'Here we are again': Nic White playing every Test as if it's his last

Nic White isn’t sure how to classify his status as the Wallabies’ own “Johnny Farnham,” literally playing every Test as if it’s his last.

The halfback’s retirement tour will continue in Townsville on Saturday afternoon against Argentina, paired with flyhalf Tom Lynagh in his return from a nasty concussion in the third British and Irish Lions Test.

White had announced his retirement in the lead-up to that game but will start for a fourth-straight Test after answering an SOS following veteran No.9 Jake Gordon’s hamstring injury.

The master niggler, 35, has been in superb form since making that call, steering the Wallabies to victory against the Lions and then a 1-1 tour of South Africa.

“It is a weird one, isn’t it?” White said on Thursday.”I don’t know what the title is there, semi-retired?

“I’ve been given this second chance, a bit of a Johnny Farnham kind of story, where I’ve come back and appreciated every moment.

“Still not backing off hanging the boots up this year. That will definitely come; just the goal posts have moved. But (in the meantime) if they come calling, I’m not going to say no. And here we are again.

“It’s something you try to tell yourself … treat it like it’s your last, and I literally have been doing that.”

Coach Joe Schmidt said White’s nous and general-play kicking ability would take the heat off Lynagh, who will start for the first time in his seven-Test career against a team other than the Lions.

“It got very physical,” the coach said. “Some of that was untoward, but he’s bounced back really well.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 25 38 First try wins 40% Home team wins 60%

Lynagh and Wallabies captain Harry Wilson (knee) return to the side, while Andrew Kellaway will replace Tom Wright (knee) at fullback.

In-form backrower Tom Hooper will shift to the second row, replacing Will Skelton, in a move that keeps veteran lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto on ice.

Schmidt described Kellaway, who deputised after Wright’s early injury in the Cape Town loss, as a “safe pair of hands” and said Salakaia-Loto’s unlucky omission was a case of improved squad depth.

James O’Connor steered the ship in the two-game South African tour but will come off the bench behind 22-year-old Lynagh.

Carlo Tizzano will get his first action since the third Lions Test, named on a bench that also includes versatile back Filipo Daugunu.

The teams are effectively fighting for a crucial top-six ranking ahead of December’s World Cup draw that would ensure smoother passage to the final stages of the 2027 showpiece.

Los Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi has made three changes to the starting side that beat the All Blacks for the first time on home soil a fortnight ago.

He said there was no danger of an emotional lull after making history in Buenos Aires.

“Sport is a very interesting thing … I hate losing more than I love winning,” he told reporters in Townsville on Thursday.

“I get out of that dressing room and I’m already starting to think on the next job.

“When you lose, I try not to take it longer than 24 hours, but sometimes it does. It hurts.

“So we started from zero the following day, preparing for Australia and trying to improve.”

Santiago Carreras will wear the No.10 after replacing Tomas Albornoz (hand) early in that match.

Contepomi has rejigged his back row with the inspirational Pablo Matera moving to No.8 to accommodate blindside flanker Marcos Kremer.

Prop Joel Sclavi will start, Geronimo Prisciantelli could debut off the bench while loosehead Boris Wenger should also earn his first cap after playing in the unofficial Test victory over the Lions.

WALLABIES: Tom Robertson, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (c), Nic White, Tom Lynagh, Corey Toole, Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway. Bench: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu.

ARGENTINA: Mayco Vivas, Julian Montoya (c), Joel Sclavi, Franco Molina, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Bautista Delguy, Juan Cruz Mallia. Bench: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Guido Petti, Joaquin Ovideo, Agustin Moyano Geronimo Prisciantelli, Benjamin Elizalde.