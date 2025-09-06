‘That’s why they’re the greats’: All Blacks defend Eden Park fortress

The All Blacks have defended their fortress yet again, defeating the Springboks 24-17 to extend their unbeaten streak at Eden Park to 51 Tests. Finlay Christie described the brutal battle as “a real old boxing match” with the top two teams in men’s rugby trading ferocious blows.

ADVERTISEMENT

12 months ago, the Springboks finally got their hands back on the Freedom Cup with two wins over the All Blacks in South Africa. Those Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town saw the Boks extend their winning streak over the All Blacks to four matches, dating back to 2023.

New Zealand hadn’t beaten their rivals since before the last Men’s Rugby World Cup, which set the stage for a grudge match at ‘The Garden’ on Saturday. Emoni Narawa struck first with some individual brilliance off a cross-field kick, before Will Jordan ran in for another score.

Swys De Bruin on facing France and their scrums Swys De Bruin on facing France and their scrums

Jordan’s 43rd All Blacks try helped the hosts race out to a rapid 14-nil lead midway through the first half, with the Boks getting on the board soon after through a Handre Pollard penalty 22 minutes into the Test.

Malcolm Marx crashed over for the first try of the second term, but that effort was cancelled out by Quinn Tupaea soon after, who helped the All Blacks regain a commanding advantage. While Cobus Reinach reduced the margin with a late try, the men in black held on for a famous win.

“As a tight group we didn’t let that pressure come into us. We know what a Test week versus the Boks entails and we tried to focus on our rugby,” Christie told reporters on Saturday.

“But in saying that, in the back of our minds, it’d be silly for me to say we weren’t thinking about that record. We didn’t really mention it too much but it’s not something that we wanted to let go obviously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we needed any little extra motivation, it was there.”



Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 2 3 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 95 Carries 96 3 Line Breaks 2 14 Turnovers Lost 15 7 Turnovers Won 2

Narawa and Jordan had All Blacks fans celebrating wildly inside the first 20 minutes, but by the end of such a tense match, it was the defensive brilliance of milestone man Ardie Savea that had produced practically the match-winning play.

Savea, who became the latest All Black to reach 100 Test appearances, got over the breakdown to secure a crucial penalty in the dying stages. South Africa had been hot on attack inside New Zealand’s 22, but Savea stood tall when it mattered most.

“Huge. Just our leaders stepping up. That’s why they’re the greats of the game,” Christie reflected when asked about Savea.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Massive credit to our forward pack, they stood up,

“There was a lot of ruck pressure out there, both sides of the ball, but our boys managed to fight through and keep going for the 80.”

After losing to Los Pumas last time out in Argentina, the All Blacks have returned to winning ways in The Rugby Championship. It doesn’t get any easier for them though, as they prepare to face the Springboks for a second time next weekend in Wellington.