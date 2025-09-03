New back row in All Blacks team to play the Springboks

The All Blacks have named their 23 to face the Springboks at Eden Park with a back row reshuffle ahead of Ardie Savea’s 100th Test.

Simon Parker has been named to start at No.6, with Tupou Vaa’i moving back to lock to partner captain Scott Barrett in the second row.

It will be Parker’s second consecutive start after debuting against Argentina in Buenos Aires at No.8.

Playing his 100th, Savea will play openside flanker alongside returning flanker Wallace Sititi who has been named in the No.8 jersey. Sititi returned from injury off the bench and makes his first start of the year.

In the backs the coaches have remained consistent, with just one change. Emoni Narawa comes onto the right wing to replace Sevu Reece.

They have stuck with Rieko Ioane on the left wing, Will Jordan at fullback and the midfield combination of Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor.

In the halves Finlay Christie will start with Beauden Barrett with debutant Kyle Preston named in the reserves.

The reserve forwards have a lot of firepower with Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams and Tyrel Lomax in the front row. Fabian Holland returns to the bench while Du’Plessis Kirifi is the loose forward reserve.

Damian McKenzie and Quinn Tupaea are the back reserves along with Preston.

All Blacks team to play South Africa:

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (c)

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Simon Parker

7. Ardie Savea (vc)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Finlay Christie

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Will Jordan

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Tamaiti Williams

18. Tyrel Lomax

19. Fabian Holland

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. Kyle Preston*

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Damian McKenzie

