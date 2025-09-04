Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Siya Kolisi named to play All Blacks but not as captain for Springboks

South Africa's Captain and number eight Siya Kolisi runs on the field ahead of the Rugby Championship first round Test match between South Africa and Australia at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 16, 2025. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Springboks have named their team to play the All Blacks which includes inspirational icon Siya Kolisi, but he hasn’t been named as captain.

Kolisi has been named at No.8 along with Marco van Staden and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the back row, a combination that has been regular in 2025.

But the captaincy has been given to centre Jesse Kriel, who lines up next to Damian de Allende as usual in the Bok midfield. Sharks midfielder Ethan Hooker has been named in the 23 jersey.

Video Spacer

Johan Ackermann explains Marvin Orie's early departure from the Bulls

Johan Ackermann explains Marvin Orie’s early departure from the Bulls

Erasmus said the decision to give Kriel the captaincy was down to uncertainty around Kolisi’s ability to play due to injury concerns.

“Siya was touch and go for the match earlier in the week after picking up a niggle a few weeks ago, and we didn’t want to risk him unnecessarily, but with Jean-Luc du Preez having picked up a niggle at training this week, Siya was the obvious choice to slot in at No.8,” he said.

“At that stage, Jesse had already been told he would be the captain, and it was only fair for us to keep things that way.

“He’s a great leader and one of the core players in our team. His communication with the referee and his teammates is good, and he leads by example in the way he plays, so he deserves this opportunity.”

In other changes, Cheslin Kolbe has moved across to the right wing where he will match up against Rieko Ioane. Kolbe has been playing on the left wing recently, but Canan Moodie will play there this week.

In the halves, Grant Williams is paired with Handre Pollard once again with Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are named on the bench as replacements.

Up front Eben Etzebeth returns to the starting line-up along side Ruan Nortje while Lood de Jager is the lone lock on a 5-3 bench. Utility loose forward Kwagga Smith is named as the back rower on the bench.

“There have been a few big scores between the sides in the past, but also many tight battles, so the most important aspects for us will be to execute our game plan as well as we can, fight fire with fire, and be effective in every aspect of our game,” Erasmus said.

“Every point will count in this match, so we need to be sharp mentally and physically, and ensure that we leave nothing out on the field.”

Springbok team to face New Zealand:

15 Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls) – 100 caps, 75 pts (15t)
14 Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath) – 42 caps, 111 points (18t, 3c, 5p)
13 Jesse Kriel (captain, Canon Eagles) – 82 caps, 95 points (19t)
12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 90 caps, 55 points (11t)
11 Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls) – 16 caps, 40 pts (8t)
10 Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls) – 83 caps, 812 points (8t, 122c, 171p, 5dg)
9 Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 21 caps, 25 pts (5t)

8 Siya Kolisi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 94 caps, 65 points (13t)
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) – 89 caps, 60 pts (12t)
6 Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 29 caps, 15 pts (3t)
5 Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) – 9 caps, 0 pts
4 Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 135 caps, 35 points (7t)
3 Thomas du Toit (Bath) – 26 caps, 5 pts (1t)
2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 80 caps, 115 pts (23t)
1 Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 43 caps, 0 pts

Replacements:

16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls) – 5 caps, 10 pts (2t)
17 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) – 3 caps, 5 pts (1t)
18 Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls) – 20 caps, 0 pts
19 Lood de Jager (Wild Knights) – 69 caps, 25 points (5t)
20 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 55 caps, 50 points (10t)
21 Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers) – 42 caps, 70 pts (14t)
22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers) – 11 caps, 54 points (15c, 8p)
23 Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 1 cap, 0 points

K
KB 6 days ago

What I’m loving is both teams 100 % respect for this fixture - By far this is SAs best team fielded this year - I feel locked in & connected with the build up - it’s our game before the real one - It’s next level when the gods of the game clash - you see their craftsmanship in all the details - nzs half back crisis sa call in faf d - nzs aerial weaknesses in comes Pollard

Nzs best front row on the bench - Holland on the bench to counter Synman who isn’t there - the match ups are collosial - I have to say Rassie is leading the pack with innovation & tactics kolisi at 8 but not captain that’s gone to the veteran Kriel - talk about balls - sharing the leadership would nz give the captaincy in this game to a back ? My gut tells me sa have a slight edge with this team- pollard will kick 9 out of 10 Barrett 7 out of 10 there’s the winning of the game - so nz have to score more tries and keep their structure - nz lost their last match - that makes them a wounded bull at Eden - can they harness that to their advantage - if they can they will take the win otherwise the wheels will fall off.

The obvious issues for nz are getting over a last game loss which has stalled momentum and belief

Roigard and Ratima out and aerial game wobbles - I want to see B Barrett run to the line - the nz bench have the edge except at half back and Tupaea -I would have had Fianganuku

This week Mallet and Erasmas showed respect 🙏 towards their greatest foe - hats off boys - you get that from me in return - so now the winds are converging - the time has come to find favour with the gods - I will burn incense and rub black charcoal onto my forehead as I offer up my newly carved miniature rugby ball

P
PM 7 days ago

Switching CK to the left was interesting, I think that’s where Pollard will put the cross kicks in and allow him to run on and attack. I was surprised how often SA used that tactic, so it’s clearly a plan.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Cheslin is on at 14?

P
PM 7 days ago

That’s a really good team and the front row with Ox & Du Toit should be box office against NZ. Can’t wait to see how the scrums evolve in this game.


Can’t wait to see this game - hopefully it lives to its billing but i think this will be fireworks from the very start.

W
Willardi 7 days ago

Ethan Hooker is actually slightly bigger than AE. Maybe this is a 6/2. No RG is insane.

N
Nickers 7 days ago

Noone is bigger than Esterhuizen

P
PB 7 days ago

How is Ethan Hooker bigger if he is 15 kg lighter??

J
JD 7 days ago

Where did that stat come from? Andre has about 15 kg’s on Hooker as far as I’m aware.

S
SB 7 days ago

No Snyman and no bomb squad.

M
MO 7 days ago

I have felt all season that Snyman has been out of shape and not in particularly good form. Perhaps there’s something going on behind the scenes here.


I think it is a great team, about as good as we could have fielded. Would have preferred Arendse at wing, but he’s injured, so Moodie is a better choice than an old Mapimps.

f
fl 7 days ago

945 caps in the starting XV - I thought this was a team in transition?

P
PM 7 days ago

Until the tight games come, where experience does help, especially at 10 & 15.

M
MO 7 days ago

This is the last hurrah for players like Le Roux and for this 2 x WC winning team. Rassie wants this one like he wants a World Cup Final. I think we’ll see a lot more experimentation/transition in the Argentina tests and on the northern hemisphere tour as he builds to 2027.

S
SK 7 days ago

Not sure why Kolisi doesnt captain the team, late change planned or perhaps they want to replace him after 40 because he is not 100%? Hooker on the bench is another curious selection, who does he replace in the match, surely another forward would help against a power All Blacks pack? No 6-2 is a gamble with Kolisi and Van Staden starting, surely another Lock would help with lineout pressure and Snyman is a quality option but not there. Le Roux at fullback means they have less pace from 15 which is a concern against the likes of Jordan and Co and especially Barrett who likes those short chips in behind the defence.

P
PM 7 days ago

Coming straight back from injury in a high intensity game, I would be surprised if he stays on for longer than 40 mins. Expect Kwagga to be on fairly early (unless injury strikes).

G
GrahamVF 7 days ago

Kolisi was in doubt as a starter right up to today which is why the team was only announced today instead of Thursday and on top of that Du Preez would have started at 8 but was injured in training. So probably not the strongest possible team. He had picked starting forwards who can play 60.

f
fl 7 days ago

“Hooker on the bench is another curious selection, who does he replace in the match, surely another forward would help against a power All Blacks pack?”


u joking?

N
Northandsouth 7 days ago

No 6/2 split after NZ put Tupou back to lock and picked a faster loose trio. Looks like a team to try and match ABs for pace and accuracy, rather than one to try and grind them down…

P
PM 7 days ago

It’s consistent with his comments “we need to score tries”. I think Rassie knows they need at least 30 points to close out this game, so expect a fast game from both sides trying to get outside the 13 channel to attack.


BB will pass, AP will kick and there’s going to be an almighty battle up front in the middle.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Yes. I agree. I’m quite perplexed that they’d have gone with a 5/3 for this fixture.


Unless there’s another change in the lineup - Hooker making way for a forward. Particularly if Siya is withdrawn as it doesn’t sound as if he’s 100%. Also perplexing.


The ABs pack are going to be tough to beat at home.

G
GrahamVF 7 days ago

Moodie is there for the high balls

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 19 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 20 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 22 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 52 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 53 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments