Steven Kitshoff warns of 'angry' All Blacks welcome at Eden Park

Former Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff has shared his thoughts on Saturday’s All Blacks vs. Springboks Test, including how he believes his team will play and how the All Blacks’ pack will stack up.

The two-time World Cup-winning prop retired at the beginning of the year, having experienced the throws of rugby’s greatest rivalry over a nine-year international career.

He’s also witnessed the latest era of Springbok rugby, one led by former All Blacks playmaker Tony Brown, who now resides as Springboks attack coach. Kitshoff has expressed his reservations over the new-look Boks, and did so again this week after an error-riddled opening two rounds of the Rugby Championship.

The Test veteran said the mistakes made against the Wallabies can not happen in Auckland.

“As you were watching the first couple of games, I think the Springboks brought in a bit more attacking flair,” he told D’Arcy Walkdergrave of Newstalk ZB. “I think with Tony Brown at the helm of the attacking structure, the Springboks are definitely trying to be a bit more expansive, trying to play a bit more on the front foot, trying to create a bit more.

“But New Zealand’s always a tough match, and I think if you fall into that trap of overplaying, then you’ll really get punished.

“So we might see a Springboks team that goes back to the old school way of relying heavily on the forwards, on the set piece, and just trying to play in the right areas.

“It depends on how strong Tony’s voice is going to be this week. I think if it comes down to Rassie’s formula, it will be a kicking game, defensive, and almost a death by a thousand cuts style of play.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 16 23 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

Whether or not the tried and true will stay true against New Zealand is not a forgone conclusion, and Kitshoff sees the two respective packs being as strong as each other.

“The All Blacks have always had a great pack, and when it comes to scrummaging, their scrummaging power, especially in the last couple of seasons, has definitely been on the up.

“So I think the packs might negate each other. The backline dynamics, the Springboks have those wingers with scrumcaps on that are lightning around the park. But it’s going to be quite an interesting one.

“If the Springboks don’t get an upper hand at scrum time or maul time, it might become a battle of the backs, which is going to be quite interesting to see.”

An area where both teams have struggled in the opening rounds is discipline. Both sides are averaging around 10 penalties per game, and the All Blacks received three yellow cards in round two alone.

Kitshoff said discipline would “definitely” play a big role in the outcome of the contest.

“Probably not as much for the All Blacks, South African discipline when it comes to penalty count has also been through the roof.

“Felix (Jones) always brings up yellow cards and red cards, just to see a points difference in big Test matches. Yellow cards sometimes mean a six-point swing either way.

“So discipline, unforced errors, roll aways, high tackles, those sorts of things will be crucial to keep control.

“I know with the All Blacks or Springboks, if there’s midfield penalties, they will just be drilled into the corners, and all of a sudden, either team can attack in the 22. But it’s also just the scoreboard pressure. I don’t think the Springboks, if they have an opportunity to get three points, will shy away from it.

“It is a big part of the game, and I think in big Test match rugby, sometimes the difference is three points, and it might have been a non-rollaway penalty or someone just losing their concentration for two minutes and conceding a penalty in a kickable area, and that can cost you a big Test match.

“I think both teams will be up for it. I think they will try to be as clean as possible, but I also think there’s going to be some tension in the air, with the Springboks having a bit of an upper hand over the last four Test matches.

“I think New Zealand will come out a little bit angry, hungry for a win, especially against the Springboks. And I think the Springboks would want that opportunity to dethrone at Eden Park and create some history.

“So, that alone creates a lot of tension in the game, and you might see a lot of big hits, big moments, which creates a lot of excitement.”