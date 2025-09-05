We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks
There’s an element of shuffling deckchairs on the Titanic, about this All Black team.
As I wrote last week, I think they’ll beat South Africa at Eden Park on Saturday. Not because they’re the better side, but because they were embarrassed by Argentina in their last start and because they have an unbeaten record to defend at that venue.
If I look at the side to meet the Springboks, I can’t say it enthuses me greatly.
There are better locks than Scott Barrett and, if they were all fit, any number of halfbacks with more to offer than Finlay Christie.
Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Rieko Ioane and Emoni Narawa have done nothing to demand selection and, yet, here they are. I’m no Sevu Reece enthusiast, but Narawa is a significantly worse player in my opinion.
I’ll try to reserve judgement on Simon Parker and I’ll try to get enthused about what others, such as Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Quinn Tupaea, might offer off the bench, but I suspect it’s not very much.
And I say that because I’m not sure it really matters who the All Blacks pick this week or any week, right now. No, in summoning Wayne Smith into camp, the team’s coaching staff have as good as admitted they don’t know what they’re doing.
We all know that, of course. We’ve seen good players get worse in the All Blacks’ environment this year, which is in direct contrast to what used to happen.
For a long time the view was always that it didn’t matter how test-quality footballers went in Super Rugby. Once they returned to the All Blacks’ fold, we’d see the real player re-emerge.
You can’t pretend that’s the case now, given these All Blacks appear incapable of creating any attacking opportunities.
That’s why the SOS has gone out to Smith.
There aren’t many coaches in this country who don’t owe their living to Smith. They were either coached by him or had spells coaching with him which, in large part, is what qualified them for the positions they hold.
Smith is regarded as a genius and, if you’ve been touched by that genius, then we assume you possess a bit of it yourself.
I’m sorry, but at some point men such as Scott Robertson have to actually stand up and be men. They can’t just get Wayne Smith to do their jobs for them when things get hard.
The governing body’s little better. New Zealand Rugby rope Smith in at every opportunity, not least the last Women’s Rugby World Cup.
I mean it makes sense. Smith is a smart guy, who breaks rugby games down in ways that few, if any, others ever have.
As much as that, he also makes players feel good about themselves. Smith instils confidence and we can all see more than a few All Blacks are down on that at the moment.
But it’s also embarrassing that rugby in this country is in a situation where it appears only one man knows how to prepare teams to win.
Smith’s had more retirements than Frank Sinatra but, at the first sign of trouble, he’s wheeled back out for one last farewell.
I think the All Blacks will win this week. They’re a team that occasionally has to be shamed into performing properly and Saturday looks as if it’ll be one of those instances.
Should they emerge victorious over the Springboks, many folk will conclude the team is in good heart.
Only they can’t be. Smith wouldn’t be there if they were.
Again, having him in camp is hugely positive in the short term. The All Blacks, to my mind, were always a safe bet for this Saturday, but those odds have only increased now Smith’s around.
But he can’t be there every week. He can’t always hold the coaching staff’s hands, he can’t always convince the players they’re good enough to succeed.
At some stage the actual All Blacks coaches and players have to take responsibility for their circumstances and find a way to improve them.
Until that happens, the results and performances are going to remain consistently underwhelming.
No argument with 99% of this article. But you're bananas if J Barret “hasn't done anything to earn selection”. I see you don't watch northern hemisphere rugby.
NZ just beat the mighty Springboks. Tupaea just scored an epic try under the posts. Parker stood up to and even dominated his opposites. Narawa scored a wonderful try with creativity and skill. Jordie was excellent on defence and kicked well.
Ever thought that it was the head coach giving players directives and game plans on what to do? Or that the opposition defence deserves credit for putting such players under immense pressure that their initial game plan does not work or force them into mistakes?
Yes, pretty inept article…..if it was anyone else I would expect some humble pie, but not this guy. Smith was always scheduled to be involved at Eden Park for this match, so no surprise. Christie was tough tonight, Parker stood up to SA physically & just may save the problem at 6 going forward. But really this is type of garbage I expect from Bidwell…..baseless critical analysis.
You gotta love an author who showcases he writing skills by saying things like “it makes sense, but I don’t like it” and who loves to share his opinion, but not why he has his opinion.
Surely that is the point of an opinion piece, to share why you have come to a conclusion on the things you have commented on?
It probably explained why you just end up skim reading to the comments below, because it’s just an endless list of likes and dislike, with no substance.
Small selective data sets are no more than manufactured stats to support an opinion mate. Not rocket science.
Winner of the Six Nations and winner of the Rugby Championship. Not really manufactured, they are the top teams. How is “first choice” manufactured? It’s factual, seems like you have a hard time accepting it. Perhaps because the Springboks actually rotated their side a bit in the second test last year and still won?
Bidwell blames both the players and the coaches. It’s more than likely the coaches.
If its a contest of 15 vs 15… the AB’s are always a formidable rugby team to defeat..
Discipline is a key problem and Wayne Smiths presence and valuable knowledge will motivate the team to play well and to keep onside with the match officials..
Also the feedback of their recent well tuned and energised training sessions are positive signs and bodes well for the tactics the AB’s will showcase vs Sth.Africa..
Go the AB’s…Staying on and standing alongside Ardie at the Fortress of Eden Park…
If they play like they did against the Pumas, the ABs will lose.
I think it’s quite arrogant to suggest that the ABs will win “just because”. As if they win and lose when they feel like it.
Yes, home ground advantage is very much in their favour. Particularly the voodoo of Eden Park. But the ABs won’t have it easy.
If the ABs win - the Aura of Eden Park will surely be credited. If they lose - the pressure of defending the record of Eden Park may well get the blame.
It’s a double edged sword.
And to be frank, this is the worst AB team for some time to defend the record and the best Bok side to arrive at Eden Park for some time to break it.
Its funny the Allblacks are so terrible at the moment but still managed to pick up number 1 in the world?
I think part of razors problem is Ian Foster had given up developing any squad depth. And we're dealing with the consequences of that now.
South Africa are going to get hit with mass retirements soon and we'll be a couple of years ahead of them in our development.
Well to be fair France gifted NZ ranking points sending their B team over. And Australia gifted NZ the no. 1 spot after beating the Boks at Ellis Park - and then the ABs promptly nailed down that no. 1 spot by losing to Argentina.
I think everyone should stop blaming Foster for Razor making the ABs look worse than they did when they narrowly lost the World Cup. Time to move on.
South Africa may well be hit by “mass retirements” (doubt it) but the ABs are also holding on to some golden oldies in key positions with no clear answers as to who will replace them.
This article is such a load of rubbish! When a leader identifies talented individuals who can help a team that's not a sign of weakness. It's a sign of strength and shows that the task is greater than anyone’s individual ego. Its so easy for you to fire your shots from your armchair but what will you be saying when these guys are holding the next World Cup trophy?
I tend to agree with the author that the optics aren’t good.
But I’m sure the players will respond well to having Wayne Smith in the corridors. He’s a legend.
But he can’t do much more than pep the boys up in a few days. As Henry and Hansen so often said - come Friday, the coaches have down all they can - it’s up to the players to do the work.
And the pep talks could evaporate after a few shots in the mouth, within a team lacking in some confidence.
It keeps coming back to this; even if, through sheer desperation, we win this weekend, are any of us convinced that our national rugby organisation has equipped our players with the skills and the leadership to perform consistently?
If there’s any hope at all, it’s in the fact that both Graham Henry and Wayne Smith had poor starts to their AB coaching careers before similar desperation drove them to team up to rewrite the manual.
Razor hasn’t had a “poor start” to be fair. A 71% first season win rate was solid enough. This season the rebuild has started proper & we have reclaimed the number 1 ranking, have an 80% win rate, & are leading the TRC.
Of course this could all change in approx 13hrs 🤣🤣🤣
I don’t know what anyone has seen in the past 5 ABs games to make them any more than 50/50 on the outcome of tomorrow’s game. People still think of this ABs like it was many years ago, or even what they had nearly gotten back to in 2023. But this is the ABs of 2021 all over again. Even if they are angry, even if they are wounded, all the language that’s been used over the years to foreshadow impending doom for their next opponents - they are not that team at the moment. They don’t have an outlet for any of the anger or hurt pride because they are getting outplayed for significant periods of every game they play.
They have 20 minutes of good rugby in them per game. In the Razor era, only one test so far, against Ireland, looked anywhere near a complete performance - but we only scored 23 points. Not a tally that would get us a victory in many of the games we have played recently.
The title of this article is 100% correct for the backs. 100% false of the forwards. It used to be that promising young backs grew an extra arm and leg after they came into the ABs camp. Now it drains them of confidence and makes them play their worst rugby. There is no other way to assess the performances of the backs/attack of the Razor era. We have 6 world class front rowers, and probably 3 more who are right up there. Fabian Holland looks like he’s been playing test rugby his whole life. Tuipolotu is playing the best rugby of his career. Vaa’i became a world class lock. Sititi was great for the Chiefs, but probably could have won POTY he was that good. VERY excited to see how Parker progresses.
In the backs though? Will Jordan has done some amazing Will Jordan things on attack. But I don’t think that is due to Holland or Hansen. Apart from him you can make a strong argument for dropping every single one of the backs. Jordie - amazing for Lienster, rediscovered his play making mojo and looked more and more like the player he should be. Totally lack lustre in black. Proctor - looked incredible for the Hurricanes. Their backline did not work without him, he came back and they started running in tries all over the place. We have seen tiny glimpses of this with a couple of his passes, but he has obviously been disappointing. Reece has been next level for the Crusaders the past 2 years but looks so average in the ABs system. Reiko arguably lucky to be selected, but he looks a much worse player than he did 2 years ago. It seem like he should be in his absolute prime as a mid fielder but he has gone backwards. BB and DMac divide opinion, but I think everyone can agree they are not playing their best rugby for the All Blacks.
The current coaches are 100% making the backs worse at rugby.
One - or maybe both of these SH giants - have been just going through the motions recently. Neither look capable of wrestling back momentum when the game is slipping away.
Remember the days when a 10 PT lead in the last 15 mins was worthless against these teams? In the blink of an eye they'd hit another gear and go all elite.
One of them will get their arse handed to them but it might be the making of them, half way through a RWC cycle.
I’m still not sure which team that will be.
Yes I don’t understand why people were so enamored with that performance. Certainly it was good to seem them play in such a structured manor, but we want to see that coupled with some of the magic Dmac had the backline producing against SA and Australia as well.
Yep, you were always excited to see how a talented back player would perform with class team mates all around him in an AB backline. Now it’s a case of despair seeing players who were blockbuster n Super Rugby, like Big Jim using a full bag of tricks, to then come into the AB environment and… simply be asked to cart the ball up the middle against France, and even the likes of Love and Carter who just aren’t asked to do anything at all. Hindered by the current group of both one dimensional players and coaches.
I actually think BB is easily playing his best, well his best since 2017 at least. I don’t think we’ll ever see anyone slice through so many teams (any) from 10 like he used to do as a kid.
I certainly see no reason to be cocksure of anything tomorrow.
Feels like Razor needs to make a big boot camp with some promising young players so he can see what they do up close. I think its hard on the selectors to judge players from afar; possibly in systems which may not suit them but would work well in the ABs.
It’s strange how this year is kind of 2 sides of the same coin of 2021. In 2021, the forwards looked totally disjointed while the backs were magic. Now, the forwards are magic and the backs disjointed. Would like to see Schmidt back around the ABs, not as a coach but more of an advisory role while they are at home of work ons and little one percenters that slightly elevate the players.
The head coach must take responsibility.
The buck always stops at the Head Coach. Though when a team misses 40 tackles, surrenders 15pts to 5 mindless penalties, & gets 3 dumb yellow cards temporarily reduced to 13 players, this really has zero to do with coaching, imo. There comes a point where the highly paid, professional athlete has to take full responsibility.
Mind you, we’re still ranked at #1, have an 80% win rate this season, & are leading the TRC so it’s not all bad, right?
Yep. We wanted him (and I admit I was one of those and still think he can grow into the role), but he still has to hold up his end of the bargain. People here argue with me but poor discipline and what feels like a lack of situational awareness are signs that coaching needs to be better. What the players bring out to the field is the result of their preparation. Otherwise we’re getting another Robbie Deans situation where a winner at Super level doesn’t manage to translate the same success into the test arena, arguably because you can’t rely as much on a talent disparity.
Keiran Read, Retallick, A. Smith, Moguna, Rieko (of 4-8 years ago) are no more.
Nothing scares about them scares teams anymore.
As a Bok fan I alway dreaded playing the AB’s, but now im looking forward to it.
Even if the Boks don’t beat NZ this weekend i’m sure it will happen in Wellington.
For a double world cup winning team SA have little aura.
If you ain’t scared this weekend, watch a slasher film. This is one for the ages, and if that doesn’t get your blood pumping idk what will.
not sure the Bok team are very frightening either! but don’t let that get in the way of your arrogance.
Very poor article, a bad opinion built on nothing and then hedged with that they’ll beat the worlds best but they’re actually poor and the bench featuring world class players and matching the bomb squad doesn’t add anything is laughable
I fully agree with you. Damned if they dont and damned even if they do. This team is in a rebuilding phase and is still to reach its full potential but will get there. Forward pack and backups are close, backline still needs much work but has not been assisted by multiple injuries to key players. Respite from these ,the return of others from overseas ,and development of promising youngsters will restore traditional strengths. Note that even now the ABs are ranked no. 1 and closest rivals have their own problems do they not ??
