the game open for the visitors after a spluttering first half hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina led 6-0 thanks to penalty goals when Taniela Tupou was twice pinged for making no-arm tackles in an opening that didn’t deliver the running rugby most expected.

Australia steadied and, after a 20-minute hydration break, eventually cracked the line.

Nic White darted through the space after Harry Wilson had peeled off the back of a lineout to get the hosts on the front foot.

But, with the Wallabies on the charge again, Rob Valetini knocked on and Los Pumas pounced.

First they shifted to the blind side of a scrum, with winger Bautista Delguy finishing the slick move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Hooper’s forward pass minutes later gave them another scrum from a similar position and Argentina schemed to the open side with a set play finished by winger Mateo Carreras.

Returning flyhalf Tom Lynagh and Andrew Kellaway, replacing the injured Tom Wright at fullback, then got tangled up inside their 22 and Carreras accepted another gift three-pointer.

Bell’s introduction gave Australia impetus that was converted when Len Ikitau’s offload put Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii over.

The contest opened up from there.

Recommended

Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

OPINION

Fissler Confidential: Wallaby's Exeter move could come with complications

EXCLUSIVE

World Cup’s top tackler: ‘I had never been Piper Duck without rugby before’

INTERVIEW

Steven Kitshoff warns of 'angry' All Blacks welcome at Eden Park

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

8 Comments
P
PM 4 days ago

The Puma’s back line handling was back to it’s sparkling best and is incredible to watch when in full flow, especially on the counter attack where they know they have numbers.


Do they actually have the most skilful backline in TRC this season?

P
Pabst 4 days ago

Congrats to Australia, that was a great win, Argentina could not close it. Saying that Paul Williams had a shocker, not bias, but poor refereeing

d
diego 4 days ago

Australia played with 16 players on the field, reff was to many partial he tilt de court to Australia side

F
FR 4 days ago 

A serious journalistic media has a duty to critique every aspect of the match, and I think they would do well to mention the referee's influence on the match. In this case, in favor of Australia

K
Ken Behren 4 days ago

Explain the ref penalising Australia for a no arms tackle and not penalising Argentina for the same if not worse tackle within the space of 10 minutes in the first half. Stop blaming the ref. It wasn’t him that didn’t score enough points. It also wasn’t him repeatedly being offside in the last 5 minutes. Take the loss buddy and move on.

U
Utiku Old Boy 5 days ago

This was a very good game. Argentina could easily have won it and have fluidity and strength across the park. They are world class level and are showing this trajectory is not a flash in the pan. Oz now seems to have this growing belief and “never-say-die” willingness to back themselves and Bell deserved the match winner. The RC is the closest its ever been and the quality is so high and the margins so small.

j
jb 5 days ago

As a NZ'er this would have to be the most anticipated Bledisloe Cup series in years, the Wallabies are pulling wins from nowhere and hopefully it continues. Bring it on!

S
SB 5 days ago

Rewarded for their bravery and excellent execution in clutch time.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 24 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 25 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 28 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 57 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 58 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments