Jones and Aldcroft win Player of the Season Awards

The Rugby Awards took place in central London on Tuesday evening, with awards announced on behalf of Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Players Association (RPA), Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) and Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Megan Jones won the award for PWR Player of the Season. The centre who played her rugby last season for Leicester Tigers was a shining light throughout their league campaign.

Despite not always getting the results they wanted and finishing second bottom in the table, Jones led from the front with her noticeable performances and positive attitude, which shone through even after heavy defeats.

PWR Breakthrough Player of the Season was awarded to Bristol Bears Millie David. David spent the season terrifying opposition defences and was the PWR’s joint leading try scorer. The utility back has just been named in John Mitchell’s World Cup training squad and is yet to make her senior debut for the Red Roses.

David also won the PWR Top Try Scorer award alongside Saracens hooker May Campbell, both scoring 16 throughout the course of the season.

No one is surprised to see Gloucester-Hartpury’s Sean Lynn win the PWR Director of Rugby of the Season award after leading the Cherry and Whites to an unprecedented achievement winning three consecutive PWR titles. The Welsh-man has since moved to pastures new and will lead Wales Women into the World Cup this summer.

England Women’s Player of the Season, also went to a Gloucester-Hartpury stalwart in Zoe Aldcroft. The Red Roses captain is an ever present in the team, and consistently goes about her business, performing at a world class standard for both club and country.

The PWR Team of the Season was also announced:

1. Hope Rogers, Exeter Chiefs

2. Amy Cokayne, Leicester Tigers

3. Sarah Bern, Bristol Bears

4. Sarah Beckett, Gloucester-Hartpury

5. Abbie Ward, Bristol Bears

6. Nicole Wythe, Harlequins

7. Abi Burton, Trailfinders

8. Rownita Marston-Mulhearn, Bristol Bears

9. Natasha Hunt, Gloucester-Hartpury

10. Holly Aitchison, Bristol Bears

11. Krissy Scurfield, Loughborough Lightning

12. Alev Kelter, Loughborough Lightning

13. Meg Jones, Leicester Tigers

14. Mia Venner, Gloucester-Hartpury

15. Emma Sing, Gloucester-Hartpury

