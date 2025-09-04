Siya Kolisi named to play All Blacks but not as captain for Springboks
The Springboks have named their team to play the All Blacks which includes inspirational icon Siya Kolisi, but he hasn’t been named as captain.
Kolisi has been named at No.8 along with Marco van Staden and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the back row, a combination that has been regular in 2025.
But the captaincy has been given to centre Jesse Kriel, who lines up next to Damian de Allende as usual in the Bok midfield. Sharks midfielder Ethan Hooker has been named in the 23 jersey.
Erasmus said the decision to give Kriel the captaincy was down to uncertainty around Kolisi’s ability to play due to injury concerns.
“Siya was touch and go for the match earlier in the week after picking up a niggle a few weeks ago, and we didn’t want to risk him unnecessarily, but with Jean-Luc du Preez having picked up a niggle at training this week, Siya was the obvious choice to slot in at No.8,” he said.
“At that stage, Jesse had already been told he would be the captain, and it was only fair for us to keep things that way.
“He’s a great leader and one of the core players in our team. His communication with the referee and his teammates is good, and he leads by example in the way he plays, so he deserves this opportunity.”
In other changes, Cheslin Kolbe has moved across to the right wing where he will match up against Rieko Ioane. Kolbe has been playing on the left wing recently, but Canan Moodie will play there this week.
In the halves, Grant Williams is paired with Handre Pollard once again with Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are named on the bench as replacements.
Up front Eben Etzebeth returns to the starting line-up along side Ruan Nortje while Lood de Jager is the lone lock on a 5-3 bench. Utility loose forward Kwagga Smith is named as the back rower on the bench.
“There have been a few big scores between the sides in the past, but also many tight battles, so the most important aspects for us will be to execute our game plan as well as we can, fight fire with fire, and be effective in every aspect of our game,” Erasmus said.
“Every point will count in this match, so we need to be sharp mentally and physically, and ensure that we leave nothing out on the field.”
Springbok team to face New Zealand:
15 Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls) – 100 caps, 75 pts (15t)
14 Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath) – 42 caps, 111 points (18t, 3c, 5p)
13 Jesse Kriel (captain, Canon Eagles) – 82 caps, 95 points (19t)
12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 90 caps, 55 points (11t)
11 Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls) – 16 caps, 40 pts (8t)
10 Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls) – 83 caps, 812 points (8t, 122c, 171p, 5dg)
9 Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 21 caps, 25 pts (5t)
8 Siya Kolisi (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 94 caps, 65 points (13t)
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) – 89 caps, 60 pts (12t)
6 Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 29 caps, 15 pts (3t)
5 Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) – 9 caps, 0 pts
4 Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 135 caps, 35 points (7t)
3 Thomas du Toit (Bath) – 26 caps, 5 pts (1t)
2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 80 caps, 115 pts (23t)
1 Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 43 caps, 0 pts
Replacements:
16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls) – 5 caps, 10 pts (2t)
17 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) – 3 caps, 5 pts (1t)
18 Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls) – 20 caps, 0 pts
19 Lood de Jager (Wild Knights) – 69 caps, 25 points (5t)
20 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 55 caps, 50 points (10t)
21 Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers) – 42 caps, 70 pts (14t)
22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers) – 11 caps, 54 points (15c, 8p)
23 Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 1 cap, 0 points
What I’m loving is both teams 100 % respect for this fixture - By far this is SAs best team fielded this year - I feel locked in & connected with the build up - it’s our game before the real one - It’s next level when the gods of the game clash - you see their craftsmanship in all the details - nzs half back crisis sa call in faf d - nzs aerial weaknesses in comes Pollard
Nzs best front row on the bench - Holland on the bench to counter Synman who isn’t there - the match ups are collosial - I have to say Rassie is leading the pack with innovation & tactics kolisi at 8 but not captain that’s gone to the veteran Kriel - talk about balls - sharing the leadership would nz give the captaincy in this game to a back ? My gut tells me sa have a slight edge with this team- pollard will kick 9 out of 10 Barrett 7 out of 10 there’s the winning of the game - so nz have to score more tries and keep their structure - nz lost their last match - that makes them a wounded bull at Eden - can they harness that to their advantage - if they can they will take the win otherwise the wheels will fall off.
The obvious issues for nz are getting over a last game loss which has stalled momentum and belief
Roigard and Ratima out and aerial game wobbles - I want to see B Barrett run to the line - the nz bench have the edge except at half back and Tupaea -I would have had Fianganuku
This week Mallet and Erasmas showed respect 🙏 towards their greatest foe - hats off boys - you get that from me in return - so now the winds are converging - the time has come to find favour with the gods - I will burn incense and rub black charcoal onto my forehead as I offer up my newly carved miniature rugby ball
Switching CK to the left was interesting, I think that’s where Pollard will put the cross kicks in and allow him to run on and attack. I was surprised how often SA used that tactic, so it’s clearly a plan.
Cheslin is on at 14?
That’s a really good team and the front row with Ox & Du Toit should be box office against NZ. Can’t wait to see how the scrums evolve in this game.
Can’t wait to see this game - hopefully it lives to its billing but i think this will be fireworks from the very start.
Ethan Hooker is actually slightly bigger than AE. Maybe this is a 6/2. No RG is insane.
Noone is bigger than Esterhuizen
How is Ethan Hooker bigger if he is 15 kg lighter??
Where did that stat come from? Andre has about 15 kg’s on Hooker as far as I’m aware.
No Snyman and no bomb squad.
I have felt all season that Snyman has been out of shape and not in particularly good form. Perhaps there’s something going on behind the scenes here.
I think it is a great team, about as good as we could have fielded. Would have preferred Arendse at wing, but he’s injured, so Moodie is a better choice than an old Mapimps.
945 caps in the starting XV - I thought this was a team in transition?
Until the tight games come, where experience does help, especially at 10 & 15.
This is the last hurrah for players like Le Roux and for this 2 x WC winning team. Rassie wants this one like he wants a World Cup Final. I think we’ll see a lot more experimentation/transition in the Argentina tests and on the northern hemisphere tour as he builds to 2027.
Not sure why Kolisi doesnt captain the team, late change planned or perhaps they want to replace him after 40 because he is not 100%? Hooker on the bench is another curious selection, who does he replace in the match, surely another forward would help against a power All Blacks pack? No 6-2 is a gamble with Kolisi and Van Staden starting, surely another Lock would help with lineout pressure and Snyman is a quality option but not there. Le Roux at fullback means they have less pace from 15 which is a concern against the likes of Jordan and Co and especially Barrett who likes those short chips in behind the defence.
Coming straight back from injury in a high intensity game, I would be surprised if he stays on for longer than 40 mins. Expect Kwagga to be on fairly early (unless injury strikes).
Kolisi was in doubt as a starter right up to today which is why the team was only announced today instead of Thursday and on top of that Du Preez would have started at 8 but was injured in training. So probably not the strongest possible team. He had picked starting forwards who can play 60.
“Hooker on the bench is another curious selection, who does he replace in the match, surely another forward would help against a power All Blacks pack?”
u joking?
No 6/2 split after NZ put Tupou back to lock and picked a faster loose trio. Looks like a team to try and match ABs for pace and accuracy, rather than one to try and grind them down…
It’s consistent with his comments “we need to score tries”. I think Rassie knows they need at least 30 points to close out this game, so expect a fast game from both sides trying to get outside the 13 channel to attack.
BB will pass, AP will kick and there’s going to be an almighty battle up front in the middle.
Yes. I agree. I’m quite perplexed that they’d have gone with a 5/3 for this fixture.
Unless there’s another change in the lineup - Hooker making way for a forward. Particularly if Siya is withdrawn as it doesn’t sound as if he’s 100%. Also perplexing.
The ABs pack are going to be tough to beat at home.
Moodie is there for the high balls