The Rugby Championship

Steven Kitshoff warns of 'angry' All Blacks welcome at Eden Park

All Blacks players react after losing the Rugby Championship 2025 match between Argentina and New Zealand at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires on August 23, 2025. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff has shared his thoughts on Saturday’s All Blacks vs. Springboks Test, including how he believes his team will play and how the All Blacks’ pack will stack up.

The two-time World Cup-winning prop retired at the beginning of the year, having experienced the throws of rugby’s greatest rivalry over a nine-year international career.

He’s also witnessed the latest era of Springbok rugby, one led by former All Blacks playmaker Tony Brown, who now resides as Springboks attack coach. Kitshoff has expressed his reservations over the new-look Boks, and did so again this week after an error-riddled opening two rounds of the Rugby Championship.

The Test veteran said the mistakes made against the Wallabies can not happen in Auckland.

“As you were watching the first couple of games, I think the Springboks brought in a bit more attacking flair,” he told D’Arcy Walkdergrave of Newstalk ZB. “I think with Tony Brown at the helm of the attacking structure, the Springboks are definitely trying to be a bit more expansive, trying to play a bit more on the front foot, trying to create a bit more.

“But New Zealand’s always a tough match, and I think if you fall into that trap of overplaying, then you’ll really get punished.

“So we might see a Springboks team that goes back to the old school way of relying heavily on the forwards, on the set piece, and just trying to play in the right areas.

“It depends on how strong Tony’s voice is going to be this week. I think if it comes down to Rassie’s formula, it will be a kicking game, defensive, and almost a death by a thousand cuts style of play.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
4
Average Points scored
16
23
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

Whether or not the tried and true will stay true against New Zealand is not a forgone conclusion, and Kitshoff sees the two respective packs being as strong as each other.

“The All Blacks have always had a great pack, and when it comes to scrummaging, their scrummaging power, especially in the last couple of seasons, has definitely been on the up.

“So I think the packs might negate each other. The backline dynamics, the Springboks have those wingers with scrumcaps on that are lightning around the park. But it’s going to be quite an interesting one.

“If the Springboks don’t get an upper hand at scrum time or maul time, it might become a battle of the backs, which is going to be quite interesting to see.”

An area where both teams have struggled in the opening rounds is discipline. Both sides are averaging around 10 penalties per game, and the All Blacks received three yellow cards in round two alone.

Kitshoff said discipline would “definitely” play a big role in the outcome of the contest.

“Probably not as much for the All Blacks, South African discipline when it comes to penalty count has also been through the roof.

“Felix (Jones) always brings up yellow cards and red cards, just to see a points difference in big Test matches. Yellow cards sometimes mean a six-point swing either way.

“So discipline, unforced errors, roll aways, high tackles, those sorts of things will be crucial to keep control.

“I know with the All Blacks or Springboks, if there’s midfield penalties, they will just be drilled into the corners, and all of a sudden, either team can attack in the 22. But it’s also just the scoreboard pressure. I don’t think the Springboks, if they have an opportunity to get three points, will shy away from it.

“It is a big part of the game, and I think in big Test match rugby, sometimes the difference is three points, and it might have been a non-rollaway penalty or someone just losing their concentration for two minutes and conceding a penalty in a kickable area, and that can cost you a big Test match.

“I think both teams will be up for it. I think they will try to be as clean as possible, but I also think there’s going to be some tension in the air, with the Springboks having a bit of an upper hand over the last four Test matches.

“I think New Zealand will come out a little bit angry, hungry for a win, especially against the Springboks. And I think the Springboks would want that opportunity to dethrone at Eden Park and create some history.

“So, that alone creates a lot of tension in the game, and you might see a lot of big hits, big moments, which creates a lot of excitement.”

S
SB 6 days ago

Excited to see who will start out of the blocks quicker. I have a sneaky feeling we could see the Springboks replicate their opening from the first games against the Wallabies.

M
MN 6 days ago

it would be great if they could replicate the rest of that game as well. So if you could arrange that, thanks

c
cw 6 days ago

Both teams not 100%. All Blacks very passive against Argentina and will be very fired up. They also have best bench they had in a while. Boks back to normal in second test against Aussie but have not met their high 2024 standards. Will be close but going with ABs by 5

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 19 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 21 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 23 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 52 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 53 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments