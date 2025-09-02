Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

World Rankings: What the Springboks need to do to become No.1

Siya Kolisi of the Springboks acknowledges fans as he leaves the field during The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

New Zealand’s two-week reign at the top of the World Rugby Men’s Rankings will be over if they fail to beat South Africa at Eden Park this Saturday.

The All Blacks‘ unbeaten run at the Auckland venue stretches to 50 Tests, the last 10 of them wins.

France were the last team to beat them at Eden Park in 1994, while the last time New Zealand failed to win there was the 15-15 draw with the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

New Zealand need to extend that winning run if they are to avoid being replaced as the world’s number one by South Africa, who occupied the position until losing to Australia in the opening round of The Rugby Championship last month.

A draw would be good enough for the Springboks to reach the top, as an Eden Park stalemate would nudge them ahead of the All Blacks by a mere three-hundredths of a decimal point.

South Africa haven’t played at the iconic stadium since 2013, and the last of their two wins there came in 1937, although they did draw with the All Blacks in 1994.

If they were to end their 88-year wait for an Eden Park victory, the Springboks could open up a 2.23-point gap at the top, depending on the margin of victory, as a win by more than 15 points would see their rating increase to 92.06 points.

A defeat for New Zealand would result in them dropping to third, regardless of the scoreline, with Ireland the side to profit without having to set foot on the pitch.

In the other Rugby Championship match, which kicks off in Townsville, Australia, a few hours earlier, Argentina head to Queensland in the knowledge that a win over the Wallabies would see them become the higher-ranked of the two teams. Los Pumas would move up to sixth with their hosts dropping to seventh.

Australia can’t pick up enough points for a win to catch England, the side immediately above them.

Three other matches count towards the rankings this weekend – the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup matches between Samoa and Fiji and the USA and Japan, and the second leg of the RWC 2027 South American qualifier, which sees Uruguay up against Chile in Montevideo.

Uruguay take a 12-point lead into the match after winning the first leg in Santiago, 28-16. The winner on aggregate will confirm their place at the Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Favourites Fiji, Japan and Uruguay can’t improve their ranking in victory this weekend.

World Rankings Top 10

1. New Zealand 90.72
2. South Africa 90.01
3. Ireland 89.83
4. France 87.82
5. England 87.64
6. Australia 84.85
7. Argentina 83.40
8. Scotland 81.57
9. Fiji 80.50
10. Italy 77.77

C
ColinK 7 days ago

We are not number 1 anyway, we have to beat the Boks to even be considered that level. So we win we stay we lose we drop, its just. Not much in it now days with the top teams Argentina are way better than they are ranked. We have lost 4 in a row to the Boks so they are ahead of us by my count.

S
SB 8 days ago

I bet the Springboks are targeting 6 in a row

G
GH 9 days ago

Saouth Africa always needed lot of luck to be n°1 🤣

P
PB 8 days ago

Immature and frankly a dumb comment. Post 2023 WC, the boks only really significant loss was at Emirates Park. Losing two matches by a combined 2 points is negligible. 83.33 % win rate maintained their No. 1 ranking.

Were the AB’s lucky that France sent a B team (and still almost beat the AB’s) to allow NZ to rocket up the rankings?

G
GG 9 days ago

Not sure the Boks care about being no 1. Beating the ABs is all they are thinking about and they very seldom achieve that in NZ or at Eden Park. Cannot understand the obsession with being No 1? Bloody hard to just win against the top teams

O
Over the sideline 8 days ago

I think they should release rankings once a year. SA went in ad no 1 and they should be that way until post eoyts

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 27 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 28 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 30 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 59 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 1 hour ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 5 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments