The Rugby Championship

New back row in All Blacks team to play the Springboks

Ardie Savea of New Zealand thanks the crowd after winning the Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at FMG Stadium Waikato on July 19, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The All Blacks have named their 23 to face the Springboks at Eden Park with a back row reshuffle ahead of Ardie Savea’s 100th Test.

Simon Parker has been named to start at No.6, with Tupou Vaa’i moving back to lock to partner captain Scott Barrett in the second row.

It will be Parker’s second consecutive start after debuting against Argentina in Buenos Aires at No.8.

Playing his 100th, Savea will play openside flanker alongside returning flanker Wallace Sititi who has been named in the No.8 jersey. Sititi returned from injury off the bench and makes his first start of the year.

In the backs the coaches have remained consistent, with just one change. Emoni Narawa comes onto the right wing to replace Sevu Reece.

They have stuck with Rieko Ioane on the left wing, Will Jordan at fullback and the midfield combination of Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor.

In the halves Finlay Christie will start with Beauden Barrett with debutant Kyle Preston named in the reserves.

The reserve forwards have a lot of firepower with Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams and Tyrel Lomax in the front row. Fabian Holland returns to the bench while Du’Plessis Kirifi is the loose forward reserve.

Damian McKenzie and Quinn Tupaea are the back reserves along with Preston.

All Blacks team to play South Africa: 

1. Ethan de Groot
2. Codie Taylor
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barrett (c)
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Simon Parker
7. Ardie Savea (vc)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Finlay Christie
10. Beauden Barrett
11. Rieko Ioane
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Will Jordan

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Tamaiti Williams
18. Tyrel Lomax
19. Fabian Holland
20. Du’Plessis Kirifi
21. Kyle Preston*
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Damian McKenzie

85 Comments
B
Blackmania 7 days ago

This is a good All Blacks team, even if there are still a lot of questions surrounding the new chance given to some players—especially Rieko Ioane. Narawa’s inclusion is fine. I find him better than Reece in almost every area. He’s an excellent defensive winger who also knows how to strike and score tries.

The forwards are solid. I really like that they’re keeping Parker, this time at number 6. That’s a very good move, especially with Sititi and Savea back—this back row has all the tools to succeed. Personally, the only surprise for me is De Groot staying in the starting lineup. I would’ve bet all the gold in the world that they’d start Tamaiti Williams instead.

The bench, especially the front row, is seriously strong. I don’t see the Boks’ scrum getting the upper hand.

That leaves the Ioane situation... It really feels like this is his last chance, especially at Eden Park, his home turf, as Razor pointed out. Caleb Clarke will return to the squad for the next match. Fainga’anuku will also be back in the mix soon, even though he’s seen more as a centre. Rieko has to finally deliver the expected performance—otherwise, he’ll be out of the team.

Proctor staying in the team is a half-surprise for me. In the end, I think it’s actually good to give him another shot. He wasn’t the worst—far from it—in Buenos Aires. Why should he pay the price for his underperforming teammates?

Right then… let’s see what happens on Saturday. I’m still quite uneasy about Finlay Christie and how he exits the defensive zone.

V
Vince 7 days ago

Please Please stop playing Ioane on the wing. Play him as a center or preferably not at all.

N
Nickers 7 days ago

Forwards look good - logical, relatively ambitious, based on form. The exact opposite of the backs.


With no disrespect to Quinn Tupea, who is a very good player and had great season for the Chiefs, is he really going to bring game changing impact from the bench?


With what is shaping up to be a titanic battle in the forwards surely another loose forward would be better. Someone like Lakai coming on with Kirifi could completely change the tempo of the game if that’s what’s needed, if not just don’t bring him on.


I would love to have seen just a TINY bit of innovation here. Jordan to 14 where we KNOW he is the best in the world. He has just as much, if not more impact on the game when he plays there. The number on his back doesn’t dictate how or where he gets involved in set piece or strike plays where he excels. Most teams are not dumb enough to kick long to him and wait to get shredded on counter attack. Virtually ever kick the Argies did was contestable, and I’m sure SA will bring the same. We are just not getting value out of him covering the backfield in defence when every team have 9s who can put huge bombs on a dime.


Love to 15. Carter and DMac on the bench with Carter covering 9. Again they are not required by law to use him there. I’m sure whoever starts at 9 can play 80 mins if they need to.


Obviously these moves would require some planning, they would need a plan for a JB injury for example, so Proctor would need to be able to cover 12 in an emergency with Reiko going to 13 and Carter to 11.


I would like to see anything that is not a rinse and repeat of what we have had to endure. Maybe it all clicks this week and the backs look amazing, I’m hoping for it, but I would not bet on it.

J
JW 7 days ago

Conversely bring Narawa in cold like this is shocking. Having to any of these changes last minute like this is shocking imo.


Vaa’i does just as good a job of playing 12 as Jordie does, just use him. Actually on that is Paddy out? I’d probably prefer him of Lakai as a second looseforward (thought I do agree the double introduction in loose would speed the game up immensely, I just don’t know if that’s a good thing for this team).


I like the message Razor seems to have given Rieko for this test, I hope it can spark something. At least if it doesn’t it should be over with for now.

P
PM 7 days ago

Other than 9 & 13, this is pretty much a full tilt All Black’s team and I think there have been some very good selections from the coaches, especially moving Ardie to 7 and playing Sititi at 8.


It’s going to be an absolute battle up front and you need better decision making at the breakdown to stop the penalties.


Can’t wait for this game, hopefully it lives up to its billing. 👏👏

Y
YeowNotEven 7 days ago

Not the team I would’ve picked but I like it. Stoked for Parker getting a run but 6?

Does he have the both speed (we’ve been burned with a slow 6 before) and and the instinct for a 6 at scrum time?

Man I want Emoni and Rieko to light it up. If not, then (and so can’t believe I’m typing th is) we might be looking into Chay Fihaki territory.

11) Leroy

14) will

15) Love

21) Kyle

22) Dmac

23) Ollie Mthuphukn Mathis. (He’s more than ready).

L
Locke 7 days ago

Not sure where you’re going with Parker.

6 is traditionally the slower loose forward position, you expect the 8 to have more speed and footwork off the back of the scrum.

Parker has played plenty at 6 which I think is his favoured position. He played 8 for Chiefs often this year but this was partly to fill-in for the injured Sititi.

S
SK 7 days ago

The impact from the bench in the front row should be exceptional. In fact the front row on the bench is more powerful than the starters. Wonder how Rassie will react to that with his own bench. Boan Venter and Marnus Van Der Merwe hardly inspire confidence as power scrummagers. Christie starting is the right choice, not sure about Rieko on the wing again but this team should be reliable on defence. Every player there seems a reliable defender. Plenty of power to counter the Boks in the tight exchanges but not sure this side is geared for the attacking intent described by coaches earlier in the week. Seems more like a team to counter South Africas threats rather than proactively create their own.

B
BA 7 days ago

Great starting and bench pack good balance and options would be interesting to know the mix they want for last 20 minutes, I reckon Tupou back to blindside Ardie 8 snd Kirifi to open side

M
MN 7 days ago

I think you’re bang on there. And i quite like that. It creating 2 different playing styles within the same game. While the new front row will keep the Boks honest.

A
ABFan63 7 days ago

Much like Sam Cane in his final years under Foster, then the last year under Razor as a benefit to see him reach 100 games, Cane was a protected species under Foster the same way Barrett is protected under Razor wearing the Captains arm band. Neither commanded inclusion as being the best player in their respective positions and other players are moved to justify keeping them. Ardie was moved to 8 to accommodate Cane, the same way Vaa’i was moved to 6 to make way for Barrett. The two starting locks should have always been Vaa’i and Holland, and a fit Paddy would have seen Barrett out of the squad. With Darry back there will be more pressure on justifying Barrett’s inclusion.

L
Locke 7 days ago

Cane is a far better 7 than Savea, and Savea is far better at 8 than any other position. Both have completely different strengths that complimented each other very well. Cane did the hard work at the breakdown and defense that allowed Savea the freedom to run and jackal.

Interesting stat from Highlander - With Savea starting at 7, the ABs have a 42% win record vs. Tier 1 competition (from the 2019 semifinal onwards).

S
SadersMan 7 days ago

Incorrect. Scooter is a loosehead lock while Tupou locks on the tighthead side. Holland too, is a tighthead lock so he’s in direct competition with Tupou. Paddy is a loosehead lock but has been injury prone for months at a time, regularly.


Which is why you’ll never see combos like Va'ai & Holland, or Scooter & Paddy, start a test.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

This whole game is setting up to be all about the forwards.


The ABs are going to make a point that they’re the best in this regard. That’s the plan. If it backfires - National Crisis.


The boks wont be concerned by the ABs backline. They’ve been pretty toothless. But if they let the AB pack dominate, they’re toast.


ABs to win by 5. Not sure it‘s going to be pretty. Hope I’m wrong.

S
SB 7 days ago

Good to see Parker at 6.

T
Tuakana 7 days ago

What a gutless selection.

The selectors had a fantastic opportunity to put their mark on rugby but took the easy way out with a side that is tried and tired.

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

Oh well….

C
Cantab 7 days ago

Looks like a solid enough side and well capable of dealing with the SA bomb squad. Would have liked to have seen Faaia'anuku at centre though and we are still vulnerable at left wing though until Clarke returns. Carter could have filled that role.

G
GrahamVF 7 days ago

Very good team. Back row are going to give the Boks headaches if their loosies don’t get stuck in. Looking forward to a great game with no excuses either way.

J
JW 7 days ago

Two out of form players, Boks should smash them in the loose.

P
PB 7 days ago

How is Parker, Ardie and Sititi going to give settled Boks like Kolisi, van Staden and World Player of the Year, PSDT a headache?

G
GM 7 days ago

I’m with you, Bruiser. Narawa is an inventive addition and deserves his place. Parker could be the No.6 we’ve been looking for, and Fainga’nuku has to play midfield, too slow for wing. If there’s a change next week on the left wing, it’ll be Clarke. Reiko has to have a better game, but I reckon it’s last chance saloon for Proctor at centre - which could mean a move back to centre for Reiko at Wellington. I’m also pleased to see Holland come off the bench - 22 years old, he’s had a hell of a workload. And what a bench! How could any bomb squad beat that?

B
Bruiser 7 days ago

Front row bench is nuclear. Agree might be Reiko to 13 next week and Leicester onto bench with Caleb coming back in. Proctor hasnt shown me so far he is our answer to 13

S
SS 7 days ago

They seem happy to take chances on younger and inexperienced players in the forwards, why on earth isn’t it happening with the backs? Love and Carter twiddling their thumbs while the same old same old is rolled out. Glad for Narawa of course

N
Nickers 7 days ago

It’s very painful. What is the case against Ruben Love’s inclusion? Same with Carter, Ioane is in such bad form at the moment it’s hard to imagine Carter playing worse, especially when he has actually been in such good form. He is a nightmare for defenders.


Narawa is awesome and should have been there all along in the version of the team with WJ at fullback. We could have seen some of Narawa and Love at 14 by now.

J
JWH 7 days ago

Jason Holland vs. Jason Ryan. Holland is just preferring same old same old cuz he’s scared to lose his job. The exact opposite of an innovator. Would like to see Jamie Joseph brought in as attack or backs coach tbh

G
GodOfFriedChicken 7 days ago

Carter and Love would’ve been logical choices given our aerial struggles and how much the Boks love to kick it. Let’s see how this works out.


At least we can sub Scooter for Holland if discipline deteriorates again.

G
GM 7 days ago

What evidence of Carter’s aerial expertise? He was noticeably absent when the bombs went up in the SR final.

M
MDL 7 days ago

Kirifi will be flying in the air vs Boks

S
SadersMan 7 days ago

He’s 10kgs heavier than Kwagga & five years younger, same height-ish, so he’ll be fine.

B
Bruiser 7 days ago

Or ripping the ball for a penalty as the aging behemoths tire

J
Jbo 7 days ago

The most predictable squad imaginable lol

B
Bruiser 7 days ago

Pleased to see Narawa there, he will be busy and has good rugby brain. Can also cover midfield. Front row bench is nuclear, no backward step there to SA’s bomb squad. Hopefully Parker announces himself as our long term 6.

P
PB 7 days ago

What makes the NZ bench nuclear? ☢️

S
SadersMan 7 days ago

Well said!

C
ColinK 7 days ago

Good to see Wallace back, quality player. Also good to see Narawa finally get a run ahead of Reece. Lester next week for Rieko unless he has a blinder.

M
MDL 7 days ago

There is never a last chance for Rieko - coasting for years now

B
Bruiser 7 days ago

Leicester too slow for wing and has been suspect under high ball. I would put him at 13

Load More Comments

