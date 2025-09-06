Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
23'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
The Rugby Championship

Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Joseph?Aukuso Sua’ali’i of the Wallabies is tackled during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and Argentina Pumas at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Ill discipline proved costly for the Wallabies as an 8-3 count against them led to a 21-7 led for Argentina at the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

An inspirational comeback lifted by two tries to centre Joseph Suaalii paved the way for a miraculous 28-24 win after 86 minutes.

A game-winning try to Angus Bell came after the Wallabies turned down multiple chances for a draw.

Video Spacer

Jesse Kriel speaks about ‘standing in’ as captain of the Springboks

Video Spacer

Jesse Kriel speaks about ‘standing in’ as captain of the Springboks

Here’s how the Wallabies rated in Townsville.

1. Tom Robertson – 3
The Wallabies scrum looked strong on the first push but they were pinged for not staying straight. Robertson had two penalties conceded early. Off at half-time.

2. Billy Pollard – 6
The lineout was perfect with 4/4 in the first half but the Wallabies just didn’t get their game going due to wave of penalties which gave Argentina the upper hand. Off at 59.

3. Taniela Tupou – 3
Two early penalties from Tupou set the Wallabies back. His no arms tackle was picked up by the TMO and reversed a penalty won by McReight, leading to the Pumas first three points. Carried hard but just a little off in his game. Off at half-time.

4. Nick Frost  – 7 
The second rower was a busy man in the opening stages, carrying six times inside the first 25 minutes. Seven tackles and nine carries from the lock. Four takes at the lineout.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Tom Hooper – 7
Moving to the second row, Hooper had his moments but two first half turnovers soured his early efforts. Was strong and persistent all game with 10 tackles and 10 carries, as well as a safe pair of hands in the lineout.

6. Rob Valetini – 5
Not his best day in Wallaby gold. Had a quieter game, with a knock on around halfway midway through the first half. Just didn’t seem 100 per cent but still made seven tackles and eight carries.

7. Fraser McReight – 8
One of the best poachers in the game, if not the best. First big moment of the afternoon came with key breakdown penalty in the third minute with Argentina pressing inside Australia’s 22, however it was reversed after TMO found another indiscretion. Had his second after 25 minutes, again winning one on the edge of his 22.

8. Harry Wilson – 6
A bit off the pace today from Wilson in the first half. Lazy tackle attempts after the pass were frequent. However, he lifted in the second. Had a big play in the second half with a grubber kick and a charge down to put Argentina under pressure. Won a collapsed maul turnover with eight to go. Lifted as the game went on.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Nic White – 6
Controlled the Wallabies runners well from the base. Crashed over for the first try after strong lead up work from the set piece. Off at 47 when Australia were in a hole at 21-7 but he was one of their best in the first half.

10. Tom Lynagh – 6
Caught out defensively from a beautiful line from Chocobares that led to the Pumas’ first try. Lynagh’s kicking improved in the second half and he kicked for territory well. Off at 57.

11. Corey Toole – 5
A couple of tough turnovers for Toole, one near the sideline trying to keep the ball alive, but he produced a big aerial recovery in the second half in the lead-up to Suaalii try. Forced a knock-on out of Carreras on kick return which proved key. Got back into the game by forcing some turnovers of his own.

12. Len Ikitau – 7
Central to the Wallabies launch attack plans, Ikitau carried hard in the midfield searching for the release plays out the back. Punched through the line and provided a deft offload for his centre to score. A couple of errors but big plays as well.

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – 9
Defensively made his presence known early. Penalised for clearing out off the ball on a key attack was only real blemish. Came up with two big defensive plays early in the second half. Scored crashing over outside Ikitau. Scored his second with a gliding run from a set-piece play.

14. Max Jorgensen – 6 
Wallabies passive D got exposed a bit on the second Pumas try, with Jorgensen among a number of Wallabies caught out holding off too long. Had a much better effort in the second half dragging Mateo Carreras over the sideline. Got much better in the second half and had some classes touches while beating five defenders.

15. Andrew Kellaway – 6
Sparked a beautiful run from the back early in the first half, before linking up with McReight on the inside. Spilled a crucial ball on the edge running it out of their half following Suaalii’s second. Moments later produced some magic on counter with a double kick. Overall a good showing at No.15.

Reserves
16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – 5 – Showed great hands with nice touches mulitple times with the Wallabies on the attack.
17. Angus Bell – 6 – A mixed bag for Bell. Immediate impact in the carry game when he came on. Really got the engine room going which gave the Wallabies momentum. Produced a poor pass for Toole on the edge with Wallabies hot on attack late in the game. Cost the Wallabies in the 72nd minute clearing past the ruck. But made amends with the game-winning try from close range.
18. Zane Nonggorr – 5 – Solid work around the breakdown when he came on.
19. Jeremy Williams – 6 – Solid performance from Williams who tackled well and made the extra efforts.
20. Carlo Tizzano – 4 – Brought energy when he came on and attacked the breakdown. Unlucky to be caught at the bottom of the ruck giving Argentina the chance to take the lead late.
21. Tate McDermott – 6 – On early in the second half. Kicked well and controlled the game well. Exited when needed and controlled the tempo.
22. James O’Connor – 4 – First touch was a bat back to no one which was scooped by the Pumas. Second touch was a kick long that rolled dead. Forced the pass a little bit late in the game. Never seemed flustered though and was prepared to make long passes when needed and keep firing shots.
23. Filipo Daugunu – NA

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

7 Comments
d
diego 4 days ago

the reff was the best player for them on the field 9 i think

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Great 2nd half comeback from the Aussies and gutsy late decision to go for the match winning try instead of a certain draw gaining penalty goal. Thought some of the ratings given were on the low side.

S
SB 5 days ago

Ikitau and Hooper at least an 8.

D
DM 5 days ago

Tough on O’Connor. His confidence and skill lifted the team

M
MG 5 days ago

A really poor subset of ratings here, O’Connor being lower than Lynagh is crazy after he turned the game around and Lynagh’s poor performance in kicking and defence, the bench was fantastic, Bell, Tate, Williams, BPA were all good and got poor ratings, Wilson and Jorgenson at 6s also low

M
Mzilikazi 4 days ago

“A really poor subset of ratings here”. That is being kind, MG. Not sure if the “raters” actually watched the game, or just phoned round to a few friends who watched it in a noisy pub. Virtually all rating are way off, more on the low side. On the high side I would not have JS as high as 9. Think that is based totally on his two(very good btw) tries.

D
DR 5 days ago

Geez with these ratings we must of lost the game

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 24 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 25 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 28 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 57 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 58 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments