The Rugby Championship

Drew Mitchell's biggest worry over Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of the Wallabies warms up ahead of the second test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Former Australia wing Drew Mitchell has responded to speculation that Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii could shift to full-back to cover for the injured Tom Wright against Argentina this weekend by raising concerns that the Wallabies are “going to keep chopping and changing him too much”.

While his brief Wallabies career to date has seen the 22-year-old primarily deployed as an outside centre, he has been used as a full-back for the NSW Waratahs, but Mitchell would rather he was allowed to “grow into” his role in the midfield.

Joe Schmidt does need to find someone to plug the hole at full-back left by Wright, who faces a long spell out with an ACL injury. But Mitchell would prefer Andrew Kellaway to start in the No.15 jersey rather than a backline reshuffle.

Mitchell’s former team-mate Adam Ashley-Cooper, however, is keen on the idea of Suaalii changing positions ahead of the clash with the Pumas in Townsville in round three of the Rugby Championship.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Australia
28 - 24
Full-time
Argentina
All Stats and Data

“I’d like to see him at the back, I just think it will grow his game as a No.13 – because we all know he’s going to end up there,” Ashley-Cooper said on RugbyPass TV’s Kick Offs and Kick Ons.

“I think there’s a lot of growth opportunity for Joseph to maybe be at the back, and also it would get his hands on the ball in a lot more space. Something that we’ve struggled with over the last four or five Tests is the aerial pursuit, defusing the bombs, so winning the aerial game.”

“That’s not on our full-backs, it’s on our 10s,” Mitchell replied. “So Joseph being at full-back won’t negate where we’ve been struggling because the 10s are still going to be back there.

“I just worried that we’re going to keep chopping and changing him too much.

“It’s only one change – Wright out, Kellaway in. Whereas if you put Joseph back there, there’s another couple of changes. Probably [Len] Ikitau will go from 12 to 13, Hunter Paisami to 12, so there are three changes. They’ve just started to establish their rhythm together.

“I would just keep him at 13. It’s a topic that we always talk about – where’s his best position? He’s gone from 13 on the first spring tour, then to full-back at the Waratahs, then 13 with the Wallabies, now he’s maybe going back to full-back. There’s just a lot of change.

“Jordan Petaia as well. When he came in, no one knew where to play him, and he didn’t find a home. He’s now come back and playing in Perpignan, people still don’t know if he’s a 13 or a winger or a full-back because he just never had long periods of time in one position. Sometimes I think you’ve just got to bite the bullet and say this is his position and let him grow into it.”

Matt Giteau, meanwhile, stressed the importance of getting the former NRL star involved more.

He said: “I do think we need to find a way to let him have more impact. He’s not really changing a game the way a marquee probably should in these Tests. He’s still been good, and he’s solid in his game, but I would like to see more out of him with the ball.

“Maybe we just need to change that first phase picture a little bit, where we can get him involved more.”

1 Comment
S
SB 8 days ago

If he can kick well out of his hand, he will be an excellent fullback option while Tom Wright is injured. He looks at home in the 13 jersey though, his ability to gamble defensively brings something different to the Wallabies.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 7 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 9 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 11 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 40 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 41 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments