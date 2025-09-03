Tomas Lavanini to make Super Rugby return with Highlanders

91-cap Pumas lock Tomas Lavanini is on his way back to Super Rugby, this time with the Highlanders for the 2026 season.

After a 49-match Jaguares stint between 2016 and 2019, the bruising second row’s move to Dunedin adds experience to a youthful Highlanders outfit.

A press release from the team on Thursday morning labelled Lavanini and ‘old school’ physical presence, who moves south after seven seasons in Europe, primarily in the Top 14.

Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph welcomed the 32-year-old as a key addition to his squad.

“Tomas’ arrival brings much-needed depth to our locking stocks, especially in an area where Fabian and Mitch have carried a heavy load over recent seasons,” he said

“His experience and physical presence will not only support the group but also help drive the kind of competitive environment that raises performance across the whole squad.

“As a seasoned campaigner, Tomas is built for the intensity of Super Rugby. His reputation for physicality speaks volumes, and I am sure he will embrace the challenge of the competition.”

The Highlanders have previously had the services of Pumas players Mathias Diaz and Martin Bogado, while Pablo Matera’s 2022 stint with the Crusaders ended in a Super Rugby title.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be joining the Highlanders, a club with such a rich history and affinity to Argentinian players. New Zealand rugby has always stood out for its intensity and pride, and the Highlanders play with heart- something I respect deeply.

“I’m here to bring experience and a hunger to compete. I’m excited to work with Jamie, meet my new teammates and help the club achieve success.”

Lavanini is the latest in an active recruitment push from Jamie Joseph and the Highlanders, with New Zealand U20 lock Josh Tengblad a recent addition set to benefit from Lavanini’s presence.

