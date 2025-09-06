Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Ill discipline proved costly for the Wallabies as an 8-3 count against them led to a 21-7 led for Argentina at the half.

An inspirational comeback lifted by two tries to centre Joseph Suaalii paved the way for a miraculous 28-24 win after 86 minutes.

A game-winning try to Angus Bell came after the Wallabies turned down multiple chances for a draw.

Here’s how the Wallabies rated in Townsville.

1. Tom Robertson – 3

The Wallabies scrum looked strong on the first push but they were pinged for not staying straight. Robertson had two penalties conceded early. Off at half-time.

2. Billy Pollard – 6

The lineout was perfect with 4/4 in the first half but the Wallabies just didn’t get their game going due to wave of penalties which gave Argentina the upper hand. Off at 59.

3. Taniela Tupou – 3

Two early penalties from Tupou set the Wallabies back. His no arms tackle was picked up by the TMO and reversed a penalty won by McReight, leading to the Pumas first three points. Carried hard but just a little off in his game. Off at half-time.

4. Nick Frost – 7

The second rower was a busy man in the opening stages, carrying six times inside the first 25 minutes. Seven tackles and nine carries from the lock. Four takes at the lineout.

5. Tom Hooper – 7

Moving to the second row, Hooper had his moments but two first half turnovers soured his early efforts. Was strong and persistent all game with 10 tackles and 10 carries, as well as a safe pair of hands in the lineout.

6. Rob Valetini – 5

Not his best day in Wallaby gold. Had a quieter game, with a knock on around halfway midway through the first half. Just didn’t seem 100 per cent but still made seven tackles and eight carries.

7. Fraser McReight – 8

One of the best poachers in the game, if not the best. First big moment of the afternoon came with key breakdown penalty in the third minute with Argentina pressing inside Australia’s 22, however it was reversed after TMO found another indiscretion. Had his second after 25 minutes, again winning one on the edge of his 22.

8. Harry Wilson – 6

A bit off the pace today from Wilson in the first half. Lazy tackle attempts after the pass were frequent. However, he lifted in the second. Had a big play in the second half with a grubber kick and a charge down to put Argentina under pressure. Won a collapsed maul turnover with eight to go. Lifted as the game went on.

9. Nic White – 6

Controlled the Wallabies runners well from the base. Crashed over for the first try after strong lead up work from the set piece. Off at 47 when Australia were in a hole at 21-7 but he was one of their best in the first half.

10. Tom Lynagh – 6

Caught out defensively from a beautiful line from Chocobares that led to the Pumas’ first try. Lynagh’s kicking improved in the second half and he kicked for territory well. Off at 57.

11. Corey Toole – 5

A couple of tough turnovers for Toole, one near the sideline trying to keep the ball alive, but he produced a big aerial recovery in the second half in the lead-up to Suaalii try. Forced a knock-on out of Carreras on kick return which proved key. Got back into the game by forcing some turnovers of his own.

12. Len Ikitau – 7

Central to the Wallabies launch attack plans, Ikitau carried hard in the midfield searching for the release plays out the back. Punched through the line and provided a deft offload for his centre to score. A couple of errors but big plays as well.

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – 9

Defensively made his presence known early. Penalised for clearing out off the ball on a key attack was only real blemish. Came up with two big defensive plays early in the second half. Scored crashing over outside Ikitau. Scored his second with a gliding run from a set-piece play.

14. Max Jorgensen – 6

Wallabies passive D got exposed a bit on the second Pumas try, with Jorgensen among a number of Wallabies caught out holding off too long. Had a much better effort in the second half dragging Mateo Carreras over the sideline. Got much better in the second half and had some classes touches while beating five defenders.

15. Andrew Kellaway – 6

Sparked a beautiful run from the back early in the first half, before linking up with McReight on the inside. Spilled a crucial ball on the edge running it out of their half following Suaalii’s second. Moments later produced some magic on counter with a double kick. Overall a good showing at No.15.

Reserves

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – 5 – Showed great hands with nice touches mulitple times with the Wallabies on the attack.

17. Angus Bell – 6 – A mixed bag for Bell. Immediate impact in the carry game when he came on. Really got the engine room going which gave the Wallabies momentum. Produced a poor pass for Toole on the edge with Wallabies hot on attack late in the game. Cost the Wallabies in the 72nd minute clearing past the ruck. But made amends with the game-winning try from close range.

18. Zane Nonggorr – 5 – Solid work around the breakdown when he came on.

19. Jeremy Williams – 6 – Solid performance from Williams who tackled well and made the extra efforts.

20. Carlo Tizzano – 4 – Brought energy when he came on and attacked the breakdown. Unlucky to be caught at the bottom of the ruck giving Argentina the chance to take the lead late.

21. Tate McDermott – 6 – On early in the second half. Kicked well and controlled the game well. Exited when needed and controlled the tempo.

22. James O’Connor – 4 – First touch was a bat back to no one which was scooped by the Pumas. Second touch was a kick long that rolled dead. Forced the pass a little bit late in the game. Never seemed flustered though and was prepared to make long passes when needed and keep firing shots.

23. Filipo Daugunu – NA