Super Rugby Pacific

Tomas Lavanini to make Super Rugby return with Highlanders

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa clashes with Matias Moroni and Tomas Lavanini of Argentina during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Bronze Final match between South Africa and Argentina (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

91-cap Pumas lock Tomas Lavanini is on his way back to Super Rugby, this time with the Highlanders for the 2026 season.

After a 49-match Jaguares stint between 2016 and 2019, the bruising second row’s move to Dunedin adds experience to a youthful Highlanders outfit.

A press release from the team on Thursday morning labelled Lavanini and ‘old school’ physical presence, who moves south after seven seasons in Europe, primarily in the Top 14.

Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph welcomed the 32-year-old as a key addition to his squad.

“Tomas’ arrival brings much-needed depth to our locking stocks, especially in an area where Fabian and Mitch have carried a heavy load over recent seasons,” he said

“His experience and physical presence will not only support the group but also help drive the kind of competitive environment that raises performance across the whole squad.

“As a seasoned campaigner, Tomas is built for the intensity of Super Rugby. His reputation for physicality speaks volumes, and I am sure he will embrace the challenge of the competition.”

The Highlanders have previously had the services of Pumas players Mathias Diaz and Martin Bogado, while Pablo Matera’s 2022 stint with the Crusaders ended in a Super Rugby title.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be joining the Highlanders, a club with such a rich history and affinity to Argentinian players. New Zealand rugby has always stood out for its intensity and pride, and the Highlanders play with heart- something I respect deeply.

“I’m here to bring experience and a hunger to compete. I’m excited to work with Jamie, meet my new teammates and help the club achieve success.”

Lavanini is the latest in an active recruitment push from Jamie Joseph and the Highlanders, with New Zealand U20 lock Josh Tengblad a recent addition set to benefit from Lavanini’s presence.

Recommended

Fourth-oldest Black Fern Henwood: 'The Rugby World Cup was the reason I came back'

Six head coaches axed: Inside Montpellier’s game of thrones

Gregor Townsend to see out Rugby World Cup cycle with Scotland

All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick gives his read of The Rugby Championship


3 Comments
D
DM 7 days ago

Big engine big attitude, alongside Holland will be a great learning curve for tengblad who is already making good ground.

S
SB 7 days ago

Great signing.

U
Utiku Old Boy 7 days ago

I like it! Lavanini has plenty of ticker and brings a lot of experience to the locking depth at Highlanders. Good move Landers!

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 21 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 22 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 24 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 54 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 55 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments