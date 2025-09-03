Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Graham Henry: All Blacks must 'get the icing right, the cake is there'

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21: Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry looks on before the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between New Zealand and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on September 21, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry says all the ingredients are in place for the All Blacks to put in a powerful performance in Saturday’s historic clash with the Springboks at Eden Park.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup-winning coach detailed what this week would have looked like for Scott Robertson and his team, highlighting the importance of all leaders in camp, their messaging, and the confidence in their body language.

He also noted the demands of the occasion and that, in his experience, teams who are “10 out of 10” prepared mentally tend not to have discipline issues like the All Blacks were guilty of in Buenos Aires.

“I think there will be one or two changes. There’s usually one or two changes, and I think there’ll be one or two changes for this game,” the All Blacks icon told Newstalk ZB.

“I think the result in Buenos Aires is probably a real positive for the mental edge that the All Blacks will bring to this particular fixture, not that they needed a greater contest. This is the biggest game for a long, long time. It’s hugely exciting for rugby people, and the city’s buzzing and can’t wait for the game.

“I think coming off a loss galvanises them, gets them really focused. So our guys will be the best they can be. Just hopefully they’re going to be good enough.”

The man affectionately known as ‘Ted’ went on to highlight how great an opportunity the upcoming Test is for halfback Finlay Christie, who he saw as one of the best on park in the All Blacks’ last Test, and also said he could see one or two changes coming on the wings, with Leicester Fainga’anuku a chance to return.

“I think the backs will be disappointed with how they’ve played so far this year. Their fluency, it’s hard to work out what they’re actually trying to achieve there.

“And each individual suffers because the backline as a group is not focusing that well. It’s hard to put the finger on any particular back for why they are not functioning that well.

“The back three obviously have another role, which is the high ball, and they’re going to get plenty of that on the weekend.

“Because the backline as a group is not playing well, we’re trying to criticise the individuals. I think it’s really important that the backline functions as a seven, and that really depends on the forwards giving them the right ball, and I think the forwards have been pretty special. I think they’ve done a good job, and they’re developing a lot of depth and competition for places.

“The forwards are setting a platform, the backs have just got to step up and improve what they’re doing.”

Still, Henry was confident the All Blacks could get the result, noting the team handled the Pumas loss well, gave credit to their opponents for their performance, but would be hurting, and a hurting All Blacks side is a dangerous one.

They will be building all week, and how they train, and not only the guys, the 15 or the 23 three that are playing the game, it’s the whole squad being on the job, setting standards, putting pressure on the team that’s going to play. All of those sorts of things are very important in the build-up to this Test.

“Like it’s the ideal environment, isn’t it? It’s the old enemy, the old foe, huge respect for South Africa. All Black v South Africa, it goes back one hundred-odd years. It’s brilliant.

“We’ve just got to make sure that the icing is right, the cake is there. We’re just going to make sure that we do everything right to make sure it’s the perfect build-up… I’m expecting something special.”

OPINION


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

29 Comments
H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Glad Ted and I can agree. The forwards have been the focus. And we’ll see it on Saturday. Not sure there was enough time to ice the cake.


Bully the boks around the park. Set pieces. Rucks. Dominate through forwards.


Thats the plan anyway.


They should also bring Ted in to Coach the team. With Wayne. Steve can join the week after. Heck. Bring the lot back.

T
Tk 7 days ago

Backs coaching does seem to be a weakness recently for ABs. Fozzie called it wrong and Joe rescued the world cup. Leon left in a hurry and now it's dysfunctional again.

S
SadersMan 7 days ago

The backline breaks down at 10 & 12, & yet the Press focusses on the symptoms & not the actual choke point inside. BB & JB need to step up this week. Big time.

J
JWH 7 days ago

If not I would like to see Tupaea and DMac honestly. Maybe love off the bench? Give BB and JB some time to think about what they did in the naughty corner.

w
wo 7 days ago

A coach is not always to blame as is the case with Razor.


If a team ( Players ) can’t get the BASICS right, then that can hardly be the fault of the coach, especially at international level.


The game plan was set, but the players did not execute it because the opposition played to their strengths, and the ABs ( Players ) did NOT play to theirs, and are classic case of “ Coach Killing “ .


We all know how good Razor is at coaching and results stats do not lie, because the successful full teams under him, had patience, and got the basics right , by playing as a coordinated TEAM, and not individuals making silly decisions, and at times playing their own game.


In my opinion Razor is still the man for the job, and if we continue to play bad , I will stand corrected but I personally think the best of this team is not far away.

G
GodOfFriedChicken 7 days ago

The coach still needs to make sure those basics are firing especially when they do at other levels. He’s got the tactical knowhow but you do have to consider context with his other accolades - neither Super Rugby or NPC are competitions that have many mechanisms to guarantee parity. The All Blacks don’t get other Tier 1 countries’ top players moving here to increase their winning chances like the Crusaders or Canterbury have had with players moving to get better chances at a black jersey.

B
Bruiser 7 days ago

The back issues might improve if we try holding onto the ball. Like Ted, Im struggling to see what they are trying to do

S
SadersMan 7 days ago

Yes, the driver & shotgun are all over the road.

S
SB 7 days ago

The cake seems to be made from the wrong ingredients.

T
Tk 7 days ago

Razor just keeps using stale eggs and old baking powder.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 10 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 11 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 14 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 43 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 44 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments