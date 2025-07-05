Lions call-up Owen Farrell may not be eligible to play Brumbies

Lions boss Andy Farrell says that he doubts son Owen will be ready to face the Brumbies on Wednesday following his controversial call-up when Elliot Daly broke his arm against the Queensland Reds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saracens fly-half arrived in Australia on Friday but is unlikely to be available until next weekend, and it will be ten weeks since he last played a game, suffering a concussion while playing for Racing 92 against Lyon on 4 May.

Farrell senior admits that his son, who won 112 caps for England before taking a break from international rugby following the 2023 World Cup, will have to wait a bit longer to play on his fourth Lions tour.

British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025. Download Now British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025.

He says that he has yet to complete the return-to-play protocols and that Wednesday’s game in Canberra might come too soon, which only leaves the clash with the Australia and New Zealand invitational side before the Test series starts.

Farrell junior seemed to see the funny side of being the pantomime villain when he was booed after being shown on the big screen at the Allianz Stadium, while Dad Andy was brutally honest about his availability.

“He is probably trying to stay awake. But I would think that Wednesday is too soon, as far as jetlag and protocols. I think he needs the formality—he needs to go through a phone call with someone with regards to that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Farrell gave his side a clean bill following the 21-10 win over the Waratahs and pointed out that Henry Pollock was withdrawn at the last minute purely as a precaution, forcing skipper Tadhg Beirne into the back row.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a bit of an awareness of a calf strain. His calf was tight this morning, so knowing what we knew, there was no need to risk him,” added Farrell.

Related Hugh Sinclair reveals pre-match disrespect that fired up Waratahs Waratahs captain Hugh Sinclair has hit back at pre-match predictions of a blowout, saying his side used dismissive media coverage as motivation in their gutsy 21–10 loss to the British & Irish Lions at Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Read Now