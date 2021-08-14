Julian Savea forced into fresh position switch

5:03am, 14 August 2021

Julian Savea has had to switch position after the Wellington Lions were struck by injury and forced to make a late change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lions face a Round 2 game against Waikato.

Vince Aso has been ruled out of the clash, forcing a reshuffle in the backline. Savea will now move into centre to replace Aso, while Tomasi Alosio gets promoted from the bench to take Savea’s position on the wing. 20-year-old Oriental Rongotai winger Roderick Solo comes onto the bench in line for his potential debut.

Savea, who returned to New Zealand for last season’s NPC, played one game in the midfield in 2020, with this being his first midfield appearance in 2021. After scoring a try in last weekend’s victory, Savea will be looking to make his presence be felt, partnering Hurricane’s teammate Peter Umaga-Jensen in the midfield.

Samoan international Tomasi Alosio will make his first start for the Lions since returning back to the capital this season, with a very prolific Sevens background, Alosio will be a handful for all defenders and will relish his chance to get some big minutes under his belt.

And finally, young winger Roderick Solo will be on the bench, hoping for a Lions debut. Solo was one of the MVP’s at the 2019 Ignite 7s tournament, leading to time with the All Blacks 7s. The former New Zealand School’s representative has battled with knee injuries through his career, coming off surgery only 11 months ago.

The Lions round 2 NPC clash against Waikato kicks off at 2:05pm on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

WELLINGTON LIONS 23:

Vince Sakaria

Bruce Kauika-Petersen

Alex Fidow

James Blackwell

Dominic Bird

Taine Plumtree

Du’Plessis Kirifi

Keelan Whitman

Richard Judd

Ruben Love

Pepesana Patafilo

Peter Umaga-Jensen

Julian Savea

Tomasi Alosio

Wes Goosen

REPLACEMENTS:

Tyrone Thompson

PJ Sheck

Hoani Tui

Caleb Delaney

Sam Smith

Connor Collins

Brandyn Laursen

Roderick Solo