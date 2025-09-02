Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Scott Hansen: 'Every team looking at South Africa will see those opportunities'

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 23: Jesse Kriel (Captain) of South Africa chats to players during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at DHL Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Two distinct rugby identities will collide once again at Eden Park this weekend as the latest chapter in rugby’s favourite rivalry is written.

The All Blacks will host the Springboks at their spiritual home with the Rugby Championship very much up for grabs after two rounds of action. The pair of rugby powerhouses have each suffered a loss and celebrated a win in the tournament to date, results that only amplified the anticipation for this weekend’s contest.

Both teams and both coaching groups will be feeling the heat, but All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen was clear on how to avoid any conservatism when chasing the prized win.

“I think it’s the understanding of fighting styles,” he told reporters in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon. “They’re direct, they’re very physical, and they go to the air. Our fighting style is different; we want to manipulate differently, so it’s how we can control and adjust in the Test.

“The All Blacks are at our best when we’re adjusting during the game, our attack is being decisive, and we’re earning opportunities through our defence.

“We have to be courageous, we have to be fearless, and we need to play like the All Blacks.”

After a review of New Zealand’s recent loss to Argentina emphasised “ownership, preparation and opportunity”, attention shifted to analysing the Springboks.

Hansen said finding vulnerabilities in the Springboks’ game is the simple part, but exploiting those vulnerabilities in the moment is where things get tricky.

“Every team looking at South Africa will see those opportunities. Where they’re world-class is that they’ll look like (the opportunities are) there, then all of a sudden, they’re not. So again, it’s how we adjust to it.

“We’ve got our planning and prep around opportunities we feel that will be there, but also understanding the adjustments they will make.”

Why a Springboks win at Eden Park is good for everyone

The All Black jersey simply demands more, from both players and coaches. If you aren't giving it, it will find a way to make you pay the price it demands. 

With the loss still fresh in the minds of the team and fans alike, Hansen believes a date with the world champions is just what the doctor ordered.

“I think it’s exactly the challenge the team needs, to know where we’re at. And that’s the way we’ve approached it, that’s what’s in front of us.

“Obviously, where we are this week is a massive opportunity, and we’ve spoken about how this is the game we need.”

Helping lift the team for Saturday’s game is veteran coach Sir Wayne Smith, a key figure in the All Blacks’ success at the 2011 Rugby World Cup and the Black Ferns’ success at the 2022 Rugby World Cup. Hansen shared why the performance coach’s presence is so significant.

“He’s a mentor to the group. Razor and I have coached with Smithy for a long time, and having him around, talking about the All Blacks legacy and the history, is good for the group. The boys love having him in.”

10 Comments
S
SB 7 days ago

Rare interview with Scott Hansen where he doesn’t mention “learnings” - continues to love a word salad though.

C
Cantab 8 days ago

Actually what they need to do is 1. Keep 15 players on the field. 2. Defuse the oppositions kicking game. 3. Ball handling and use of possession paramount. 4. Kick the goals and limit the oppositions opportunities to do the same. Sounds simple but the doing is the burning issue.

N
Nickers 8 days ago

Poor discipline comes from low standards. There do not seem to be any consequences for repeat offenders.

J
JWH 8 days ago

Should we also try to score more points than the other team before the game finishes?

U
Utiku Old Boy 8 days ago

“We have to be courageous, we have to be fearless, and we need to play like the All Blacks.”


I fear the AB coaching regime is just platitudes - no substance. New age mumbo jumbo?

J
JS 8 days ago

Yup agree and coupled with Jason Hollands Canes midfield vanity ‘project’ should have them both under the spotlight.


This would have to be one of the rare situations where the coaches do need to be exposed and not the players for poor selection. Procter is a good Super player but he simply is not Tier 1 test level yet Holland keeps ‘experimenting’ wishing him to be bigger, stronger and faster than what he actually is.

W
Wayneo 8 days ago

These parts were enlightening-

“The All Blacks are at our best when we’re adjusting during the game, our attack is being decisive, and we’re earning opportunities through our defence.

Hansen said finding vulnerabilities in the Springboks’ game is the simple part, but exploiting those vulnerabilities in the moment is where things get tricky.

“Every team looking at  South Africa  will see those opportunities. Where they’re world-class is that they’ll look like (the opportunities are) there, then all of a sudden, they’re not. So again, it’s how we adjust to it.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 18 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 19 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 22 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 51 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 52 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments