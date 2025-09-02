Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Jason Holland affirms All Blacks' attacking intent in Boks bout

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 19: Will Jordan of New Zealand celebrates with Sevu Reece of New Zealand after scoring his first try during the Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at FMG Stadium Waikato on July 19, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Synonymous with the All Blacks is expansive, attacking rugby, and the lack thereof in the Rugby Championship to date has fans worried that either the team’s identity or ability to play that game is changing.

After his first season in charge of the team in 2024, head coach Scott Robertson was proud to be leading the team that was creating the most opportunities in world rugby. In the 2025 Rugby Championship, his side has made three linebreaks in two games.

A first-up win over Los Pumas was primarily attributed to the forwards, whose set piece and physicality created the scoring opportunities as the team ran up 41 points. A loss followed, where just 23 points were scored, and the collision area favoured the Pumas.

With only three linebreaks to their name after two rounds, the All Blacks’ attack has faced some criticism from fans wanting a taste of that classic All Blacks excitement.

“We have an intent to play a really balanced game,” All Blacks attack coach Jason Holland told Sport Nation when asked about he attacking identity he’s striving for.

“Obviously, the collisions and going forward, ever since we’ve known rugby, that’s always been vital to play the style of rugby that you’re talking about, that the All Blacks have always played.

“So there’s no getting away from that; you need to be physical and you need to win collisions. But that can be easier by the balance of how you play, how you get to width, and that’s something, especially last weekend, we weren’t able to get to the width through our skillsets to be able to assert the game that we want to play on the opposition.

“I suppose the answer to your question is we’re not looking to be through the middle the whole time, and looking for collisions, we need to be aware of space. That’s what we’re striving for.”

The coach said a review of the round two loss to Los Pumas had highlighted “a lot of things that weren’t up to standard around execution and skillsets”, and he felt the team were clear on what improvements were needed.

“It’s a lot of just worrying about what’s in front of us at that certain moment, what’s my job, what is the far side going to give, what do I need to see? We feel like we’re creating some opportunities, but some simple things let us down at crucial times.

“So we’re working hard at putting lots of pressure on ourselves around our skillsets and our decision-making this week. Obviously, South Africa love to take away your time and space, and it’s important we get to play the footy that we want to play. Having a good skillset is going to be an important part of that.

“It is frustrating, but we’re aware of what our week looks like to get that skillset on Saturday night.”

Holland said a loss like New Zealand suffered in Buenos Aires can haunt you for some time, but a fixture with as much history and pride on the line as the one on Saturday demands you step up to the plate.

“Eden Park, South Africa, All Blacks; it has got a hell of a lot of meaning, obviously, and it’s going to be a massive day. We’re aware of the enormity of the task ahead, but massively determined to prepare well to get a performance we can be proud of come Saturday.”

We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

Comments

15 Comments
J
JW 7 days ago

Holland is misidentifying the physicality the team previously used as belong to the attack structure, it didn’t. The All Blacks used collisions when defending as a way to open up their attack, at the moment they are a weak coverage based team who tries to pinch the ball.

j
johnz 8 days ago

In summary; it was a skill set problem, poor execution and not getting the ball wide.


So it was the player’s faults then.


Nothing to do with poor selections, average structures, questionable tactics or lack of a clear game plan.


I.e. the coaches.


Still, if the players don’t have the skill sets or execution; it’s on the coaches to change a few of them. Unfortunately the buck still stops with you, Mr Holland.

N
Nickers 8 days ago

Also amazing how these “skillsets” seem to deteriorate so quickly once players come into the ABs camp. All of a sudden simply catching the ball becomes over complicated.

T
Tk 8 days ago

If they want to get the ball wide then start by not having 10 kick it away aimlessly. Run onto the ball then pass it. I was taught that when I was 5.

J
JWH 8 days ago

Yeah lets apply U10s tactics to international footy on the biggest stage with the 2 best teams in the world, played by highly paid and competitive professional atheletes who spend weeks preparing for games.


Genius. Get Razor on the line.

C
Cantab 8 days ago

I eagerly await to see what the ABs can come up with after the debacle against Argentina. SA were no great shakes against Australia either so both teams need to show that recent performances were merely a speed bump.

M
MDL 8 days ago

Select Rieko and Sevu and you have no line breaks (last game the line break was by Parker!!!!)

S
SB 8 days ago

As Murray Mexted said, get no front foot ball and you are in trouble. All and well looking to play in space but if there is no line breaks then not much will change. Perhaps starting Savea and Sititi together will rectify this.

B
Bruiser 8 days ago

Hey Razor, Id rather lose playing like the All Blacks than winning playing like we did last time out. Try keeping the ball in hand and see what happens!

P
PB 8 days ago

You are lying to yourself! You would take a win in a heartbeat. You only sprout this drivel when they lose.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 12 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 13 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 15 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 44 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 45 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments