Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
17'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
The Rugby Championship

Scott Robertson on his loyal selection of Rieko Ioane

Rieko Ioane of New Zealand looks on ahead of the Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at FMG Stadium Waikato on July 19, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has backed Rieko Ioane to deliver on the left wing at Eden Park against the Springboks on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moved back to the left wing at the start of the French series, the 28-year-old has failed to really return to the form in a jersey he stunned the rugby world in eight years ago in 2017.

It is the sixth straight Test that Robertson has picked Ioane in the No.11 jersey and the coach is backing him to deliver at the familiar Eden Park that the Blues centre calls home.

Video Spacer

Springbok flyer Canan Moodie talks about the magnitude of facing the All Blacks at Eden Park

Video Spacer

Springbok flyer Canan Moodie talks about the magnitude of facing the All Blacks at Eden Park

“Rieko has got his opportunity,” Robertson told media.

“He’s at home, he’s spent a lot of time on this field, he’s got a lot of skin in the record.

“He’s got an opportunity on Saturday night to show it.

“We want the best out of him.”

During the early years of his career, Ioane started with four tries in his first four Tests against South Africa during the 2017-2018 seasons.

He hasn’t scored against the Springboks since the 32-30 win in Pretoria in 2018, but he did produce a man-of-the-match showing in 2022 at Ellis Park at centre in a 35-22 win.

While Ioane has retained his place in the starting team, on the right wing Sevu Reece has been replaced by Emoni Narawa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reece appears to have paid the price for the All Blacks’ back three struggles in Buenos Aires.

Robertson stated that Narawa’s skillset matches the challenge that the Springboks will bring at Eden Park.

“His aerial skills, his edge defence, his backfield coverage, you know it’s just those things that we know that are coming,” Robertson said.

“A great opportunity for him and it’s good balance in our back three.”

Crusaders wing Sevu Reece was disappointed with the call but has helped the team prepare for the challenge ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those are private conversations, he’s disappointed like anyone would be,” Robertson said.

“He’s a good team man, what he can do for this team to prepare for the Test match. He’s disappointed but changed into preparation mode.”

Recommended

New back row in All Blacks team to play the Springboks

Ethan Blackadder's All Blacks recall bid clouded by season-ending injury

Graham Henry: All Blacks must 'get the icing right, the cake is there'

Fourth-oldest Black Fern Henwood: 'The Rugby World Cup was the reason I came back'

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

68 Comments
Y
YeowNotEven 6 days ago

Rieko is going to carve up, Kirwan 87’ styles. Die mad, haters. Die mad.

J
JW 7 days ago

What a crap article, wheres the team?


I’m with Razor on this one actually, a good call to play Rieko. Theres no point half arsing this attempt to transition him to the wing. It’s make or break now.

J
JS 7 days ago

FFS!!! He delivered BIG time in handing Billy his fall over the line try last week using all his power and strength to commit all 4 ‘corner flag’ defenders to stay in play so Billy as first receiver just needed to fall over the tryline.

S
SM 7 days ago

Can’t believe what i’m reading, Reiko has always sucked at center can’t pass loses the ball every time he's tackled .Selectors should just pick him and the Chiefs backline let's see where that gets us.

J
JW 7 days ago

Yes please, Dmac, Stevenson, Carter, Rona, would all make a world of difference to this team.

J
JS 7 days ago

Please back up this BS with links??? Reiko’s ruck speed is the quickest of any back in test rugby always winning his collisions and who passed to Fainganuku in the QF v Ireland for him to score??? what do you know that double WC winning coach Nienaber doesnt champ?


Oh thats right, Nienaber doesnt need to know how Playstation Rugby needs to work

A
Anendra Singh 7 days ago

What a joke. Will Jordan couldn't do anything right and stays.

Jordie Barrett was conspicuous in his absence.

Halfback Christie and benchboy DMac were pushed and shoved around like pins at a tenpin bowling alley.

Bar his slap on the ball, Reece had tackled, jackalled and even kicked to touch in scrambling defensive passages.

Obviously not Razor's class pet. It's pointless looking at the forwards, bar a failed experiment at No.8 where Savea, yet again, had come to the rescue.

Boks have to play bad for ABs to win.

P
PoppaRick 7 days ago

So you would drop Jordon?

J
JWH 7 days ago

At least WJ has previous performances and SRP form to back him up a little bit. Last time RI did anything of meaning was in 2022.

C
CO 7 days ago

I suspect Riekos been shifted wide to give Proctor multiple tests to build depth at centre before shifting Rieko back later in the year. Rieko is clearly the Allblacks best centre defensively and increasingly it's the best defence that wins the tight contests

J
JWH 7 days ago

Leicester Fainga’anuku is our best 13. Easily. If ABs lose and Rieko plays poorly, he has to go. Maybe put Narawa on the left and WJ on the right with Love at 15.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Great News!!

J
JWH 7 days ago

Certainly is for Springbok fans such as yourself. Rieko just hasn’t done anything lately, and the only thing his fans have to say is “Yeah well your not in the ABs”.

S
SB 7 days ago

Slightly surprised he’s at 11 - it’s clear he is not a winger in 2025 to start top test games. I was expecting to see him at 13 as Proctor’s defense doesn’t seem to be good enough. I suspect that’s where he will be moved to next week should the All Blacks lose, rather being dropped out of the 23.

J
JWH 7 days ago

Nah Razor’s sick of him this is his last chance. LF will be replacing Proctor almost indefinitely if he performs well next week.

M
MDL 7 days ago

Hopefully is Rieko last-last chance

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 18 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 19 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 22 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 51 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 52 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments