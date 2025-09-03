Scott Robertson on his loyal selection of Rieko Ioane

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has backed Rieko Ioane to deliver on the left wing at Eden Park against the Springboks on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moved back to the left wing at the start of the French series, the 28-year-old has failed to really return to the form in a jersey he stunned the rugby world in eight years ago in 2017.

It is the sixth straight Test that Robertson has picked Ioane in the No.11 jersey and the coach is backing him to deliver at the familiar Eden Park that the Blues centre calls home.

Springbok flyer Canan Moodie talks about the magnitude of facing the All Blacks at Eden Park Springbok flyer Canan Moodie talks about the magnitude of facing the All Blacks at Eden Park

“Rieko has got his opportunity,” Robertson told media.

“He’s at home, he’s spent a lot of time on this field, he’s got a lot of skin in the record.

“He’s got an opportunity on Saturday night to show it.

“We want the best out of him.”

During the early years of his career, Ioane started with four tries in his first four Tests against South Africa during the 2017-2018 seasons.

He hasn’t scored against the Springboks since the 32-30 win in Pretoria in 2018, but he did produce a man-of-the-match showing in 2022 at Ellis Park at centre in a 35-22 win.

While Ioane has retained his place in the starting team, on the right wing Sevu Reece has been replaced by Emoni Narawa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reece appears to have paid the price for the All Blacks’ back three struggles in Buenos Aires.

Robertson stated that Narawa’s skillset matches the challenge that the Springboks will bring at Eden Park.

“His aerial skills, his edge defence, his backfield coverage, you know it’s just those things that we know that are coming,” Robertson said.

“A great opportunity for him and it’s good balance in our back three.”

Crusaders wing Sevu Reece was disappointed with the call but has helped the team prepare for the challenge ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those are private conversations, he’s disappointed like anyone would be,” Robertson said.

“He’s a good team man, what he can do for this team to prepare for the Test match. He’s disappointed but changed into preparation mode.”