Women's Rugby World Cup

‘You’ve got to play the best’: Leaney looks ahead to Red Roses challenge

By Finn Morton reporting from Brighton & Hove
Kaitlan Leaney of the Wallaroos competes during the match between Australian Wallaroos and Wales Women at Ballymore Stadium on July 26, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Kaitlan Leaney is embracing the challenge that awaits the Wallaroos this weekend in Brighton, with the Aussies less than 48 hours away from taking on a star-studded England side that’s “number one in the world for a reason.”

Leaney shared co-captaincy duties along with Emily Chancelor in Australia’s first two matches at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, but the return of Siokapesi Palu has seen the team’s regular skipper resume leadership duties for this massive Test.

England have won their last 29 Test matches, but the Aussies are hoping to do something at one of the most famous stadiums in Rugby World Cup history – with Japan defeating the Springboks almost 10 years ago to the day at the very same venue.

While the Red Roses will be considered strong favourites by many, the Wallaroos have it all to play for on Saturday after drawing with the USA 31-all in York. That result leaves both Australia and the USA in the running to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Australia need to either win, draw, secure a try-scoring bonus point, or do enough to ensure that their points differential is still better than the USA’s. While it won’t be easy, Leaney is looking forward to taking on some old teammates in a massive pool stage clash.

“Their whole forward pack is really strong – they’re number one in the world for a reason. So we always talk about if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. Luckily I’ve come across a lot of them throughout the PWR, playing for Quins [Harlequins],” Leaney said on Thursday.

“Keen to see some old teammates and have some new rivalries out there, but I think it’ll be very good.”

Leaney was one of Australia’s heroes in the 31-all draw with the USA, with the lock standing out with some key involvements throughout the Test. Not only was Leaney up there as one of the top tacklers on the night, but the second rower’s work at the set-piece was game-defining.

With only a few minutes left, the USA kicked for the sideline after being awarded a penalty at a scrum. After the Women’s Eagles set up for an attacking maul, Leaney swam through the pack of bodies before ultimately securing a turnover.

Australia had one last attempt at securing a win, but it wasn’t to be. If the USA can put on a huge score against Samoa, then they could be off to the quarters depending on the result – but if the Aussies end up progressing, that moment will be looked at as a crucial play.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the score line. If you start doing that, then you lose yourself within the game. So I was thinking about doing my job and sticking to my process and hopefully the outcome would follow,” Leaney reflected.

“But I knew that lineout they had was going to be a big turning point and that’s one of my strengths around that area. So it was a good opportunity for me to get that turnover and put us back on the front foot.”

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

2

Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

4
3

Stacey Waaka’s message for Black Ferns: ‘Don’t try and shy away from it’

2
4

‘No tomorrow if you lose’: Black Ferns prepare for Springbok Women

7
5

Top five performers from 2025 Rugby World Cup pool stage

6

'Plant seeds of future belief': How Springboks should approach first ever quarter-final

3
7

Eagles looking for new head coach after World Cup exit

8

New Zealand lay down marker: What we learned from RWC 2025 round 3

2

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 27 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 28 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 31 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 1 hour ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 1 hour ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 5 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments