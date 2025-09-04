Felipe Contepomi names two Test debutants on bench for Wallabies

Los Pumas have injected more experience into their starting XV for their round three Rugby Championship fixture against the Wallabies in Townsville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santiago Carreras has been named to start at 10, replacing Tomas Albornoz, who has been ruled out of the Australia mini-tour with a hand injury.

Marcos Kremer returns to the starting unit in the No.7 jersey, joining a loose forward trio with Buenos Aires hero Pablo Matera and Juan Martin González.

Argentina also welcome back Joel Sclavi after two showings off the bench against New Zealand.

On the bench, head coach Felipe Contepomi has named two potential Test debutants, prop Boris Wenger and fullback Gerónimo Prisciantelli.

Aside from lock Guido Petti, it is an inexperienced impact unit for the touring side.

Related Harry Wilson and Tom Lynagh start in Wallabies team for Pumas The Wallabies may have lost a pair of superstars in Will Skelton and Tom Wright ahead of round three of the Rugby Championship, but Thursday's team naming saw the return of captain Harry Wilson and rising star playmaker, Tom Lynagh, to ease Australian worry. Read Now

Los Pumas team to play the Wallabies

1. VIVAS, Mayco (33 caps)

2. MONTOYA, Julián (110 caps) (Captain)

3. SCLAVI, Joel (29 caps)

4. MOLINA, Franco (14 caps)

5. RUBIOLO, Pedro (25 caps)

6. GONZÁLEZ, Juan Martín (44 caps)

7. KREMER, Marcos (75 caps)

8. MATERA, Pablo (114 caps) (Vice-captain)

9. GARCÍA, Gonzalo (13 caps)

10. CARRERAS, Santiago (57 caps)

11. CARRERAS, Mateo (28 caps)

12. CHOCOBARES, Santiago (29 caps)

13. CINTI, Lucio (36 caps)

14. DELGUY, Bautista (35 caps)

15. MALLÍA, Juan Cruz (44 caps) (Vice-captain)

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements:

16. RUIZ, Ignacio (20 caps)

17. WENGER, Boris (No Caps)

18. CORIA MARCHETTI, Francisco (3 caps)

19. PETTI, Guido (91 caps)

20. OVIEDO, Joaquín (15 caps)

21. MOYANO, Agustín (2 caps)

22. PRISCIANTELLI, Gerónimo (0 caps)

23. ELIZALDE, Benjamin (3 caps)