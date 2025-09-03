Graham Henry: All Blacks must 'get the icing right, the cake is there'

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry says all the ingredients are in place for the All Blacks to put in a powerful performance in Saturday’s historic clash with the Springboks at Eden Park.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup-winning coach detailed what this week would have looked like for Scott Robertson and his team, highlighting the importance of all leaders in camp, their messaging, and the confidence in their body language.

He also noted the demands of the occasion and that, in his experience, teams who are “10 out of 10” prepared mentally tend not to have discipline issues like the All Blacks were guilty of in Buenos Aires.

“I think there will be one or two changes. There’s usually one or two changes, and I think there’ll be one or two changes for this game,” the All Blacks icon told Newstalk ZB.

“I think the result in Buenos Aires is probably a real positive for the mental edge that the All Blacks will bring to this particular fixture, not that they needed a greater contest. This is the biggest game for a long, long time. It’s hugely exciting for rugby people, and the city’s buzzing and can’t wait for the game.

“I think coming off a loss galvanises them, gets them really focused. So our guys will be the best they can be. Just hopefully they’re going to be good enough.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 16 23 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

The man affectionately known as ‘Ted’ went on to highlight how great an opportunity the upcoming Test is for halfback Finlay Christie, who he saw as one of the best on park in the All Blacks’ last Test, and also said he could see one or two changes coming on the wings, with Leicester Fainga’anuku a chance to return.

“I think the backs will be disappointed with how they’ve played so far this year. Their fluency, it’s hard to work out what they’re actually trying to achieve there.

“And each individual suffers because the backline as a group is not focusing that well. It’s hard to put the finger on any particular back for why they are not functioning that well.

“The back three obviously have another role, which is the high ball, and they’re going to get plenty of that on the weekend.

“Because the backline as a group is not playing well, we’re trying to criticise the individuals. I think it’s really important that the backline functions as a seven, and that really depends on the forwards giving them the right ball, and I think the forwards have been pretty special. I think they’ve done a good job, and they’re developing a lot of depth and competition for places.

“The forwards are setting a platform, the backs have just got to step up and improve what they’re doing.”

Still, Henry was confident the All Blacks could get the result, noting the team handled the Pumas loss well, gave credit to their opponents for their performance, but would be hurting, and a hurting All Blacks side is a dangerous one.

“They will be building all week, and how they train, and not only the guys, the 15 or the 23 three that are playing the game, it’s the whole squad being on the job, setting standards, putting pressure on the team that’s going to play. All of those sorts of things are very important in the build-up to this Test.

“Like it’s the ideal environment, isn’t it? It’s the old enemy, the old foe, huge respect for South Africa. All Black v South Africa, it goes back one hundred-odd years. It’s brilliant.

“We’ve just got to make sure that the icing is right, the cake is there. We’re just going to make sure that we do everything right to make sure it’s the perfect build-up… I’m expecting something special.”