Jorgensen open to fullback switch in next chapter of 'unreal journey'

Birthday boy Max Jorgensen says he’s ready to fill the fullback role left vacant by the injured Tom Wright as the Wallabies ramp up preparations for their Rugby Championship clash with Argentina.

The Wallabies celebrated Jorgensen’s 21st birthday at the training base in Townsville, surprising their teammate with a mini cake during his media duties.

Despite his youth, he has already clocked 13 Tests, but said he felt like he was still learning.

“It’s gone pretty quick to be honest – it feels like I was at school yesterday, but it’s been an unreal journey and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I’m still building as a player and learning from all these boys here, which has been unreal.”

Jorgensen has put his hand up for the high-pressure position after Wright’s year was ended by a serious injury in their last Test against South Africa two weeks ago.

Coach Joe Schmidt is also mulling the selection of Andrew Kellaway or shifting superstar Joseph-Akuso Suaalii from the centres to the back for Saturday’s match.

“I’ve played my fair share of fullback at clubland, at the ‘Tahs… but there’s a lot of boys in the squad who can play fullback,” said Jorgensen.

“There’s Kells, who played pretty much the whole game against South Africa at fullback, you’ve got a lot of other players like (Harry Potter).

“Ultimately, it’s up to the coaches and Joe, so we’ll see what happens.”

Making a name for himself in the Test arena as a winger, adding two tries to his tally in Australia’s win and loss over the Springboks, Jorgensen said he would happily take on any role.

“I love playing 15, but I’ve been loving playing on the wing as well – I’m happy in either position, as long as I’m playing and in the team and doing my part.”

In last year’s tournament, Jorgensen was part of the Wallabies outfit that blew a 15-0 lead and suffered a humiliating 67-27 loss to the Pumas in Sante Fe.

While their rivals have continued to rack up records, beating New Zealand in Argentina for the first time last round, Jorgensen said the Wallabies had also become a different side.

Sitting second on the Rugby Championship ladder, the Australians are looking to lift the trophy for the first time in 10 years.

“I think we’re a very different team now to what we were a year ago, looking back at some of those clips, we sort of talked about, ‘that’s not us and that’s not how we play’,” he said.

“I think the big change for us is that we’re turning more into an 80-minute team – when you look back at some of those games, we were only in it for about 40 minutes and then lost it.

“But we’ve developed so much as a squad and as a team since then, so we’re ready to go this weekend.”

The Wallabies will name their team on Thursday.