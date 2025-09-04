‘You’ve got to play the best’: Leaney looks ahead to Red Roses challenge

Kaitlan Leaney is embracing the challenge that awaits the Wallaroos this weekend in Brighton, with the Aussies less than 48 hours away from taking on a star-studded England side that’s “number one in the world for a reason.”

Leaney shared co-captaincy duties along with Emily Chancelor in Australia’s first two matches at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, but the return of Siokapesi Palu has seen the team’s regular skipper resume leadership duties for this massive Test.

England have won their last 29 Test matches, but the Aussies are hoping to do something at one of the most famous stadiums in Rugby World Cup history – with Japan defeating the Springboks almost 10 years ago to the day at the very same venue.

While the Red Roses will be considered strong favourites by many, the Wallaroos have it all to play for on Saturday after drawing with the USA 31-all in York. That result leaves both Australia and the USA in the running to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Australia need to either win, draw, secure a try-scoring bonus point, or do enough to ensure that their points differential is still better than the USA’s. While it won’t be easy, Leaney is looking forward to taking on some old teammates in a massive pool stage clash.

“Their whole forward pack is really strong – they’re number one in the world for a reason. So we always talk about if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. Luckily I’ve come across a lot of them throughout the PWR, playing for Quins [Harlequins],” Leaney said on Thursday.

“Keen to see some old teammates and have some new rivalries out there, but I think it’ll be very good.”

Leaney was one of Australia’s heroes in the 31-all draw with the USA, with the lock standing out with some key involvements throughout the Test. Not only was Leaney up there as one of the top tacklers on the night, but the second rower’s work at the set-piece was game-defining.



With only a few minutes left, the USA kicked for the sideline after being awarded a penalty at a scrum. After the Women’s Eagles set up for an attacking maul, Leaney swam through the pack of bodies before ultimately securing a turnover.

Australia had one last attempt at securing a win, but it wasn’t to be. If the USA can put on a huge score against Samoa, then they could be off to the quarters depending on the result – but if the Aussies end up progressing, that moment will be looked at as a crucial play.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the score line. If you start doing that, then you lose yourself within the game. So I was thinking about doing my job and sticking to my process and hopefully the outcome would follow,” Leaney reflected.

“But I knew that lineout they had was going to be a big turning point and that’s one of my strengths around that area. So it was a good opportunity for me to get that turnover and put us back on the front foot.”