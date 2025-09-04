Wallaroos boosted by captain’s return for key World Cup clash with England

Australia captain Siokapesi Palu will return from injury this weekend in a pivotal 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup pool stage match against England, as the Wallaroos look to secure their spot in the quarter-finals.

Palu sustained a foot injury in a 37-12 loss to the Black Ferns at Wellington’s Sky Stadium in July, which saw the backrower miss two World Cup warm-up matches against Wales in Australia, and later clashes with Samoa and the USA.

After missing out on last weekend’s dramatic 31-all draw with the Women’s Eagles in York, with both the USA and Australia still in the mix to quality for the knockout stage, Palu joins Piper Duck and Ashley Marsters in the starting backrow trio.

Emily Chancellor – who co-captained the Wallaroos along with Kaitlan Leaney in the team’s first two matches at the World Cup – drops to the bench as an impact player. Tabua Tuinakauvadra will also look to make a difference off the pine against the Red Roses.

Coach Jo Yapp has made two personnel changes to the team, with Adiana Talakai returning to the matchday 23 as the starting hooker. Talakai will form a new-look front row that also includes Lydia Kavoa and Asoiva Karpani.

Karpani is set to become the fourth Wallaroo to reach the 40 Test mark, after Michaela Leonard reached that milestone against the USA. Marsters is the most-capped Wallaroos in history with 43 caps to date, while Trilleen Pomare is second with 41 appearances.

Leonard joins Leaney in the second row to round out the tight five. Duck, Marsters and Palu are the starting backrow, while Annabelle Codey and Chancellor are among the forwards who will come off the bench at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium on Saturday.

In the backs, Samanatha Wood has retained her spot in the run-on side yet again, named in the halves along with fly-half Faitala Moleka. Pomare will combine with Georgina Freidrichs in the centres, with Cecilia Smith shifting to the bench.



Dessiree Miller will have an opportunity to add to her five-try tally at this World Cup after being named on the left wing, Prolific Wallaroos try-scorer Maya Stewart lines up on the right wing, while 18-year-old Caitlyn Halse completes the First XV as the starting fullback.

“We’re really pleased to have Pesi back at this stage of the World Cup,” Yapp said.

“She has worked tremendously hard with her rehab and we are excited to have her back as both a player and leader.

“We know the permutations around the game against England on Saturday but the focus remains on ourselves and improving on last week.

“We could not fault the effort of the group last week, but we also recognised there are key areas we need to improve on in preparation for our next game.”

Following last weekend’s draw with the USA, Australia can qualify for the quarter-finals by either defeating England, securing a losing bonus point, or they’ll rely on points differential with the USA taking on Samoa earlier on Saturday.

Australia’s team to take on England at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

1. Lydia Kavoa (#214 – Eastern Suburbs) – 10 caps

2. Adiana Talakai (#182 – Sydney University) – 19 caps

3. Asoiva Karpani (#171 – Southern Suburbs) – 39 caps

4. Kaitlan Leaney (#179 – SCU Marlins) – 33 caps

5. Michaela Leonard (#168 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 40 caps

6. Piper Duck (#185 – Tumut Bullettes) – 20 caps

7. Ashley Marsters (#117 – Boroondara) – 43 caps

8. Siokapesi Palu (c) (#194 – Rockdale Rangers) – 21 caps

9. Samantha Wood (#207 – Kalamunda Rugby) – 9 caps

10. Faitala Moleka (#199 – Blacktown Scorpions) – 24 caps

11. Desiree Miller (#204 – Eastern Suburbs) – 21 caps

12. Trilleen Pomare (#155 – Wanneroo) – 41 caps

13. Georgina Friedrichs (#178 – Wests Bulldogs) – 36 caps

14. Maya Stewart (#196 – Nelson Bay Gropers) – 20 caps

15. Caitlyn Halse (#210 – Camden Rams) – 13 caps

Replacements

16. Tania Naden (#197 – Uni-North Owls) – 26 caps

17. Faliki Pohiva (#219 – Blacktown Scorpions) – 6 caps

18. Bridie O’Gorman (#180 – Sydney University) – 35 caps

19. Annabelle Codey (#189 – Easts Brisbane) – 7 caps

20. Emily Chancellor (#158 – Sydney University) – 32 caps

21. Tabua Tuinakauvadra (#200 – Orange Emus) – 20 caps

22. Tia Hinds (#222 – Randwick) – 8 caps

23. Cecilia Smith (#190 – Leeton Dianas) – 26 caps