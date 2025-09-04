Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Tamati Ellison details All Blacks' defensive refinements for Boks

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 19: Will Jordan of New Zealand looks on during the Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at FMG Stadium Waikato on July 19, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

In round two of the Rugby Championship, Los Pumas exposed some flaws in the All Blacks‘ high-ball game, winning possession consistently through contestable kicks from halfback Gonzalo Garcia and playmaker Santiago Carreras.

Will Jordan was beaten to the punch by the Pumas’ outside backs, who chased hard and were put in positions to compete against the Kiwi fullback. Much of the same is expected this week against the Springboks, who have named marksmen Handre Pollard at 10 and Grant Williams at No.9.

With South Africa delaying their team naming until Thursday, New Zealand coaches didn’t have the luxury of knowing Pollard would be selected over the more mercurial attacking talents of Manie Libbok or Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. However, like many fans, assumptions may have been made.

All Blacks defence coach Tamati Ellison sat down with RugbyPass to discuss the adjustments needed to ensure the struggles of the Buenos Aires Test are not repeated at Eden Park.

“You look at the data and you look at the games we’ve played against them in recent years. You look at what they’ve brought from an attacking perspective,” he explained.

“They went to the air against us last year, so prepping for that is important, putting pressure on the foot of all their kickers is another key aspect.”

Territory

24%
21%
12%
42%
Team Logo
Team Logo
54%
Territory
45%

Signalling it’s a team effort and emphasising the need for forwards to stop opponents kicking on their terms, Ellison then turned his attention to the backfield cover.

“I think the continuous improvement around attacking the air, being first off the ground, gives you the opportunity of being higher than the opposite. Putting people in that position, if that ball isn’t won clean, whether that’s their kick or our kick.

“And making sure we get adequate reps. Like you’d have seen last year, when you could probably look after the catcher a little bit more and put some protection around them, that’s now changed, so it’s adapting to the current rules and making sure we’ve given the boys reps so they can go and own the air.”

Another area that hurt the All Blacks was discipline, not just with the three yellow cards they received, but also with the offside line. Errors from astute veterans like Ardie Savea contributed to a disjointed performance that saw Los Pumas apply scoreboard pressure via penalty goals.

Ellison said there were a couple of factors that caused the All Blacks’ offside issues.

“The Argentinians play with some shape. If you look at the English Test, I think they got a sin bin in the first 20 minutes for having five offsides. So, they move you around a lot, and they try to use the ball a lot, in hand.

“So that’s one part, to continue to adjust, to see the ball, so you’re clearly on side. And the other part is winning the collision. When you’re going forward with your two shoulders, it’s a lot easier to see the ball and be clearly on side.

“With collisions, you’re having to continuously adjust, but first and foremost, you go forward with your tackle, you see the ball, and you’re clearly on.”

The former All Black assessed a well-tuned edge in All Blacks camp this week, saying the energy has “definitely been building” after a rest week between rounds two and three of competition.

“When you have a performance that you’re not proud of and you don’t have a game the following week, that energy builds, and the important thing is we really direct it in the right places.

“There’s a genuine edge after any performance when you haven’t had a game that following week.”

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

The AB defence was very ineffective against the Pumas. The Pumas made meters, found gaps surprisingly often against the ABs.


They had a lot of work to do this week to sharpen up and it would have come at the cost of spending time on other things. Such as:


- Kickoffs and exits (also poor)

- Attack in general

- Scrums

- Lineouts

- Mauls


There were many holes to plug - not very much time and many fingers to plug them.

B
B 6 days ago

Tamiti’s confirmation of the AB’s energised and well tuned training sessions is a positive sign of the synergy and focus required to front up vs Sth.Africa..


Discipline has been the AB’s worst enemy and keeping onside with RFU referee Dickson will determine their fate as Scooter undoubtedly will remember...


Go the AB’s…Staying on and standing alongside Ardie at the Fortress of Eden Park…

F
FL 6 days ago

All the springbok victories over the All blacks in my opinion are the bok's persistence to being up in the face of the AB team for 80 minutes, not allowing the AB's to play their game.

J
Jacque 6 days ago

Since the rules “shadow” runner rule changed the All Blacks have been poor under the high ball.


One thing talking about making adjustments & another doing it.


All Blacks of old would have found a way to beat the Boks a long time ago, but there is a lack of leadership in the squad.

l
lK 6 days ago

Looking forward to a more cohesive backline - and waaay better discipline

S
SB 6 days ago

Conceded an average of 24.5 points a game against the Springboks last year, let’s see if there’s any improvement in that regard.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 15 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 16 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 19 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 48 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 49 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments