Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
19 - 20
FT
35 - 28
FT
37 - 19
FT
21 - 16
FT
19 - 24
FT
25 - 13
FT
59 - 28
FT
42 - 35
FT
21 - 10
FT
32 - 18
FT
10 - 23
FT
34 - 47
FT
18 - 10
FT
PWR

Jones and Aldcroft win Player of the Season Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Zoe Aldcroft of England celebrates scoring her team's sixth try with teammate Megan Jones during the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2025 match between England and France at Allianz Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

The Rugby Awards took place in central London on Tuesday evening, with awards announced on behalf of Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Players Association (RPA), Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) and Rugby Football Union (RFU).

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Jones won the award for PWR Player of the Season. The centre who played her rugby last season for Leicester Tigers was a shining light throughout their league campaign.

Despite not always getting the results they wanted and finishing second bottom in the table, Jones led from the front with her noticeable performances and positive attitude, which shone through even after heavy defeats.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

PWR Breakthrough Player of the Season was awarded to Bristol Bears Millie David. David spent the season terrifying opposition defences and was the PWR’s joint leading try scorer. The utility back has just been named in John Mitchell’s World Cup training squad and is yet to make her senior debut for the Red Roses.

Related

Rising England star Millie David not ruling out country switch

Bristol Bears star Millie David may be on some people's radar for breaking into the England team but the winger says she has not ruled out playing for Australia.

Read Now

David also won the PWR Top Try Scorer award alongside Saracens hooker May Campbell, both scoring 16 throughout the course of the season.

No one is surprised to see Gloucester-Hartpury’s Sean Lynn win the PWR Director of Rugby of the Season award after leading the Cherry and Whites to an unprecedented achievement winning three consecutive PWR titles. The Welsh-man has since moved to pastures new and will lead Wales Women into the World Cup this summer.

England Women’s Player of the Season, also went to a Gloucester-Hartpury stalwart in Zoe Aldcroft. The Red Roses captain is an ever present in the team, and consistently goes about her business, performing at a world class standard for both club and country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PWR Team of the Season was also announced:

1. Hope Rogers, Exeter Chiefs
2. Amy Cokayne, Leicester Tigers
3. Sarah Bern, Bristol Bears
4. Sarah Beckett, Gloucester-Hartpury
5. Abbie Ward, Bristol Bears
6. Nicole Wythe, Harlequins
7. Abi Burton, Trailfinders
8. Rownita Marston-Mulhearn, Bristol Bears

9. Natasha Hunt, Gloucester-Hartpury
10. Holly Aitchison, Bristol Bears
11. Krissy Scurfield, Loughborough Lightning
12. Alev Kelter, Loughborough Lightning
13. Meg Jones, Leicester Tigers
14. Mia Venner, Gloucester-Hartpury
15. Emma Sing, Gloucester-Hartpury

PWR Player of the Season, presented by Clinique:
Meg Jones (Leicester Tigers)
PWR Breakthrough Player of the Season, presented by Defender:
Millie David (Bristol Bears)
PWR Director of Rugby of the Season, presented by Asahi:
Sean Lynn (Gloucester Hartpury)
PWR Top Try Scorer, presented by Christopher Ward:
May Campbell (Saracens) – 16
Millie David (Bristol Bears) – 16
England Women’s Player of the Season, presented by LexisNexis Risk Solutions:
Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester Hartpury)

Recommended

Rugby Awards honour 4 British and Irish Lions

England name 42-player World Cup training squad

BREAKING

PWR: End of Season Award nominees revealed

Bordeaux seal third straight French title with epic win over Toulouse

ADVERTISEMENT

New tickets for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 are now available, with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Buy now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Why Trailfinders was the right fit for McGhie and vice versa

2

Aimee Barrett-Theron: How autism diagnosis helped her master officiating

3

Canada Column: DaLeaka Menin, the third Canadian woman to reach 60 caps

4

'Stick with us and follow our journey': USA reflections on tough PAC 4

5

Jones and Aldcroft win Player of the Season Awards

6

A disappointing end: Where do Australia and USA go after heavy Pacific Four defeats?

7

Tess Feury: Final round of Pacific Four, nursing career, and Tigers

8

Milk and motherhood: Referee Holly Wood on donating breast milk and returning to rugby

Comments

1 Comment
P
Poorfour 5 days ago

Hard to argue with those awards, and nice to see Nicole Wythe recognised in the team of the season - she would have been a contender for the awards (and the England squad) but for her shoulder injury.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Fractures appeared again in the Reds front-row in Christchurch, which could have a damning effect on their Lions tour selection hopes.

LONG READ

Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions

The Leinster and Ireland lock spent his teenage years on the edge of obscurity, but his quiet determination has paid off.

LONG READ

Is it the end of the one-club man?

Henry Chavancy may not be a household name but the Racing 92 talisman bade farewell after 17 years and one wonders if we'll see his like again

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Is it the end of the one-club man? Is it the end of the one-club man?
Search