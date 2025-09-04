Tamati Ellison details All Blacks' defensive refinements for Boks
In round two of the Rugby Championship, Los Pumas exposed some flaws in the All Blacks‘ high-ball game, winning possession consistently through contestable kicks from halfback Gonzalo Garcia and playmaker Santiago Carreras.
Will Jordan was beaten to the punch by the Pumas’ outside backs, who chased hard and were put in positions to compete against the Kiwi fullback. Much of the same is expected this week against the Springboks, who have named marksmen Handre Pollard at 10 and Grant Williams at No.9.
With South Africa delaying their team naming until Thursday, New Zealand coaches didn’t have the luxury of knowing Pollard would be selected over the more mercurial attacking talents of Manie Libbok or Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. However, like many fans, assumptions may have been made.
All Blacks defence coach Tamati Ellison sat down with RugbyPass to discuss the adjustments needed to ensure the struggles of the Buenos Aires Test are not repeated at Eden Park.
“You look at the data and you look at the games we’ve played against them in recent years. You look at what they’ve brought from an attacking perspective,” he explained.
“They went to the air against us last year, so prepping for that is important, putting pressure on the foot of all their kickers is another key aspect.”
Signalling it’s a team effort and emphasising the need for forwards to stop opponents kicking on their terms, Ellison then turned his attention to the backfield cover.
“I think the continuous improvement around attacking the air, being first off the ground, gives you the opportunity of being higher than the opposite. Putting people in that position, if that ball isn’t won clean, whether that’s their kick or our kick.
“And making sure we get adequate reps. Like you’d have seen last year, when you could probably look after the catcher a little bit more and put some protection around them, that’s now changed, so it’s adapting to the current rules and making sure we’ve given the boys reps so they can go and own the air.”
Another area that hurt the All Blacks was discipline, not just with the three yellow cards they received, but also with the offside line. Errors from astute veterans like Ardie Savea contributed to a disjointed performance that saw Los Pumas apply scoreboard pressure via penalty goals.
Ellison said there were a couple of factors that caused the All Blacks’ offside issues.
“The Argentinians play with some shape. If you look at the English Test, I think they got a sin bin in the first 20 minutes for having five offsides. So, they move you around a lot, and they try to use the ball a lot, in hand.
“So that’s one part, to continue to adjust, to see the ball, so you’re clearly on side. And the other part is winning the collision. When you’re going forward with your two shoulders, it’s a lot easier to see the ball and be clearly on side.
“With collisions, you’re having to continuously adjust, but first and foremost, you go forward with your tackle, you see the ball, and you’re clearly on.”
The former All Black assessed a well-tuned edge in All Blacks camp this week, saying the energy has “definitely been building” after a rest week between rounds two and three of competition.
“When you have a performance that you’re not proud of and you don’t have a game the following week, that energy builds, and the important thing is we really direct it in the right places.
“There’s a genuine edge after any performance when you haven’t had a game that following week.”
The AB defence was very ineffective against the Pumas. The Pumas made meters, found gaps surprisingly often against the ABs.
They had a lot of work to do this week to sharpen up and it would have come at the cost of spending time on other things. Such as:
- Kickoffs and exits (also poor)
- Attack in general
- Scrums
- Lineouts
- Mauls
There were many holes to plug - not very much time and many fingers to plug them.
Tamiti’s confirmation of the AB’s energised and well tuned training sessions is a positive sign of the synergy and focus required to front up vs Sth.Africa..
Discipline has been the AB’s worst enemy and keeping onside with RFU referee Dickson will determine their fate as Scooter undoubtedly will remember...
Go the AB’s…Staying on and standing alongside Ardie at the Fortress of Eden Park…
All the springbok victories over the All blacks in my opinion are the bok's persistence to being up in the face of the AB team for 80 minutes, not allowing the AB's to play their game.
Since the rules “shadow” runner rule changed the All Blacks have been poor under the high ball.
One thing talking about making adjustments & another doing it.
All Blacks of old would have found a way to beat the Boks a long time ago, but there is a lack of leadership in the squad.
Looking forward to a more cohesive backline - and waaay better discipline
Conceded an average of 24.5 points a game against the Springboks last year, let’s see if there’s any improvement in that regard.