Dual international Karmichael Hunt has been promoted to the starting side for the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby AU showdown with the Brumbies in Sydney on Saturday night.

After a superb cameo off the bench in last Saturday’s 23-14 comeback win over the Western Force, Hunt will line up at inside centre at ANZ Stadium.

Hunt’s inclusion has triggered a backline reshuffle with Joey Walton shifting to outside centre, Alex Newsome moving onto the wing and rookie Mark Nawaqanitawase going to the bench.

In the pack, Wallabies prop Tom Robertson comes into a new-look front row after four months out with a back injury.

Tom Horton will have his first Super Rugby start at hooker, pushing Robbie Abel to the bench, while Angus Bell will also come off the pine.

Jack Dempsey makes his return to the starting XV after two weeks coming off the bench, swapping with youngster Will Harris.

Waratahs: Jack Maddocks, James Ramm, Joey Walton, Karmichael Hunt, Alex Newsome, Will Harrison, Mitch Short, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Lachlan Swinton, Rob Simmons (c), Ned Hanigan, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Horton, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Robbie Abel, Tetera Faulkner, Angus Bell, Tom Staniforth, Will Harris, Michael McDonald, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson.