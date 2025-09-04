Jordie Barrett hails 'unbelievable' Springbok rival Damian de Allende

The teams are in, and as expected, there will be world-class matchups across the park when the All Blacks host the Springboks at Eden Park in round three of the Rugby Championship this Saturday.

The midfield will be no exception, with the inside centre channel seeing two of the very best in the modern game locking horns; for South Africa, Damian de Allende, and for New Zealand, Jordie Barrett.

The pair have crossed paths in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, among other high-stakes Test matches, forging a respect and appreciation for one another’s talents.

For Barrett, who comes into the 2025 international season after a sabbatical season spent winning the URC with Leinster, his Springbok counterpart has set the marker for some time.

“Damian, he’s unbelievable. When I think of him, I use the word balance. He’s just such a well-balanced individual; a ball-carrier, tough, strong defender, just does everything right. Big engine, he doesn’t miss any games, he’s always fit and healthy, durable,” Barrett said on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.

“An unbelievable player who I feel like will get the best out of me, too. He’s set the marker as a midfielder, as a 12 for a number of years. So it’ll be an intriguing challenge if I’m given the opportunity to go up against Damian, who I respect.”

Having heaped praise on De Allende, Barrett was then asked about a Kiwi teammate inspiring awe.

“Cam Roigard for me. He’s just got such a high ceiling. He’s been unlucky with injuries for the past year, and it seems like he’s been around for a while now, and we haven’t really seen the best of him. Admittedly, he’s still got a lot of growth in his game as well.

“I think he played his first 10 or 11 Tests away from home, which is tough to do. Tests are hard enough at home, and he’ll gain a lot of experience out of that.

“Unfortunately, he’s got a bit of a foot injury, but I think when he’s on his game, hopefully going forward, we’re going to see the best out of him. He’s got an intriguing career ahead of him, I think.”

While Roigard will not feature due to injury, Saturday will see a historic unbeaten streak at Eden Park go on the line, Ardie Savea become New Zealand’s 15th Test centurion, the top spot in the world rankings up for grabs, and both the Freedom Cup and Rugby Championship title in play. But for Barrett and the All Blacks, it’s also about growth.

“It’s a great Test, not only for young guys in terms of the way they want to try and prepare themselves, but also for the leaders who are trying to get the squad in a space where you can be consistent from week to week. That’ll be a challenge for the next block of the Rugby Championship.”

