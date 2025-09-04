'We have to score tries': Rassie on Springboks' game plan for Eden Park

Much has been made of the Springboks’ recent evolution on the attacking side of the ball, with more expansive play under new attack coach and former All Black Tony Brown failing to convince some fans that ambitious play is the right direction for the team.

With a rugby DNA characterised by relentless physicality and set-piece dominance, South Africa taking on board a former Kiwi playmaker was sure to sit uncomfortably with some. But head coach Rassie Erasmus has a vision, and Brown has been tasked with helping bring it to life.

After a shaky start to the 2025 Rugby Championship with a dramatic loss against the Wallabies at home, Erasmus’ side did revert to type somewhat in game two, opting for fewer carries and more kicks as veteran 10 Handre Pollard replaced Manie Libbok as pivot.

With their next Test coming against the All Blacks at their fortress of Eden Park, all eyes are peeled as fans wonder what style of play the Boks will run out with.

“I guess, people say ‘you must go back to the way you play’. For us, we think we have to be able to do both kinds of games,” Erasmus told reporters in Auckland after naming his matchday 23.

“New Zealand’s natural way is making it loose, making it fast, and that’s why we went with a five-three (bench) split, and that’s why we have young Ethan (Hooker) on the bench, and we have Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) on the bench, and I guess it’s the same with them.

“I don’t really know if the game’s going to open up, of course, the World Cup final, as always in a must-win, the games get a little more tense, and more brutal and a bit more physical. But once they open you up, you struggle to contain them. So I guess that’s what they’re going to try and do, and we’re probably going to try and make it a bit of a squeeze.

“I think it’s two different styles, but then history has shown you must score 28 points against New Zealand, I’m not talking World Cups, if you want to beat them. So we also have to score tries, and we’ve got a few plans. I’m not sure if they’re going to work, but hopefully.

“We have to score tries to get to plus 25 points if we want to win the game.”

While the coach has again looked to Pollard to steer the ship, there’s plenty of dynamism around the 10 to keep pace with the All Blacks’ threats.

“We feel, honestly, that we’re going to need speed and pace all over the park, and we feel that this team that we’ve picked is the fastest, fittest team that can handle that. But we also feel that we’ve got enough grunt to match and try and get the edge on them in the physicality.

“We actually decided last week after analysing them that playing here, a five-three bench would probably be the best.”

