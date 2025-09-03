Scott Robertson on his loyal selection of Rieko Ioane
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has backed Rieko Ioane to deliver on the left wing at Eden Park against the Springboks on Saturday night.
Moved back to the left wing at the start of the French series, the 28-year-old has failed to really return to the form in a jersey he stunned the rugby world in eight years ago in 2017.
It is the sixth straight Test that Robertson has picked Ioane in the No.11 jersey and the coach is backing him to deliver at the familiar Eden Park that the Blues centre calls home.
“Rieko has got his opportunity,” Robertson told media.
“He’s at home, he’s spent a lot of time on this field, he’s got a lot of skin in the record.
“He’s got an opportunity on Saturday night to show it.
“We want the best out of him.”
During the early years of his career, Ioane started with four tries in his first four Tests against South Africa during the 2017-2018 seasons.
He hasn’t scored against the Springboks since the 32-30 win in Pretoria in 2018, but he did produce a man-of-the-match showing in 2022 at Ellis Park at centre in a 35-22 win.
While Ioane has retained his place in the starting team, on the right wing Sevu Reece has been replaced by Emoni Narawa.
Reece appears to have paid the price for the All Blacks’ back three struggles in Buenos Aires.
Robertson stated that Narawa’s skillset matches the challenge that the Springboks will bring at Eden Park.
“His aerial skills, his edge defence, his backfield coverage, you know it’s just those things that we know that are coming,” Robertson said.
“A great opportunity for him and it’s good balance in our back three.”
Crusaders wing Sevu Reece was disappointed with the call but has helped the team prepare for the challenge ahead.
“Those are private conversations, he’s disappointed like anyone would be,” Robertson said.
“He’s a good team man, what he can do for this team to prepare for the Test match. He’s disappointed but changed into preparation mode.”
Rieko is going to carve up, Kirwan 87’ styles. Die mad, haters. Die mad.
What a crap article, wheres the team?
I’m with Razor on this one actually, a good call to play Rieko. Theres no point half arsing this attempt to transition him to the wing. It’s make or break now.
FFS!!! He delivered BIG time in handing Billy his fall over the line try last week using all his power and strength to commit all 4 ‘corner flag’ defenders to stay in play so Billy as first receiver just needed to fall over the tryline.
Can’t believe what i’m reading, Reiko has always sucked at center can’t pass loses the ball every time he's tackled .Selectors should just pick him and the Chiefs backline let's see where that gets us.
Yes please, Dmac, Stevenson, Carter, Rona, would all make a world of difference to this team.
Please back up this BS with links??? Reiko’s ruck speed is the quickest of any back in test rugby always winning his collisions and who passed to Fainganuku in the QF v Ireland for him to score??? what do you know that double WC winning coach Nienaber doesnt champ?
Oh thats right, Nienaber doesnt need to know how Playstation Rugby needs to work
What a joke. Will Jordan couldn't do anything right and stays.
Jordie Barrett was conspicuous in his absence.
Halfback Christie and benchboy DMac were pushed and shoved around like pins at a tenpin bowling alley.
Bar his slap on the ball, Reece had tackled, jackalled and even kicked to touch in scrambling defensive passages.
Obviously not Razor's class pet. It's pointless looking at the forwards, bar a failed experiment at No.8 where Savea, yet again, had come to the rescue.
Boks have to play bad for ABs to win.
So you would drop Jordon?
At least WJ has previous performances and SRP form to back him up a little bit. Last time RI did anything of meaning was in 2022.
I suspect Riekos been shifted wide to give Proctor multiple tests to build depth at centre before shifting Rieko back later in the year. Rieko is clearly the Allblacks best centre defensively and increasingly it's the best defence that wins the tight contests
Leicester Fainga’anuku is our best 13. Easily. If ABs lose and Rieko plays poorly, he has to go. Maybe put Narawa on the left and WJ on the right with Love at 15.
Great News!!
Certainly is for Springbok fans such as yourself. Rieko just hasn’t done anything lately, and the only thing his fans have to say is “Yeah well your not in the ABs”.
Slightly surprised he’s at 11 - it’s clear he is not a winger in 2025 to start top test games. I was expecting to see him at 13 as Proctor’s defense doesn’t seem to be good enough. I suspect that’s where he will be moved to next week should the All Blacks lose, rather being dropped out of the 23.
Nah Razor’s sick of him this is his last chance. LF will be replacing Proctor almost indefinitely if he performs well next week.
Hopefully is Rieko last-last chance