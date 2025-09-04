Harry Wilson and Tom Lynagh start in Wallabies team for Pumas

The Wallabies may have lost a pair of superstars in Will Skelton and Tom Wright ahead of round three of the Rugby Championship, but Thursday’s team naming saw the return of captain Harry Wilson and rising star playmaker, Tom Lynagh, to ease Australian worries.

Wilson’s return at No.8 has allowed Tom Hooper to slide into the second row, as Rob Valetini shifts to the blindside flank. The reshuffle covers Skelton’s absence, as the towering lock completes preseason duties with La Rochelle.

Lynagh comes straight back in at 10, leaving Ellis Park hero James O’Connor with a supersub role off the bench.

Andrew Kellaway has won the race for fullback after speculation that young gun Max Jorgensen could fulfil the role as Tom Wright begins the lengthy rehab process from a torn ACL.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said: “The players have reassembled after a few days’ break, following our two games in South Africa, and worked their way through a very warm week here in Townsville.”

“Los Pumas are a combative and skilled side, and they will be confident after their recent performances. We know we’re going to need to be at our very best on Saturday afternoon.”

Wallabies team to play Los Pumas

1. Tom Robertson (34 Tests) – #898; Dubbo Junior Rugby Club

2. Billy Pollard (12 Tests) – #958; Lindfield Junior Rugby Club

3. Taniela Tupou (61 Tests) – #917; Brothers Rugby

4. Nick Frost (31 Tests) – #953; Hornsby Lions

5. Tom Hooper (15 Tests) – #964; Bathurst Bulldogs

6. Rob Valetini (54 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club

7. Fraser McReight (31 Tests) – #937; Albany Creek Brumbies

8. Harry Wilson (c) (27 Tests) – #933; Gunnedah Red Devils

9. Nic White (75 Tests) – #875, Maitland Blacks

10. Tom Lynagh (6 Tests) – #977; University of Queensland

11. Corey Toole (1 Test) – #992; Wagga Crows

12. Len Ikitau (45 Tests) – #944; Tuggeranong Vikings

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (10 Tests) – #988; The Kings School

14. Max Jorgensen (13 Tests) – #984; Balmain Wolves

15. Andrew Kellaway (43 Tests) – #943, Hunters Hill Rugby Club

Substitutes

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (23 Tests) – #918, Southern Districts

17. Angus Bell (41 Tests) – #940; Hunters Hill Rugby Club

18. Zane Nonggorr (14 Tests) – #966; Gold Coast Eagles

19. Jeremy Williams (16 Tests) – #973; Wahroonga Tigers

20. Carlo Tizzano (8 Tests) – #982; University of Western Australia

21. Tate McDermott (47 Tests) – #936; Flinders Rugby Club

22. James O’Connor (66 Tests) – #832, St Joseph’s College, Nudgee

23. Filipo Daugunu (12 Tests) – #931, Wests Bulldogs)