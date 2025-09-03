Ethan Blackadder's All Blacks recall bid clouded by season-ending injury
A Tasman Mako injury update has revealed another problem for injury-prone All Black flanker Ethan Blackadder, who will miss the remainder of the NPC season due to a thumb injury.
An All Blacks omission didn’t stop the 30-year-old from re-signing with the Crusaders this July, but the NPC campaign he would’ve been hoping to use to earn a recall is now over.
While calf and hamstring injuries plagued him again this Super Rugby season, Blackadder managed to suit up for 11 Crusaders games, his best tally since 2022. He featured in all five Mako contests so far this season, but was replaced at halftime against Otago last weekend after suffering the thumb injury.
He joins a Mako injury list that includes Highlanders pivot Taine Robinson, fellow Crusader Kershawl Sykes-Martin, and one of the 2024 New Zealand U20’s standouts, Johnny Lee.
The update from the Nelson-based provincial outfit did not specify a timeline, just that Blackadder would miss the remainder of the season.
Blackadder was celebrating his 50th Mako cap in the Otago clash, a game that ended 31-27 in favour of Tasman.
Blackadder, Ennor and Lord have to be the unluckiest player in NZ from this generation.
110% player all the time. Pity a few more ‘other’ players didn’t put in the same effort!!
He needs to either retire or try to get paid in Yen first because his body just can’t hack it.
Really feel for Ethan Blackadder. Mighty rugby player and person. He played great rugby for the Crusaders and carried it on with Tasman.Big loss for Tasman, hope he makes the end of year tour with the AB’s.
The mountain of injuries must be so hard for Blackadder to accept. Outstanding footballer. He reminds me of Richard Kahui and Keith Robinson, both exceptional, gutsy All Black, constantly let down by their bodies.
Dumb comment I hope you’re not a Jacobson fan
What a surprise