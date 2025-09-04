Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Scott Robertson talks halfback call as debutant named for Boks clash

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Kyle Preston of the All Blacks during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at North Harbour Stadium on September 02, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

This time last year, Kyle Preston was scoring tries for fun with Wellington in the NPC, but instead of building his game for the next Super Rugby season, it was a roofing gig that awaited the 25-year-old at the season’s end.

The Crusaders were one of the teams calling Preston’s number after the Lions’ dramatic NPC title win. Finally, with a full-time rugby contract on the table, he opted for a change of scenery.

In his rookie season in Christchurch, Preston emerged as a standout halfback with a rare ability to kick off both feet with superb accuracy. He contributed six tries, including a hat trick in his Crusaders debut, as his side claimed yet another Super Rugby title.

Fast forward a few months, and Preston’s rise has done anything but cease. An injury crisis at halfback in the national set-up revealed him as the fifth-choice halfback in the country, and saw him called in as injury cover for New Zealand’s mini-tour of Argentina.

Yet another injury in All Blacks camp has Preston set for an All Blacks debut off the bench, at Eden Park, against the Springboks, in one of the biggest Test matches in years.

All Blacks head coach named Preston in the No. 21 jersey for the Rugby Championship contest, and was asked what the halfback’s reaction was to hearing his name called in the team sheet.

“He’s a quiet young man, but he’s tough,” the coach told reporters in Auckland. “He was pretty humbled and shook everyone’s hand and downloaded it all.

“We got him in here for a reason. He probably didn’t quite think he was going to come in this game, but he does his core roles really, really well, and he’ll rise to the occasion.”

Both Cam Roigard and Noah Hotham are set for another three to four weeks on the sidelines with their respective injuries, and after early uncertainty about his fitness, Cortez Ratima’s “nasty little” rib injury has ruled him out of this weekend’s game.

Preston himself had an injury scare this week, with an ankle tweak reviewed by All Blacks medical staff before getting the all-clear.

The Test rookie will play back-up to Finlay Christie, who is set to wear the No. 9 jersey for the first time in 2025 after losing his place in the squad to Noah Hotham during the course of 2024.

For some, Christie’s opportunity in such a high-pressure Test at Eden Park evoked memories of Stephen Donald’s infamous 2011 Rugby World Cup call-up, when the first five dropped his whitebaiting gear to play in the World Cup final amidst an injury crisis at 10, only to kick what would be the winning penalty with a jersey that was a tad small.

Robertson found the comparison amusing when he was asked whether this was Christie’s ‘Stephen Donald moment’.

“His jersey fits,” the coach joked. “We’d love that. Look, Fin’s a Test match footballer and he’s played inside Beauden, so he’s good to go.”

7 Comments
G
GP 6 days ago

Great article on Kyle Preston. He had a spectacular start to his Crusaders career in round one against the Hurricanes , getting a hat trick. Carried on where he left off with Wellington. He should have been on the bench last week and be starting this week. Canterbury lock Sam Darry should be in the match day squad. Same goes for Leicester Fainga’anuku. Both in great form.

S
SB 7 days ago

Wonder how many minutes he will get, if any.

K
Koro Teeps 7 days ago

I would have started KP with his ability to box kick off both feet

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 18 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 19 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 22 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 51 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 52 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments