Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
20'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
The Rugby Championship

South Africa step backwards in hunt for Test rugby's holy grail

Cobus Reinach and Jan-Hendrik Wessels of the Springboks arrive for a South Africa Springboks Training Session at Trusts Stadium on September 03, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Alexander the Great is said to have wept when he discovered that there were no more lands to conquer. This is a misinterpretation popularised by Alan Rickman’s character in Die Hard, but the resonance endures: a general, standing at the precipice of history, surveying his achievements and recognising that he has traversed every possible frontier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rassie Erasmus finds himself in a similar position. South Africa’s mad genius has ticked just about every box. He’s won every trophy, beaten every opposition, seen his team climb to the top of World Rugby’s rankings and won the hearts of millions. Yet one patch of turf remains unconquered. Unless he rights this wrong, his record will remain incomplete.

Eden Park. The name itself carries a crack of doom. Say it out loud to any rugby fan and it’ll send a shiver down their spine. Verdun. Mordor. Eden Park. Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.

Erasmus isn’t taking any chances. The team has a familiar feel. “Tried and tested,” said the SA Rugby release. There are 434 caps in the backline and 505 among the forwards; 939 in total, the fourth-highest combined tally in Bok history.

In a way, this is a step backwards. Erasmus won two World Cups partly through sacrifice between tournaments: blooding new players, experimenting with combinations, absorbing bruising defeats in pursuit of the bigger picture. Pragmatism was often delayed in the name of keeping his squad refreshed. This latest sheet, however, suggests no time for gradualism. Not when Eden Park is the prize.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
New Zealand
24 - 17
Full-time
South Africa
All Stats and Data

Handré Pollard keeps his place, underlining the need for points and control. Inside him Grant Williams can spark broken play but will likely revert to a metronomic approach. The All Blacks will target the inexperienced half-back, so solidity behind the pack is non-negotiable.

Go-forward ball will be vital. Pieter-Steph du Toit returns to the back row but it remains to be seen if he’ll operate in the trams. Tony Brown’s attacking blueprint has stationed Bok loose forwards wide to create mismatches, but this has left midfielders isolated and picked off. Australia did so with ruthless efficiency in Johannesburg; the All Blacks did likewise last year. It would be a staggering blunder if the Boks repeat it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does this mean Siya Kolisi will remain closer to the ball? The talisman has lost the armband to Jesse Kriel and has been shifted to no. 8, a role he filled for the Sharks but one far from his first choice.

South Africa must win the point of contact. Malcolm Marx continues to start with Eben Etzebeth in the tight channels. But further out is where this will be decided. Kolisi, du Toit and Damian de Allende simply have to dominate. Short passes, hard runs, wave after wave of green bodies: Erasmus is telegraphing his intent. If it works, Williams and Pollard can dictate tempo.

And then, Willie le Roux. The veteran fullback wasn’t in the original squad. At 35, his days as a starter seemed over, his role reduced to mentor for Aphelele Fassi and Damian Willemse. At best he would become an impact sub in games of little consequence. Yet here he is, parachuted in and thrust into the most important Test of his life since the 2019 World Cup final. Erasmus, who has always valued his vision, has reached beyond his official squad to ensure his presence at Eden Park. That, in itself, tells the story.

Rugby Championship

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
New Zealand
2
1
1
0
6
2
Australia
2
1
1
0
5
3
South Africa
2
1
1
0
4
4
Argentina
2
1
1
0
4
ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand will target the veteran, as well as Canan Moodie on the left wing. Both are wonderful with ball in hand – le Roux the visionary playmaker, Moodie the dynamic game-breaker – but vulnerable on defence. Even at his peak, le Roux was shaky under the high ball; Moodie has often been the loose cog in the rush defence. Both will need something close to the defensive game of their lives.

Because the bench – so often a difference maker for the Boks – doesn’t quite pack the punch of a vaunted bomb squad. A 5-3 split is perhaps the only departure from Erasmus’ dog-eared playbook. Ethan Hooker, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Boan Venter have less than 10 caps between them. In a contest of fine margins, the lack of late-game experience could yet prove decisive.

Which is why the starting XV carries so much weight. Erasmus has gambled on veterans, on scar tissue and muscle memory, on the idea that players who have won the biggest prizes in the sport can find one more peak to climb. It is not a blueprint for the future, nor is it meant to be. This is a team for one night only, one purpose alone: to storm a fortress that has not been breached for 30 years. Le Roux was just six when France triumphed 23-20 in 1994. Pollard hadn’t learned to walk. Williams, Venter, Moodie and Hooker weren’t born yet.

A win would be another marker of this side’s greatness. It would be the moment South Africa broke through rugby’s final barrier, the achievement that silences caveats and completes Erasmus’ ledger. For the players, it would be the sort of triumph to tell their grandchildren about; for the coach, it would ensure his legacy is not only gilded in trophies but etched in myth.

Alexander supposedly wept because he thought there were no worlds left to conquer. Erasmus knows there is still one, looming on the far side of the world. If the Boks can topple the All Blacks in Auckland, history will record it not just as another victory, but as the night South Africa proved that even the most unassailable fortress can fall.

Related

Jake White: Where All Blacks and Boks' game will be won and lost

There are so many questions that will be answered when the final whistle goes in Auckland on Saturday evening. Is Tony Brown’s influence with the Springboks taking them up the right or wrong path?

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

31 Comments
H
HOFer 6 days ago

South Africa under Erasmus has not beaten Ireland in Ireland. They have beat NZ in NZ already. So it isn’t the final frontier as suggested.

Y
YeowNotEven 6 days ago

So the All Blacks will target the young guy.

And the old guy, too.

Basically, they’ll target the opposition.

D
DG 5 days ago

Specifically the two vulnerable players in the backfield who might make mistakes and lead to AB tries.

T
TB 7 days ago

The difference between the teams is not that Rassie has stopped building for the next WC, but that he knows what his best team is, while Scott is clutching at straws

H
HOFer 6 days ago

His ‘best team’ won’t make it to the next RWC. If they do, they will be dragged in the quarters. SA should be concerned that he has stopped building and resorted to squeezing the last drop of blood from the stone.

J
JWH 6 days ago

Yeah because there is that nailed on flyhalf for the Boks right now - oh wait there isn’t. Man the fullback selection has been pretty consistent, not. Yeah, Rassie doesn’t know his best team, and Razor doesn’t know his best backline. Pretty big difference.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Erasmus won two World Cups partly through sacrifice between tournaments

For which he and the Boks have roundly been criticized for.


Should he throw caution to the wind and pick a B team like France did?


I’d love to know what would be a better team sheet than this, because it’s not as if Rassie has selected a team with less talent or players off form? Has he?

f
fl 6 days ago

“I’d love to know what would be a better team sheet than this”

There isn’t one. There might be one if Rassie had worked harder to develop new players, or if SA rugby had as much young talent coming through as England & France.


“it’s not as if Rassie has selected a team with less talent or players off form?”

He’s selected a team with less talent than the same XV would have had 2 years ago.

J
JPM 7 days ago

The real question is: can SA match France and like them beat the ABs at Eden Park?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 20 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 22 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 24 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 53 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 54 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments