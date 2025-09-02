All Blacks dispel fears over latest halfback injury scare

New Zealand’s halfback stocks are being thoroughly tested this Rugby Championship, but the injury count has not been added to this week despite speculation.

Both the New Zealand and South African media descended on Albany for the All Blacks‘ Tuesday media session and witnessed uncapped Crusaders halfback Kyle Preston receiving treatment on his ankle.

The sight of the All Blacks’ fifth-choice halfback suddenly coming under an injury cloud was cause for concern, but RugbyPass noted Preston walking off the training field without assistance or much issue. Still, rumours started to swirl that former All Black Folau Fakatava was on standby.

While assistant coach Scott Hansen was unaware Preston had received attention from the physios on site, his colleague Jason Holland later cleared the air.

“Obviously, we’ve had a couple of dings, but I wouldn’t get too excited about the information that you’ve got, because four nines started training today and were pretty all-go through the whole session. We’ve got four nines who are in pretty good nick. So we’re pretty happy about the boys we’ve got here,” he told the Sport Nation radio station.

“I’m not sure about the info around KP, I hope his parents don’t think that he’s injured.”

The All Blacks have confirmed that both Cam Roigard (foot) and Noah Hotham (ankle) will not be available in either of the upcoming Tests against the Springboks, and the team will wait until the last moment to decide whether Cortez Ratima (rib) is fit for the match.

“We’re still keeping our eyes close on him,” Hansen told reporters when asked for an update on Ratima. “He’s a brave, young man, he’s running around looking pretty happy. We know he’s pretty sore.”

Xavier Roe of the Chiefs joined the All Blacks squad this week to provide additional injury cover, becoming the sixth halfback involved in the Rugby Championship campaign.

If Ratima is deemed unfit for action, the All Blacks will require the services of one of their uncapped reserves. Hansen had a simple message for his rookies should they take the field.

“Pass the ball well, kick the ball well and be you. It’s not about cluttering the young No 9s. It’s about giving them the frame, the confidence in who they are and why they’re here,” he said.

“They have a massive opportunity in the environment and know they’ll take the ownership when the opportunity is there for them to play.”