Wallaroos set to unleash own ‘Bomb Squad’ in World Cup clash with England

Australia are set to unleash their own version of the famed ‘Bomb Squad’ on Saturday in a crucial 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup clash with England, as the Wallaroos look to book their ticket to the quarter-finals.

Following last weekend’s dramatic 31-all draw with the USA at York Community Stadium, both the Wallaroos and Women’s Eagles remain in the race to qualify for the knockout rounds, but one team will pip the other to the finish line on Saturday.

While the USA require a mammoth win over Samoa, the Americans will also hope England can win big against Australia. Even if the Wallaroos lose, the women in gold can still qualify with a try-scoring bonus point, or if their points differential remains better than the USA’s.

Coach Jo Yapp was asked at a press conference on Thursday about potentially going with a 7-1 split against the Red Roses, with HSBC SVNS Series ace Tia Hinds a potential option to cover multiple positions in the backline.

While the Wallaroos coach laughed off that particular tactic, they are still set to unleash Emily Chancellor and Tabua Tuinakauvadra off the bench, while returning skipper Siokapesi Palu joins Piper Duck and Ashley Marsters in the starting backrow.

“Any of those five, I believe, you can sort or you can come off the bench,” Palu told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

“Probably our version of a ‘Bomb Squad’ knowing that we want to finish strong and I think that’s something that we’re definitely going to get, especially with that backrow coming on.”

Palu’s inclusion is a significant talking point for the Wallaroos, with their captain set to wear the gold jersey for the first time in more than two months. The backrower suffered a foot injury during a 37-12 loss to the Black Ferns in May and has been sidelined ever since.



Yapp still included Palu in Australia’s squad for the World Cup, but the 28-year-old missed Tests against Samoa and the USA. Instead, Chancellor and lock Kaitlan Leaney set the team into battle as co-captains on the sport’s biggest stage.

Palu will captain the team this week, with coach Yapp making two personnel changes following the draw with the Women’s Eagles. Adiana Talakai starts at hooker, joining an all-new front-row trio of Lydia Kavoa and Asoiva Karpani in the tight five.

With the USA playing earlier on Saturday, Australia won’t know until practically kick-off what they need to do to qualify for the quarter-finals. It’s made for an unpredictable week, but Yapp insists the team will remain focused no matter the outcome of the USA match.

‘It was a slightly different scenario than what we thought we’d be facing, because ultimately after a game you kind of know either way,” Yapp said.

“We spent some time on Sunday evening as a group just going through all the scenarios and putting everything out on the table for the players so they know exactly what is required for us obviously to qualify.

“From that point on, we put that to one side and now we just focus on our normal Test week because we know what we need to do, that’s not for these guys to worry about. We’ll obviously b across all of that but their job is to go out and put in a performance.”