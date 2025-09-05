Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Wallaby's Exeter move could come with complications

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Tom Hooper of Australia looks on during the international friendly match between England A and Australia A at The Stoop on November 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Exeter Chiefs face a battle to keep Wallabies star Tom Hooper at Sandy Park for the full duration of his two-year contract.

Hooper, a 15-cap international, has become a regular for the Wallabies this year, and they are likely to be eager to have him back well in advance of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which they are hosting, despite his contract with the Chiefs only due to expire months before the tournament starts.

The ex-Brumbies star, 24, who can operate anywhere across the back row or in the second row, is scheduled to arrive in Devon after The Rugby Championship concludes in early October.

Northampton Saints are in advanced negotiations with England and Lions tourist Fin Smith, who is out of contract next summer after entering the final year of his deal at Franklin’s Gardens.

Smith, 23, who started the Lions’ defeat against Argentina in Dublin in June, has begun attracting interest from rival Premiership clubs, with at least two keen to speak to him about joining them in July 2026.

However, Fissler Confidential understands from a well-placed source that the Saints have made their offer and hope to secure a new deal with Smith before he departs for national duties ahead of the Autumn Internationals.

The Stormers are trying to lure Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe to the United Rugby Championship when his contract with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath runs out at the end of the next Japan Rugby League One season.

Kolbe, 31, is keen to return home, even though it will involve accepting a significant pay cut, and the Stormers, who dug deep for Springbok tighthead Wilco Louw, are also keen to sign the two-time World Cup winner.

The winger has not played club rugby in his homeland for the past eight years, since leaving the Stormers in 2017 for Toulouse. He then moved to Toulon before joining Suntory Sungoliath after helping his country retain its World Cup crown.

Newcastle Red Bulls are expected to confirm early next week that Christian Wade is the latest player to join Steve Diamond’s recruitment drive in the North East, following their takeover by the energy drinks giant.

Wade has scored two tries in two appearances for Wigan Warriors but hasn’t featured since July, and sources close to the club have suggested that a deal for him to return to PREM Rugby is now in place.

The former Wasps, Racing 92, Gloucester, and England winger is the second-highest try scorer in the competition’s history and will be hoping to score the nine he needs to overtake Chris Ashton at the top of the charts.

Mark Nawaqanitawase might be the NRL’s leading try scorer this season after scoring 20 for the Sydney Roosters, but it doesn’t mean Rugby Australia will overspend to re-sign him.

Nawaqanitawase appears poised to become a dual-code international this autumn when the Kangaroos tour the United Kingdom, and he is out of contract with the Roosters at the end of the 2026 NRL season. Although he would like to play in a home Rugby World Cup in 2027, the Sydney Daily Telegraph reports that Rugby Australia, who’ve cleared their debts, are refusing to pay over the odds for him.

German champions Frankfurt 1880 have secured a major signing by convincing French tight-head Sami Mavinga to switch from the RFU Championship, where he played for the Ealing Trailfinders, to the Rugby-Bundesliga.

Mavinga, 32, has featured in the Premiership with Newcastle Falcons and in the Top 14 for Stade Francais and Perpignan, also spending time in the French second tier, the Pro D2, at the start of his career.

Frankfurt, who have won the last four titles, announced on their Instagram account that Mavinga was joining them ahead of their season opener against Hannover 78 this weekend.

Concerning news is coming out of Worcester, with the newly-formed Warriors yet to settle all of their rugby creditors, some of whom still owed significant sums from when the club went bust. It is understood that they have been informed that all rugby debts must be settled before they begin their Championship campaign, when Coventry visit Sixways at the start of next month.

It appears that the situation is becoming complicated with the involvement of solicitors and legal red tape preventing former employees from receiving what they are owed.

Former All Blacks tighthead Nepo Laulala has already been making a big impression in Gloucester even before he steps out on the pitch for the Kingsholm outfit.

As part of a pre-season ritual at the club, all new players have to down eight pints of milk under 10 minutes or face having their heads shaved if they don’t complete the challenge.

A lot of new players fail the test and are left reaching for buckets, but not Laulala, who was rehabbing an Achilles tendon injury last season. He not only completed the challenge but asked what was next!

Cronulla Sharks full-back Will Kennedy is coming off contract at the end of the current NRL season, and he hasn’t agreed to an extension, leading to rumours he is being touted for a cross-code switch.

Kennedy, 28, has played 130 games for the Sharks since making his debut seven years ago and currently doesn’t have a deal in place for 2026. It is being reported that he has been offered to R360, but that could be in doubt, with the proposed breakaway competition facing a race against time to kick off as planned in September 2026.

3 Comments
S
SB 6 days ago

Perhaps Tom Hooper will only stay for one season.

J
JW 5 days ago

And how much of that will be disrupted by international duties? They take a break in November?

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 8 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 10 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 12 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 41 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 42 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments