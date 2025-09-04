Jake White: Where All Blacks and Boks' game will be won and lost
There are so many questions that will be answered when the final whistle goes in Auckland on Saturday evening. Is Tony Brown’s influence with the Springboks taking them up the right or wrong path? You know, are the Boks trying to play in a style which doesn’t fit their natural strengths? Are New Zealand moving away from the foundations of what has made the successful? That’s been the rhetoric that’s been emanating out of both fanbases all week.
Let’s be clear, I don’t believe the team that loses this Test are suddenly going to be backs against the wall and careering into a crisis, but I do think the team that emerges victorious is going to have a clear psychological advantage going forward as we head into 2026 and turn the corner towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup. It’s not quite sh*t or bust for the team that loses but the odds of them being favourites going into the quadrennially played tournament lengthen.
So which areas will win or lose the titanic tussle at Eden Park?
The 80-minute set-piece battle
The All Blacks scrum functioned pretty well against the Pumas but even with a scrum that was bested, Argentina still managed to eke out the win in Buenos Aires. Now in recent years, South Africa have always hedged their bets on the basis that their ‘Bomb Squad’ has always been better than every other reserve front row. It’s going to be fascinating to see which front row is going to be able to play through, or dominate, and then have a similar impact from the bench.
The influence of both benches has been scrutinised of late. Argentina, even in the first Test, which they lost, finished stronger than the ABs, after being 31-10 down. The scrummaging battle with both sets of front rows is going to be massive. Elsewhere, I’ll be keeping an eye on the maul, where Jason Ryan has definitely improved the All Blacks since coming in in 2023. I have no doubt the Boks will be using their maul as an exit strategy to get penalties, three points or entries into 22s. It is going to be a crucial facet to who comes out on top in this game.
Lineout dominance at the tail is pivotal
Winning clean lineout ball is key. It’s all about the quality you get on your own ball, and it’s how you disrupt the opposition. It’s why the Springboks routinely go for a rangy blindside like Pieter Steph du Toit, who is 6ft 7ins, or Franco Mostert who is an inch shorter. Interestingly, the All Blacks have been questioned for never being able to adequately replace Jerome Kaino, who last pulled on an All Blacks No.6 shirt in 2015.
Ardie Savea and Sam Cane have been brilliant players but weren’t especially tall but they’ve lacked a dominant No.6, which is why they’ve trialled Tupou Vaa’i there to see if he has the athleticism, and for Saturday they’ve moved the 6ft 6in Simon Parker over from No.8 for only his second cap. Why’s it so important? If there’s any doubt about going long in the hooker’s mind, he’ll end up throwing somewhere else in the line, and then it’s easier for the defence to second guess where the ball’s going and spoil.
What people may not understand is a towering blindside counteracts the fact you don’t give the opposition lineout ball at the back which leads to powerful rolling mauls and penalties called against you. If you can counteract height with height and disrupt that ball, you in effect set up a platform to actually stop the maul.
Attack wins you games in 2025
I saw some stats recently that said if you score 27 points in a Test, you’ll have a very good chance of winning the game. Personally, I think the All Blacks have struggled to match the attacking quality they were given by the likes of Ma’a Nonu, Tana Umaga, Ben Smith, or Conrad Smith.
They were players who could make linebreaks in the blink of an eye and I’m not sure the current crop are upgrades on those icons of the game. It will be intriguing to see which team makes most opportunities.
If the All Blacks think they can just sit back on their heels and repel wave after wave of Springbok attack, they won’t win because their DNA has always been to outscore their opponents. If the Boks hit 30 in Eden Park, in my opinion they’ll likely win the Test match.
Make your early kicks to create scoreboard pressure
We’ve seen what missing kicks has meant for Manie Libbok and Beauden Barrett and the respective fortunes of their teams. It’s going to be an edgy, nervy game early on and slotting the early kicks to create scoreboard pressure will be key. You miss four or six points early on and that’s massive in a Test match who is likely to be a one-score game.
That’s why Handre Pollard is starting for the Boks. What you don’t need is someone to kick well only when there’s no pressure and you score six or seven tries and win 40 points to something. In a tight game like this, you want someone who doesn’t miss the poles. It’s got nothing to do with is Pollard better than Barrett as an all-round player? It’s just a Test where you can’t afford to leave points out on the field.
The Eden Park factor
There’s an adage we use when you’re the visiting team. ‘Take the crowd out of the contest’. You know, silence the supporters. The one way you do that is you score early, and keep the scoreboard ticking over. You’ll notice the crowd gets quieter and quieter. As soon as the crowd senses their team has the upper hand, it’s very difficult for opposition teams to come back.
The Eden Park crowd know their rugby and if the All Blacks are in trouble, you’ll be able to hear a pin drop. It is interesting to see Rassie Erasumus hold back his squad announcement by a few days. It shows just how important those chess moves are going to be in the areas we’ve mentioned and how seriously he is approaching this game.
Jesse Kriel’s big Test and the importance of maintaining discipline
Even though Siya Kolisi has been picked as eighth man, interestingly Rassie Erasmus has handed Jesse Kriel the captain’s armband. It’s going to be a tough Test match for any captain in that cauldron. Personally, I have always picked a forward as captain because he is closer to the action, so I thought Eben [Etzebeth] may have got the armband if Siya hadn’t made it.
Locks make great captains. Someone like Alun Wyn Jones, one of the modern-day greats, would use his eyes in the maul, look at the referee and say, ‘these guys are offside’ and get a penalty. Saying that, there have been some very fine midfield captains. If you look back at Brian O’Driscoll, Tana Umaga, even as far back as Will Carling. It can work.
It’ll be a big evening for Jesse, and they will have to be mindful not to overload Karl Dickson, if Siya and Eben want to make a point. On the flip side, as we know, there’s been much debate over whether Scott Barrett is the right captain for the All Blacks. One thing the All Blacks have been poor in the last couple of weeks is their discipline and having to play with 14 men, or less, for long periods of time.
Scott Barrett has to control his men. That’s completely unlike the All Blacks we have known, who would normally be squeaky clean and smart. It’s a crucial element of who comes out on top this weekend.
I have the advantage of writing after the result of the game is known, but it went as I expected. It would not be true of every contest, but the All Blacks and the Springboks are both good enough to have the decision go to the team that is both the most aggressive and the most accurate. I thought this would be the All Blacks and so it proved. The question now is as to whether they can do it again. Pulling out a superior game when the team’s collective arse is on fire is a thing most can manage; repeating the feat after a triumph is much the more difficult task.
Squeaky bum time.
A month ago I'd have said the ABs by 8-10 PTs. Deserve it or not, it's Eden park.
Genuinely a 50/50 now I reckon. More pressure on them too.
Does it make them or break them?
I don’t think so, you’ll actually see the losing side come out stronger, than even includes where the All Blacks get a good hiding imo.
Now if there is a side that can win both games, then that team will certainly take an edge into the series next year.
It’s ‘rip’…
Yeah they’ve always been searching for that same bruiser 6. South Africa, despite PSDTs fabulous WC final performance, have generally gone for that lighter and taller 6 for the lineouts. I think it’s great that Razor is trying to find another option at 6 like SA has, of course weve always had these players, they just generally required to fill the lock positions with the lack of such Afrikaan size available.
Scott Barrett is a great example of someone who would be a 6 in most other tests sides, and has always played like one. Parker is definitely more back in the bruiser category however, so expect him to try and be doing the traditional role again, which you also might expect to see from PSDT under Tony Browns attack?
I would not like to make any prediction on the outcome. I will, however say i do not think it will be pretty - it will be a match for the rugby purist. Tough battles up front between two good packs, lots of rucks and mauls. Turnovers and defence will win the game. I do predict a lot of penalties - both sides will be pushing the limit. and i would be surprised if we do not see a few cards. The All Blacks at home, at Eden Park, hurting from a loss to the Argies would have to be favourites. But the Springboks are never to be written off. As an avid Boks fan, i hope we find a way to win, but it is really going to be difficult. All I can say is i am really looking forward to the game, and if ANYBODY dares to interrupt me tomorow morning - you do so at your own peril.
Boks by ten. NZ to infringe and infringe..
NZ by a billion. Boks to lose and lose..
The AB’s game plan is all about the starting forwards grunt and speed, then timing when to send on the impact players a la Jason Ryan at Ellis Park 2023
I'm sure a lot of motivational insight has been shared and all the players will be focused
Go the AB’s…getting their mojo on for Ardie at the Fortress of Eden Park…
I think the scrums will be a contest within a contest and the lineouts are going to be very competitive, with both teams contesting them.
Back rows look well balanced and will need a piece of magic to separate these teams.
From an ENG fan, I can’t wait for this game, I think they will be the best 2 games of the season (better than The Lions Series).
Both teams are desperate to win, Eden Park possibly gives an edge to the AB’s but it’s going to be an 80 minute battle, both teams know what is at stake and I think they will both throw everything at these games.
I think SA will edge the scrum and NZ may well beat them at their own game from the bench.
Saturday can’t come quickly enough and hope cards don’t decide the outcome (again). The fans want to see 15 vs 15 throwing everything they have at each other to see who comes out on top.
I was really excited for that to be the case too PM (well not particularly in it outdoing Lions) but unfortunately I think that idea has well and truly gone out the window.
Jake is living in 2015. He pines for the ABs of that era more than NZ fans do. The ABs have not been squeaky clean and smart since then. From 2016 onwards they have barely had a game against a good team where they have kept 15 on the field.
If one of these two teams lose this leg 2-0 it will be big questions time. Even if the ABs lose in Auckland but win game 2 we will still be roughly where we are now. Same for SA - largely unanswered questions. Lose 2-0 though and the questions will all be answered. For NZ good bye Hansen, Holland, and Ellison. For South Africa good bye Tony Brown.
It’s a great point about goal kicking though. The ABs best place kicker is on the bench, and an errant boot has cost us a number of games and arguably a world cup.
You think Rassies going back to his Aus game 1 tactics this week? Personally I think that is there best bet, no point trying to ground it out with a strong AB pack, just blitz them all over the field and it’s gg’s.
You’re right about his take being a very sentimental one though, I think a lot of SAn’s see it that way too.
Looking at the big picture I’d even say NZs best potential game/wC winning kicker is not even in with a look of the 23, in Ruben Love. I definitely think you’ll see the ABs kicking to the corner early instead.
Spot on all around from Jake.
I think it’s going to be a grind for most of this test. And I think mistakes are going to be the difference. The team that’s less sharp, makes more mistakes is going to lose this test. Whether it be giving away penalties, handling errors or set pieces not going to plan.
The boks haven’t seemed to have had an error free/polished looking game since the Baa Baas and I think we may see more of this unless the team really worked hard on the basics for this test. It’s how they lost against the wallabies. And made hard work of the second test.
The flash may appear here and there. But it’s going to be a grind for the most part for both teams. Tense stuff.
I do think that it is a little disingenuous to call the ABs squeaky clean. Smart, yes. Clean, no. Insert ‘Dark Arts of Rugby’ conversation here. However, it (lack of discipline) is a serious point for this team of the last few years that they have had to play many games down a man or two. One particular game in 2023 comes to mind.
Someone recently described this game as two injured giants of the game fighting it out on hallowed ground. Everyone knows the history of both teams, but currently both are showing identity issues and are having to reach deep into their reserves due to injuries all over the park. Are these defensive teams? Are they attacking teams? What would they look like if they could both field their ideal uninjured 23 on match day? Can the replacements hack it on the biggest stage since the final, with the world cup cycle in full swing and less and less opportunities to get those precious Test caps under their belts?
These are really the questions. Any suggestions of crisis is just emotional baggage. Yes, Razor will have some serious questions to answer in NZ as a 5th loss in a row to the SBs will not be taken kindly. But as some people here in the comment section, and in other forums/articles have suggested, a massive loss now could just be a catalyst for comeback. This is true for the ABs and for the Boks. Nothing like a sore loss to fire up some emotion. Losing hurts, sportsmen and women don’t forget. These two nations are too proud and strong to collapse (sorry Wales, looking at you). Wildly, this game between #1 & 2 feels as though both teams have something to prove to their fans, their competition, and themselves. I can’t wait.
I think a “comeback”, more a throwback, would be regression for South Africa. I think they absolutely need to learn how to combine the excitement of their backs with the pragmatism of their forwards.
Every moment will be important but should the scoreline be close in the last 20 minutes, decision making will be crucial. We saw last year how the Springboks overpowered the All Blacks late on twice, taking advantage of the poor discipline from New Zealand.
You’ve probably underestimated the importance of this game in NZ Jake. If the ABs lose this one, they will absolutely have their backs against the wall.
Razor has the unenviable stat of being the fastest AB coach to reach 5 losses - and last week the ABs lost yet another long-standing record against Argentina, in Argentina.
NZ fans are pretty sensitive to records being broken in all the wrong ways after Foster’s tenure. If Eden falls, I predict the fallout will be ugly.
I’m not sure if I agree with your point, that the losers will have longer odds at the next WC. Wins can help paper over the cracks.
It’s what you do about failure that is important, and a full-blown crisis is perhaps what this AB team needs. And the Boks might benefit in two years from freshening the team by replacing a few old campaigners if they don’t deliver.
The consensus in NZ seems to be this team lacks an attacking identity. The forwards are looking in a good place 2 years out from the WC, and perhaps Parker will fill the long held void at 6.
But the backs lack punch. They’re selected conservatively, and there’s no sense a plan is in place to develop them into an attacking force.
So if NZ loose, it will be ugly. It will definitely be backs against the wall, but perhaps that’s exactly the catalyst required for necessary change, as there would be no place to hide.
And if that happens, the ABs chances of regaining the cup might just have shortened.
Crikey Johnz - Can you imagine the pain of being an England supporter for these last 3 years under Borthwick . . . . However, after leading games for 60 mins (which we then went on to loose with a weak bench) his coaching team are finally learning their trade at this level and we are back on an upward curve this year.
He’s conditioned us to go into games expecting to lose . . . . and anything better is a bonus. 🤣🤣