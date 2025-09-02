Why a Springboks win at Eden Park is good for everyone
The All Black jersey simply demands more, from both players and coaches. If you aren’t giving it, it will find a way to make you pay the price it demands.
It demands sacrifice, it demands pain, it demands selflessness, it demands everything you can ask for in order to maintain the legacy and uphold the mana. The black jersey demands change from within.
The experienced players in the squad know this, they’ve been through the trials and tribulations of multiple coaching eras. They’ve experienced it. It’s not nice. It can be nasty. But overall, it makes those who experience it stronger.
Those players who started their careers under Steve Hansen, the Sam Cane’s and Beauden Barrett’s came into an experienced World Cup-winning team in 2012 where the head coach had paid his dues.
Through the 2007 World Cup debacle, Hansen was one of the assistants that went through the fire and came out the other side with two Rugby World Cup wins and the greatest era of All Black rugby ever.
That next generation of players didn’t go through the fire until after 2019, during the early phase of Ian Foster’s tenure. When they came out the other side in 2022, it made them all much better. It shaped a killer instinct that propelled them to knock off the number one ranked team in the quarter-finals. They were a transformed side in 18 months.
They rode that experience to the 2023 Rugby World Cup final where they produced one of the all-time valiant performances, going within a whisker of victory fighting with a man down.
This new coaching team haven’t yet experienced much. They haven’t been through the fire to really feel the heat of media and the public when it comes to the All Blacks. It’s been a honeymoon phase, dilly-dallying around.
Robertson’s coaching group don’t have a lot of international coaching experience. Some have been ex-All Blacks and Scott Hansen has served as an assistant with Canada and Japan.
But this is very different. This is control and ownership over the country’s biggest asset and the most successful team in sport. This is not for the faint of heart. It can get very ugly and that can happen very quickly.
They shipped four losses in 2024 which historically is one more than than is generally tolerated. It was a good record. But it wasn’t great. Remember that the black jersey will always demand more. It demands greatness.
And that’s why a Springbok win at Eden Park is what this coaching unit really needs. It will end this honeymoon phase and things will get real, real fast. It will get very uncomfortable, but in the longer run they will be better for it.
All the things that have been left to fester in the background will need to get flushed out real quick. You can’t paper over the cracks of two losses to the Springboks at home. It will force Scott Robertson into change or it will get messy from within.
The black jersey comes with a high price and payment is always due. If you ignore the price, it will come and get it.
Now on the Springbok side of the fence, they desperately want this one. You can smell it. This one is a glorious trophy kill, the prized hunt. This will feel so good, the testosterone hit will be as good as any.
This will go on Rassie’s wall above the fireplace, “the Springbok team who ended the 50-game unbeaten Eden Park run”.
Because we know that Erasmus just loves the big ones. The Lions series, the World Cups, it’s all about the posture and prestige. All the icing, forget about the cake.
It doesn’t matter how they win, it just matters that they won. Beat a team down a man? We’re world champions! Run through half a Six Nations campaign? We’re world champions!
He’s brought every one of the double Rugby World Cup winners over that he can get his hands on. Faf de Klerk is back. Pollard, Kolisi, the whole gang is back for this big Eden Park raid.
He’s almost too excited that the prey is in the line of the scope. He changed script from an early team naming, with too many nerves to jump in first. His trigger finger is shaking with anticipation.
Hopefully the rugby Gods will give Erasmus this prized win. Give him more validation and confirmation that he can trust his double World Cup winners to deliver. Further delay the introduction of fresh talent into the squad.
Because what the rest of the rugby world really wants is Erasmus to sleepwalk his aging squad all the way to 2027 where they will get dog-walked. The only way to do that is if the cart isn’t tipped up too early.
So with that in mind, let’s toast to a Springbok victory at Eden Park and give this man the trophy kill he so desperately needs to bolster his record.
Erasmus has a 50 per cent win rate against the All Blacks as head coach, with three wins, one draw, and two losses. His predecessor Jacques Nienaber holds a better one with four wins, three losses at a 57 win rate.
Four from seven Rassie, not too bad at all!
Not good for me lol. But hey we are lucky what a contest it will be.
Maybe the worst article I’ve read in a long time. Not just in opinion but also how it’s written. Ben Smith seems to be using ChatGPT to pump out article in advance in preparation for an AB loss and how it would actually be “good”. Hand your badge in mate, you’re done.
Winning percentage of (recent) coaches for Springboks v All Blacks matches:
Steve Hansen - 81% (13W, 1D, 2L)
Sir Graham Henry - 60% (12W, 8L)
Jacques Nienaber - 57% (4W, 3L)
Rassie Erasmus - 50% (3W, 1D, 2L)
Peter de Villiers - 45% (5W, 6L)
Ian Foster - 43% (3W, 4L)
Jake White - 33% (3W, 6L)
Heyneke Meyer - 13% (1W, 7L)
Scott Robertson - 0% (2L)
Allister Coetzee - 0% (4L)
Let the facts speak for themselves. The coach of the greatest ever All Blacks team (2012-18), Steve Hansen, had the best ever record between these two sides.
The Nienaber-Erasmus years have been the Springboks’ best against the All Blacks in the professional era.
So far, Scott Robertson is in the “Coetzee-Meyer” camp - but he has only had one year in charge. This year’s two tests, and next years “Greatest Rival” four-match series will give us much more clarity about where Robertson truly rates (and Erasmus, for that matter).
I was a journalist for 20 years, and I know one thing for sure: Ben Smith is no journalist.
The All Blacks don’t need a loss, the coaches need to find their way back to the Yellow Brick Road - they are lost in the forest - they don’t have one loose forward who knows what position they will start in, no mid-field combination and Scott Robinson can’t finish a sentence correctly in a TV interview
I would honestly just like to have a conversation with Ben to understand where this deep rooted hatred for the Boks comes from. He has literally built his brand on bashing the springboks. Strange thing to do as a rugby writer.
AB needs to win every test , period. Especially vs boks
What are non -sense
Rubbish
Bloody hell. What a mess!
Ah Rassie won’t sleep walk his squad to 2027, Razor needs to make sure his aging squad doesn’t sleep walk through to 2027 😂😊
well the only thing it would break the boks losing record there as they last won therein 1937 andmight make the rugby championship more intresting and force razor to make changes to his coaching team and selections
Ben Smith made some good points. Do the AB’s need a kick up their backside to re-engineer their rugby?
Sure,among other things, their discipline isnt the greatest and being a man down in the RWC attest to that - something BS would not let us forget about olthe Boks victory.
On that point, twice the Boks trumped the AB’s in RWC finals which would leave any NZ rugby writer salty, how much more one that probably criticizes his mom’s breakfast toast which he eats every morning in the basement.
Twice now we had to read pretty nasty stuff about the Boks, the coach, the intentions, all to set up future strawman arguments.
Life is just not fair, how is it that I have to work had for a living and another can have such caustic juvenile opinions, type it out and make money from it?
How many kicks in the nought do you need?
Pucker up and get ready for a reaming right Ben.
Yada yada yada. Above Journalist is just coping. It's just a game buddy, it's sport.
And just want to let you in on something, Rassie is like Trump, he is on another level. He is bleeding new players in all the time, so much Talent coming through in SA. He knows full well about the game, the players and and and.
He knows it's a game, he knows it's just sport.
He knows………
Just to be clear, Rassie is nothing like Trump. There is nothing to compare. To start and to end Rassie actually cares about people other than himself. He is honest, he creates unity, he is unselfish, he is prepared to be wrong, he listens to others. He is on another level but far beyond Trump’s level. Rassie is the greatest of all time. Trump is, well…not. Just get that straight.
On a level of his own you mean..
Oh, it's “Ben Smith”, he was spoken about in that YouTube video on his journalism”. Makes sense now.
I only clicked when I read other comments.
Time to pack it in I think.
Ai Prompt to write this article:
“Write a passive aggressive article about how the All
Blacks need hardships to improve their game but are ultimately the best in the world. Also include a snark bit on the aging springbok team and how a win at Eden Park will actually be better for the All Blacks and worse for the Springboks in the long run due to he complacency it will cause.”
And so it begins…
The foundations of excuses are being laid to defend, “the mighty all blacks”, in the event that they can’t defend their precious record.
The Springboks are building unfathomable depth yet you spew this nonsense about an aging team…
What you on about brother?
Try harder…
“unfathomable depth” - ran off the park by the Wallabies. “can’t defend their precious record” - what record do the Boks have to speak of? None. What are you on about brother?
ChatGPT:
Here’s a draft of the article in the passive-aggressive, snarky tone you asked for:
The All Blacks: Thriving on Hardship, Because Perfection Gets Boring
It’s almost unfair being the All Blacks. When you’re perpetually the benchmark, the only real enemy isn’t another jersey on the field—it’s complacency. And unfortunately, winning too often can be a curse. You don’t sharpen a blade by leaving it on the shelf; it needs friction. Hardships, losses, and the occasional humiliation are precisely what keep New Zealand rugby from descending into comfortable mediocrity. Every stumble is simply an inconveniently disguised gift, because unlike most teams, the All Blacks actually learn from their bruises.
The Aging Springbok Mirage
Then, of course, there are the Springboks—proud, powerful, and increasingly creaky. Let’s not pretend their recent dominance isn’t carried on the backs of players edging closer to retirement homes than training grounds. South Africa’s game plan increasingly resembles “Dad’s Last Dance”—reliable, yes, but hardly a vision for the future. Every year that passes without a full reset only deepens their dependence on a golden generation that won’t be golden much longer.
Why Losing at Eden Park Would Actually Help the All Blacks
Now, here’s the delicious irony: if the Springboks finally notch a win at Eden Park, it won’t mean what they think it means. For New Zealand, it’ll be a wake-up call, the exact sort of embarrassment that reignites the fire. The loss will sting, sure—but it’ll also spark the innovation and hunger that keeps the All Blacks evolving.
For the Boks, however? Victory at Eden Park would be the worst thing that could happen to them. It would confirm their aging formula, cement complacency, and lull them into believing they’ve cracked the code. Nothing accelerates decline faster than smug self-satisfaction.
The Reality Check
So let’s be blunt: the All Blacks don’t just survive hardship—they thrive on it. Setbacks forge them into sharper, faster, meaner versions of themselves. The Springboks, on the other hand, may soon discover that clinging to the past and mistaking nostalgia for strategy is a fast track to irrelevance.
And when the dust settles, the story will be the same as it’s always been: the All Blacks are still the best rugby team in the world, whether they’re winning—or learning.
THIS IS HOW PATHETIC JOURNALISM HAS BECOME.
FIRE THE PERSON THAT WROTE THE ORIGINAL ARTICLE.
The ABs are favourites to win at home despite all messages and narratives to the contrary.
Same story we heard in 2019 and 2023 World Cup.
Erasmus is under no illusion that he needs to change the age profile of the squad, thats why Eben and De Jager started from the bench in the last match, its why he has used more than 60 players in test matches in the last 18 months. He is probably doing that too slowly but he is trying to win matches while giving youngsters a chance and that has slowed down the process. The All Blacks group went through alot of pain last year. 2 losses in SA, a loss at home to Argie. A loss to France away. One could say it was that pain that inspired them to put Ireland in their place in November. They have already paid a price. The honeymoon is well and truly over, look at the reaction to the loss in Argie this week where many past players lambasted the side. The All Blacks dont need to lose this one to motivate themselves or give more, that much is ridiculous, they need to win. Razor is already doing everything to make that happen. Wayne Smith is back in the fold and Razor recalled Leicester so he is doing everything selection wise and coaching wise to win this one. So not sure what more motivation he needs.
AB group is old Beauden Barrett 34, Jordie Barrett 30, Anton-Lienert Brown 30, Ardie Savea 31, Codie Taylor 34, Damian McKenzie 30 this All Black squad i
He’s doing it the right way, play the young bucks with the old dogs so that they learn faster and the generational rugby IP is carried over.
Great article Ben. *Roberston is 0-2 at a………uhm…… 0% win rate…not bad at all.
What a load of clap trap. If the Boks win they will have earned it, if the ABs do ditto. Whatever way the fortune falls so be it. I look forward to the traditional close scrap that SA v NZ matches usually provide. In any case the next World Cup, when both teams are hopefully at full strength is when it really matters. Current games are merely preliminary skirmishes.
Matches in major tournaments like the Rugby Championships matter.
Perhaps Ben really does think the ABs can lose it on Saturday.
He’s quite shrewd.
He’s lining himself up nicely for one of two articles by Sunday morning:
- I told you so.
- The boks are terrible.
Can’t miss.
Going to be a tough one for the Boks. Have said this before, but beating the ABs at home is very very difficult. Very few sides have ever done that and people get carried away with the odd victory. I remember the tears that flowed from PSdT when we beat them years back at Wellington. It means that much. So whatever Ben and all the ex players and Jake White say, this will be as rough as winning a WC. It’s unfortunate both sides have key players injured but that is the nature of the game. Would have been good for both sides to be fully loaded. What this does prove is that multiple games against each other home and away is massive and great we start doing mini tours in the future.
Win rates between ABS and Boks:
Nienaber - 57%
Erasmus - 50%
Razor - 0%
It can’t get worse for Razor so great news
That’s garbage. You say it’s the win rate between ABs and SA yet you only count 1 NZ coach. Hasn’t the ABs beaten SA over 60% of matches? Change your statement its factually incorrect.
Agree Ben but I had hoped that Razor and his 50 coaches would learn without potentially losing twice to the Boks
I have less of a problem with the sentiment of the article than the revisionist nonsense about Foster’s coaching “shaped a killer instinct that propelled them to knock off the number one ranked team in the quarter-finals”
really? The side I remember was very much like this one, short on ideas and kicking skills. They were smashed first of all by the Boks in the lead-up to the round robin, then by the French in it. Ireland choked late in the match in the QF in a similar manner to the way AB sides have sometimes, but were arguably the more aggressive side and only lost because Jordie Barrett got his arm under what looked like a match-winning try. Foster’s “make the opposition play all the rugby” was an admission that we could only score from broken play, our set piece was as bad then as it is now. Against a confident Bok side the mistakes weren’t there to attack.
If the same thing happens at Eden Park maybe then there will be the admission that doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results is not clever.
WHAT A DOUCHE
What a load of absolute trash 🗑️
I personally will be devastated if the ABs lose. Get a grip.
ME TOO BRO!
I thought this was a serious rugby site….
Dog het gepoep…
Or they could learn from the games they’ve already played- win or lose.
Ben smith is scared and trying to rationalise a loss before it’s happened. Chicken.
Can we talk footy
so tragic