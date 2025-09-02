Scott Hansen: 'Every team looking at South Africa will see those opportunities'

Two distinct rugby identities will collide once again at Eden Park this weekend as the latest chapter in rugby’s favourite rivalry is written.

The All Blacks will host the Springboks at their spiritual home with the Rugby Championship very much up for grabs after two rounds of action. The pair of rugby powerhouses have each suffered a loss and celebrated a win in the tournament to date, results that only amplified the anticipation for this weekend’s contest.

Both teams and both coaching groups will be feeling the heat, but All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen was clear on how to avoid any conservatism when chasing the prized win.

“I think it’s the understanding of fighting styles,” he told reporters in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon. “They’re direct, they’re very physical, and they go to the air. Our fighting style is different; we want to manipulate differently, so it’s how we can control and adjust in the Test.

“The All Blacks are at our best when we’re adjusting during the game, our attack is being decisive, and we’re earning opportunities through our defence.

“We have to be courageous, we have to be fearless, and we need to play like the All Blacks.”

After a review of New Zealand’s recent loss to Argentina emphasised “ownership, preparation and opportunity”, attention shifted to analysing the Springboks.

Hansen said finding vulnerabilities in the Springboks’ game is the simple part, but exploiting those vulnerabilities in the moment is where things get tricky.

“Every team looking at South Africa will see those opportunities. Where they’re world-class is that they’ll look like (the opportunities are) there, then all of a sudden, they’re not. So again, it’s how we adjust to it.

“We’ve got our planning and prep around opportunities we feel that will be there, but also understanding the adjustments they will make.”

With the loss still fresh in the minds of the team and fans alike, Hansen believes a date with the world champions is just what the doctor ordered.

“I think it’s exactly the challenge the team needs, to know where we’re at. And that’s the way we’ve approached it, that’s what’s in front of us.

“Obviously, where we are this week is a massive opportunity, and we’ve spoken about how this is the game we need.”

Helping lift the team for Saturday’s game is veteran coach Sir Wayne Smith, a key figure in the All Blacks’ success at the 2011 Rugby World Cup and the Black Ferns’ success at the 2022 Rugby World Cup. Hansen shared why the performance coach’s presence is so significant.

“He’s a mentor to the group. Razor and I have coached with Smithy for a long time, and having him around, talking about the All Blacks legacy and the history, is good for the group. The boys love having him in.”