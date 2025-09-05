Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
6'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
The Rugby Championship

Argentina confirm Rugby Championship plans up to 2030

Argentina celebrate after defeating New Zealand during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina Pumas at Orangetheory Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

SANZAAR member unions have agreed that The Rugby Championship will continue to be played after the end of the current contract, said Argentine Rugby President Gabriel Travaglini.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking ahead of meetings in Australia with representatives from the four member unions – South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina – the former international forward told RugbyPass that whilst there will be no Rugby Championship in 2026 it will be normal business the following three years.

After Los Pumas’ first home win against the All Blacks last weekend, there was uncertainty about when both teams will meet again.

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus explains how he hopes to get an edge over the All Blacks

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus explains how he hopes to get an edge over the All Blacks

Travaglini, who won 23 caps for his country between 1978 and 1987, playing his last game in Wellington against the All Blacks in the inaugural Rugby World Cup, is confident that the old rivalry will be renewed as soon as 2027.

“As things stand,” he told RugbyPass, “we won’t playing against them next year as they’ve agreed the tour to South Africa, but we will have full Rugby Championships in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

“SANZAAR goes in five-year cycles and it is expected that 2030, will be similar to 2026.”

In saying this, he confirmed that Los Pumas will host the Wallabies twice and South Africa will also travel to South America to play a single test next year; it is yet undecided if it will be before or after the series against the All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Argentina will close The Rugby Champonship with a ‘home’ game against the Springboks at Twickenham.

Also, in 2026 World Rugby will launch the inaugural Nations Cup, to be competed in its top tier by teams in the Six Nations, The Rugby Championship plus Japan and Fiji. A second tier will include every other team qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

With doubts around what shape the immediate next Rugby Championship would take shape in 2027, when Australia hosts the Rugby World Cup, Travaglini confirmed: “Given that Rugby World Cup will be moved to October and November, we will have the time to play a complete six-round tournament.”

With huge financial challenges facing the global game, and reported tensions between South Africa and New Zealand as the pursuit financial opportunities outside of the alliance, Travaglini believes SANZAAR is healthy and the future is very positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These meetings are going to set-up the next cycle,” he confirmed.

With four competitive teams, each winning one game in the two opening rounds, the timing seems right to close television deals.

Travaglini is not a SANZAAR Board member, the UAR represented by the iconic Agustín Pichot and CEO Soledad Iglesias, which will attend the meetings in Sydney, where, if all goes well, the new contracts for The Rugby Championship will be formalized.

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

8 Comments
J
JW 5 days ago

I’m surprised there still hasn’t been much heard about whether ARgentina are going to be able to bring back a Super Rugby team, with some sort of partnership or anything. Surely that comp can’t go on with 11?

P
Plodder 5 days ago

Super Rugby have said repeatedly that it's not going to happen due to the costs involved flying to Argentina. It's a shame as the Jaguares were a great side but there's no direct flights between Aus/NZ and Argentina so it's very expensive to get there.

J
JB 6 days ago

Getting rid of the 2026 Rugby Championship for a NZ SA tour is a terrible idea

J
JW 5 days ago

Yes would have thought a change in format to run over two years (with NZ v Arg and Aus v SA in 2027) would have been the obvious way forward) with a tour based points system would have won out.

T
Tigerxi 6 days ago

It was going to be expected when SA and new Zealand announced this greatest tour series pretty much cutting off Argentina and Australia

J
JW 5 days ago

It still doesn’t bring anything solid around what is going to happen with the comp if nations prefer to bring back tours. Would have liked something tested for 2026/30.


Argentina is in much the same boat as New Zealand needing to look at playing games internationally to bring in extra revenue.


Any idea what sort of continent you would find most sort of Pumas supporters outside SA?

S
SB 6 days ago

It’s a shame an arrogant tour is booked, affecting them and the Wallabies next year but great that it is confirmed afterwards until 2030.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CG 38 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

1 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 39 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments
J
JPM 4 hours ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Obviously because SA is far weaker than Canada…

3 Go to comments
L
LS 4 hours ago
Alex Codling: The man behind Ireland's line outs and the infamous ‘jukebox’

The thumbnail still says ‘Then man’

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 5 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Enjoyed this. Plenty already said about the Wallabies under Schmidt. As an aside, has any professional coach ever cared less about immediate results and more about the long-term future of his side when he’s confirmed not to be part of it? Totally about team. Like him a lot.

As you say, the Wallaroos have an issue with their fitness which means they can’t stay with the very top teams, but they have skills and heart that mean they can make life difficult. They were struggling for the last 5-10 minutes of H1, but it was the first 10 minutes of H2 where they fell off a cliff in terms of execution, and the game as a competition was over. It was the same last week against USA. Minutes 41-50 were atrocious and probably should have lost us the game.



...

70 Go to comments